SRS Real Estate Partners Expands Capital Markets Group; Adds High-Performing Team of 10 Professionals to its Newport Beach Office

Dallas, TX, United States, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRS Real Estate Partners has significantly expanded its Capital Markets group with the addition of a proven, highly successful team of ten professionals who will be based out of the firm’s Newport Beach office.

Calvin Short, Aron Cline, and Gary Chou will serve as Executive Vice Presidents and Managing Principals. David Faris, Cortland Lioi, and Zack Williams have been named Vice Presidents; George Gomez, Thomas Feldman, and Hoffman Moore are Associates; and Matthew Coates is Senior Client Services Manager. The team joins SRS from the Irvine office of Berkeley Capital Advisors.

“The addition of this veteran team is a huge win for SRS and our industry-leading Capital Markets platform as we further our strategic growth efforts,” said SRS President Garrett Colburn. “We’re proud to elevate with such top-tier talent that aligns with our culture and client-first approach.”

Short, Cline and Chou all served as Partners at Berkeley Capital Advisors, leading the firm’s Capital Markets division on the West Coast and specializing in the sale of single- and multi-tenant retail, industrial, and medical office assets. Highly regarded as one of the most active brokerage teams in the country, they serve some of the world’s largest corporate companies, public and private REITs, private equity funds, developers, franchise operators, and high net-worth individuals. Over the past ten years, the team has completed a combined $6 billion in transaction activity.

“Based on historical performance of this new team led by Calvin, Aron, and Gary, SRS is well-positioned to make 2025 a record-breaking year for our Capital Markets group with a target of more than $3 billion in transaction activity,” said Patrick Luther, SRS Capital Markets Senior Managing Principal & Co-Head of National Net Lease.

He noted that SRS Capital Markets ended 2024 with $2.5 billion in transaction activity nationwide and currently has in excess of 740 properties actively on the market with a market value surpassing $3.5 billion.

“The Capital Markets team at SRS consistently outperforms across the industry, and we’re excited to contribute to the team’s continued success,” said Chou. “The cultural alignment between our team and SRS was a critical factor in this decision. We look forward to leveraging our collective expertise to achieve outstanding outcomes for our clients."

About SRS Real Estate Partners

Founded in 1986, SRS Real Estate Partners is building upon its retail foundation to provide extensive commercial real estate solutions to tenants, owners, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, with 29 offices in the U.S., SRS has grown into one of the industry’s most influential and respected leaders. Our commitment to excellence is strengthened by our Guarantee of Value and our success is measured in the achievement of our clients’ objectives, satisfaction, and trust. For more information, please visit srsre.com.

