ARMA International and Carahsoft Partner to Elevate Federal Records Management Solutions in the Public Sector

RESTON, Va. and LEES SUMMIT, Mo., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMA International, the premier membership organization for professionals who manage and govern information, is pleased to announce its partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®. This collaboration aims to enhance the voice of information management in the Public Sector and provide valuable resources to those in a Federal Records Management role.

"We are thrilled to work with Carahsoft to elevate the voice of information management in the Public Sector,” said Nate Hughes, CEO of ARMA International. “This collaboration will allow us to advocate for all Federal records managers and act as a collective voice for those in the profession."

As an Industry Member of ARMA International, Carahsoft will actively contribute to the organization's mission of serving as a trusted resource for the latest industry information. Carahsoft's expertise in providing IT solutions for Federal, State and Local Government agencies, as well as Education and Healthcare markets, will greatly benefit ARMA International's members. Carahsoft's commitment to supporting the Public Sector is further demonstrated by its seat on the Federal Government Advisory Committee. This position enables Carahsoft to contribute to shaping policies and initiatives related to Federal Records Management.

ARMA International, founded in 1955, sets the gold standard for information governance and information management. With a global network of experts and industry thought leaders, ARMA International provides guidance, resources and expertise to ensure organizations' compliance, security and competitive advantage. As the world experiences digital transformation and a data explosion, ARMA International remains at the forefront of innovation in records and information management. The organization continuously explores cutting-edge solutions to help organizations stay ahead in this evolving landscape.

Through professional development programs, certifications and networking events, ARMA International equips organizations with the skills, resources and global community of professional experts needed to thrive in the global records and information management sector.

“Partnering with ARMA International is a very exciting step for the expansion of Federal records management within the Public Sector,” said Alec Wyhs, Program Executive for Information Governance and Records Management Technology at Carahsoft. “Government organizations handle a vast amount of sensitive information, data and public records that require strict management and adherence to legal and regulatory guidelines. Carahsoft is looking forward to working with ARMA International and our resellers to safeguard the most sensitive data and information within Government entities.”

For more information about ARMA international, contact armaservice@armaintl.org or register for ARMA’s IG Federal Summit hosted by Carahsoft on February 27, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center to network and exchange insights with Federal records management professionals. For more information about ARMA International and Carahsoft's partnership, please visit www.arma.org.

About ARMA International

Founded in 1955, ARMA International has established itself as the leading authority in information governance. With a global membership base comprising nearly 5,000 professionals in 52 countries, ARMA is dedicated with providing the resources, tools, education and community required to empower individuals and organizations to manage their information as a strategic asset. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. Our established information governance framework includes the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification. For more information visit: https://www.arma.org/

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

