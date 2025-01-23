Qualifacts Named a Top-Rated Vendor in Black Book Research’s 2024 Awards for Excellence in Behavioral Health IT

Recognized as Top Rated EHR Vendor for Behavioral Health Centers and Outsourced RCMS Services

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, is proud of its recognition in Black Book Research’s 2024 Customer Satisfaction Awards. Qualifacts was awarded top honors in two key categories:

Black Book Research gathered insights from over 2,500 behavioral health professionals across physician practices, treatment centers, hospitals, and specialized providers.

“We are honored to be recognized by Black Book Research as a leader in the behavioral health technology space,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “This recognition underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower behavioral health providers to deliver high-quality, efficient care while addressing the increase regulatory and compliance requirements they face.”

The demand for behavioral health services continues to rise, fueled by factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and growing awareness of mental health and substance use issues. To meet this increasing need, behavioral health organizations must optimize operations and improve financial performance. Qualifacts is committed to being the leading technology partner in this space, providing comprehensive EHR and RCM solutions that empower providers to enhance efficiency in clinical and billing workflows, optimize revenue cycles, and ultimately better serve their clients and our communities.

About Black Book Research

Black Book is proud to be recognized as a trusted, independent healthcare market research firm dedicated to delivering objective, data-driven insights on healthcare IT and services. Through comprehensive, rigorous surveying of actual users, Black Book’s evaluations guide healthcare organizations in making informed, impactful decisions about their technology and service needs. Black Book maintains strict independence by not accepting funding from vendors, ensuring that all rankings and analyses are unbiased and grounded solely in user experiences. This commitment to professionalism and impartiality solidifies Black Book as an essential resource for reliable, vendor-neutral intelligence in the healthcare industry.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

Attachment

Tristan Galvan Qualifacts tristan.galvan@qualifacts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.