Healthier Tomorrows, A Leading Virtual and In-Person Nutrition Practice, Expands Team to Support National Growth

Founder & CEO Megan J. Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CEDS-C with COO Amanda Mellowspring, MS, RD/N, CEDS-C

Amanda Mellowspring, MS, RD/N, CEDS-C, joins Healthier Tomorrows as Chief Operating Officer.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formed in 2009, Healthier Tomorrows has grown to become a national leader in nutrition and eating disorder recovery. What began as a one office operation out of Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood has expanded to four Chicago-area locations, as well as virtual services in over 40 states. Megan J. Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CEDS-C, Founder & CEO, herself a registered dietitian, has fostered the company’s growth by focusing on compassionate, patient-focused services. As the company’s growth continues, Campbell has enlisted another experienced registered dietitian, Amanda Mellowspring, MS, RD/N, CEDS-C, as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer.

Mellowspring brings over 20 years of program development, clinical application, and executive leadership to Healthier Tomorrows. She is a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Consultant, as well as a published author of "The Standards of Practice and Standards of Professional Performance for Dietitians working with Eating Disorders and Disordered Eating" through the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is currently completing her Executive Doctorate in Healthcare Leadership (DSc) through the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s prestigious School of Health Professions and is a nationally recognized speaker on nutrition and eating disorder recovery.

As one aspect of her new role as COO of Healthier Tomorrows, Mellowspring will oversee the clinical team, which is now one of the largest outpatient practice employers of dietitians in the US.

Being founded, owned, and managed by registered dietitians gives Healthier Tomorrows a unique perspective on client care. The wellbeing of Healthier Tomorrows’ clients is always the focus, and is exemplified by the company’s impressive number of glowing reviews online.

“I’m thrilled to have Amanda join our leadership team. Her expertise and experience will allow us to provide clinically excellent, compassionate, trauma-informed and affirming care to even more clients throughout the country.” says Campbell.

Campbell has established a friendly and rewarding workplace for her team, often holding team outings for both her Chicago staff and national team. She has managed to develop a positive workplace environment, even with staff spread across the country. Mellowspring will fit right in. She and Campbell initially met over twenty years ago while attending graduate school together in Seattle, Washington.

With the addition of Mellowspring, Healthier Tomorrows is able to expand upon its mission of providing the highest quality care for clients seeking support with eating disorders or disordered eating recovery, medical nutrition therapy, and other wellness concerns.

Learn more about Healthier Tomorrows at https://healthiertomorrows.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.