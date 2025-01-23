Residents of Mercer County, W.Va., have two weeks to apply for disaster assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Renters and homeowners in Mercer County, W.Va., who were affected by the Sept. 25-28, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene have two weeks to apply for assistance. FRIDAY, FEB. 7, 2025, IS THE LAST DAY TO APPLY.

FEMA has many kinds of assistance to fit many kinds of needs. People with losses after Tropical Storm Helene should think about applying.

Here is how to register:

Visit your nearest Disaster Recovery Center. Get the latest disaster recovery center information by calling 800-621-3362 or going online to www.fema.gov/drc. The Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center location and hours are as follows:



Princeton Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays

FEMA disaster assistance does not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

You should register even if you have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you have losses insurance doesn’t cover, you may receive help from FEMA after your insurance claims are settled.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to: FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance

FEMA grants can meet basic needs but cannot compensate for all losses. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance benefits.

Disaster Loans Application Deadline

FEB. 7, 2025, IS ALSO THE PHYSICAL DAMAGE DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR LOW-INTEREST DISASTER LOANS from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). These flexible loans help homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes, and nonprofit organizations fund repair, rebuild, and help cover the cost of replacing destroyed or damaged real estate and personal property, beyond insurance settlements or FEMA grants.

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit http://www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also apply online via SBA’s secure website at http://www.sba.gov/disaster or in person at the nearest Disaster Recovery Center. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.