Lloyd’s Register appoints new Strategic Business Partner and Senior Representative in Japan

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has announced the appointment of Jim Smith as its new Strategic Business Partner and Senior Representative for LR in Japan.

This strategic appointment highlights LR's dedication to investing in major shipowners and shipyards in Japan.” — Andrew McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyd's Register

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd’s Register (LR) has announced the appointment of Jim Smith as its new Strategic Business Partner and Senior Representative for LR in Japan.In his new role, Jim will leverage his extensive experience and expertise to foster mutual growth and economic success for LR and its clients. He will also represent LR externally within Japan, working closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that meet their business needs.Jim's appointment is complemented by the continuing support of Hiromitsu Kikuchi who has been appointed to the position of Deputy Senior Representative. Kikuchi-san will focus on enhancing business relationships within Japan, especially with shipyards, shipowners, managers, and equipment producers.Regarding his new role, Jim Smith said: “I am excited to bring a globally experienced senior presence to Japan, connecting LR customers with our extensive network of capabilities and expertise. Collaborating with Kikuchi-san, we aim to provide bespoke LR expertise to our valued Japanese clients.”Andrew McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer, LR, added: “This strategic appointment highlights LR's dedication to investing in major shipowners and shipyards in Japan. It signals that LR is committed to continuing to provide unparalleled support and solutions that drive performance and innovation within the maritime sector.”Jim's career with LR spans nearly three decades, beginning in 1995. For over 20 years, he has held various technical and managerial roles across multiple countries in Asia, including Japan. From 2015 to 2018, he served as Regional Director for North Asia. Most recently, he was Global Classification Manager from 2018 to 2023 and In-Service Product Manager from 2023 to 2024.Kikuchi-san has been with LR since 2006, starting as a field surveyor in Yokohama and Nagasaki. From 2018 to 2023, he served as an Account Manager for Japanese clients, and since 2023 he has held the position of Commercial Manager and Deputy Senior Representative for Japan.

