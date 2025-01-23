Toll Brothers Announces Avonmore Luxury Home Community Now Open in Ashburn, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Avonmore, a new luxury home community located in Ashburn, Virginia. This exclusive enclave of 14 scenic home sites offers an alluring blend of elegance and comfort in a prestigious location.

Avonmore features modern and innovative home designs with front porches, open kitchen and great rooms, flex rooms, spacious primary bedroom suites, prep kitchens, luxury outdoor living, and options for 3-car garages and multi-generational living. Home buyers can choose from expansive floor plans that range up to 5,200+ square feet and an array of luxury finishes for personalization. Homes are priced from $1.9 million.





“We are thrilled to introduce home buyers to our newest boutique community featuring exceptional home designs and a prime location in Ashburn,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. “Avonmore provides an ideal setting for luxury living with easy access to outdoor recreation, upscale shopping, and top-rated schools.”

Residents of Avonmore will benefit from the community’s proximity to Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, Goose Creek Village, Broadlands Village Center, wineries, breweries, and more. The community offers easy access to the Dulles Toll Road/Route 267, Route 28, Route 7, and Dulles International Airport, making it convenient for commuting and travel. Situated within the highly esteemed Loudoun County Public Schools district, Avonmore ensures excellent educational opportunities for families.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Avonmore is currently open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or for more information on Avonmore, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/VA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70d6b3c0-32ae-47a6-aad3-7bb3942374a8

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Avonmore by Toll Brothers “We are thrilled to introduce home buyers to our newest boutique community featuring exceptional home designs and a prime location in Ashburn,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.