Device as a Service Market Value

Increasing adoption of DaaS due to its adaptability, cost savings, and data security drive the growth of the device as a service market share

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Registering 42.6% CAGR | The Global Device-as-a-Service Market Size Reach USD 1.8 Trillion by 2031 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global device as a service market size was valued at $51.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 42.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 240 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47212 Increasing demand for subscription-based models that help customers convert the high cost of acquiring new technology from a capital expenditure (CapEx) to an operating expense(OpEx) drives the global device-as-a-service market. Also, rising adoption of DaaS due to its adaptability, cost savings, and data security has supplemented the growth even more. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding the benefits offered by the device-as-a-service model and certain security & data protection risks associated with the industry impede the growth to some extent. However, major market players are incorporating various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers, which in turn has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the sector.The DaaS market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. By device type, it is classified into desktop; laptop, notebook and tablet; and smartphone and peripheral. By enterprise size, it is bifurcated into larger enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, education, manufacturing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A47212 By component, the hardware segment held more than half of the global device-as-a-service market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. This is because they need to be updated as per requirements. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in the acquisition of IoT-connected devices across the world.By device type, the desktop segment accounted for more than half of the global device-as-a-service market revenue in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031, owing to high rate of adoption among large enterprises. The laptop, notebook, and tablet segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 44.7% throughout the forecast period, due to growing preference for easy-to-carry devices among individuals.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47212 By region, North America held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global device-as-a-service market revenue in 2021. This is owing to the presence of key players and surge in adoption of new technologies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR by 2031. The growing digital and economic transformation of the region propels the market growth.The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the device-as-a-service market such as Accenture, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant, CompuCom Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, Lenovo, and Microsoft. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the device-as-a-service market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (240 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/device-as-a-service-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario● Growing digital penetration and rise in remote work as well as work-from-home policies during the pandemic impacted the global device-as-a-service market positively.● This trend has continued to persist post-pandemic too.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. AIoT Platform Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aiot-platform-market-A74838 2. Communication Software Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/communication-software-market-A14622 3. Machine Learning in Pharmaceutical Industry Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/global-machine-learning-in-pharmaceutical-industry-market-A74504 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.