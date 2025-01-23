Empowerment Network Hosts the 18th Annual State of North Omaha: Transformation 2030 Summit

The 18th annual State of North Omaha: Transformation 2023 Summit, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Swanson Conference Center in North Omaha.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the North Omaha community continues to turn the corner and demonstrate economic growth, the Empowerment Network is inviting the community to the State of North Omaha: Transformation 2030 Summit. Taking place on Saturday, Jan. 25, the 18th annual event is designed to provide updates on progress made during the prior year, identify remaining gaps and discuss future plans and work with the community to establish updated goals for 2030.

A second summit will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, which will allow more time for discussion regarding strategies, solutions and scaling successful efforts.

This year’s summit will gather hundreds of community members, leaders, and stakeholders to discuss trends and important issues centered on entrepreneurship, employment, education, housing, health, safety, and culture. The event serves as a launchpad for creating actionable strategies that will drive measurable results in 2025 and beyond.

“The State of North Omaha Summit is an annual opportunity to bring our community together, recognize progress, and address the work that remains ahead,” said Willie Barney, founder and CEO, The Empowerment Network. “This year, Transformation 2030 focuses on practical strategies to help participants create lasting change. We are excited to support attendees with tools, insights, and connections to transform visions into reality and continue the momentum of rebuilding North Omaha.”

With engaging keynote speakers and networking opportunities, attendees will leave with the information and data needed to contribute to the sustained revitalization and growth of North Omaha.

“Ten years ago, we worked with hundreds of organizations with the input of over 8,000 community members to develop Transformation 2025,” said Barney. “It was a ten year vision to close economic and social gaps. Prior to the pandemic, we made measurable progress in eight out of ten areas. We were able to see what is possible when we work together with a common vision, alignment and strategic investments. Our goal now is to build on the foundation, get back on track and reach the goals with a new Transformation 2030 plan.”

The annual summit is supported by community partners and initiatives, including 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc., Charles Drew Health Center, Inc., Family Housing Advisory Services, Inc., Great Plains Black History Museum, Heartland Workforce Solutions, Metropolitan Community College, Omaha Economic Development Corporation, Step-Up Omaha and Urban League of Nebraska.

As an organization dedicated to building safe and thriving communities through economic, educational and social success, Empowerment Network is also supported in part by the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program of The Obama Foundation. Initiatives like The State of North Omaha annual summit promote supportive communities for boys and young men of color, ensuring they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity.

While walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is highly recommended for planning purposes. Visit https://bit.ly/3ZQMSTd to register. For more information about the summit or the Empowerment Network’s ongoing initiatives, visit https://empoweromaha.com.

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social, and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in Omaha and beyond.

