Passim Names Respected Arts Leader Michael Busack As New Executive Director

Michael Busack credit Lisa Abitbol

Passim has selected Michael Busack to lead the historic music listening room in Cambridge, MA into the next chapter of its history.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passim has selected a respected leader in the New England arts community to lead the historic music listening room into the next chapter of its history. Michael Busack, who is currently Museum Director of the Trustees of Reservations’ (The Trustees) museums, including Fruitlands Museum (Harvard, MA), deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum (Lincoln, MA), and the Old Manse (Concord, MA), will take over as the new Executive Director of Passim following an expansive national search. Busack has a proven track record of success leading celebrated non-profit arts organizations. He will take over the new role on March 17."I'm deeply honored and humbled to join the Club Passim family and thrilled to embrace the legacy of this iconic institution as they shape a bright and inclusive future for folk music," said Busack. "For generations, Passim has been deeply committed to supporting artists through performance opportunities, grants, and music education. It is now poised to grow its vibrant and diverse community with the incredible power of music as its vehicle."Busack grew up in Gardner, MA where he first developed his love of folk music. At age 11, he began attending local folk concerts at a coffee house at Mount Wachusett Community College, interviewing artists like Vance Gilbert. Ellis Paul, and Willy Porter, and writing about the experience for his local paper. His love of music and live shows continued through college and into his career, writing concert reviews and interviews for various publications, including the Boston Globe, Boston Herald, and WBUR’s the ARTery."In a time when there is so much division in our world, I truly believe music to be the universal language where we all can come together in joy,” Busack said. “Passim represents more than a historic performance venue; it's a critical center for community, conversation, expression, and solace. I'm excited to work with the incredible Passim staff to evangelize how music can change the world one community at a time."Busack lives in Gardner with his partner, Damien Chandler, and three beloved rescue dogs. Busack can usually be found at a live show in his free time. When he isn’t out at a concert or museum, he loves spending time in the garden, going on hikes, and perfecting his cooking skills.Busack has a long history serving in the arts non-profit sector. As part of his Museum Director of the Trustees’ role, he designed, curated, and produced several new successful performance series and workshops, developing deep relationships with major artists and agents and partnerships with community organizations like Groton Hill Music School. Busack also previously worked as Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer at the South Shore Conservatory and as Public Relations Director at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. He also serves as Board Chair for Transition House, the first domestic violence shelter on the East Coast based in Cambridge, MA.“We’re thrilled to have Michael stepping in as our new Executive Director. His love of music and his passion for building community make him a perfect fit for this role. We can’t wait to partner with Michael and look forward to seeing how his leadership impacts Passim’s mission of creating an inclusive and vibrant music community.”said Annie Bartlett, Passim Board Chair.Busack will take over the role currently held by Jim Wooster, who served as executive director for nearly a decade and announced he would retire last fall.About PassimThe mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their careers, and to build a vibrant, inclusive music community. Passim does so through its legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants, and community programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of its predecessors- the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and the for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, emphasizing the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national, and international artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org ###

