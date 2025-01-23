Pacific Battleship Center to Host Benefit Concert Honoring Los Angeles First Responders

About

Located in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Battleship IOWA Museum is one of the top four museums and attractions in Los Angeles, bringing the ship’s history to life through in-person and virtual tours and educational programs for youth. In addition to providing a natural platform for veterans and patriotic civilians to come together as a community, Battleship IOWA Museum provides a wide array of impactful programs and resources that support the critical needs of our military and veterans. Owned and operated by the Pacific Battleship Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Battleship IOWA Museum is transitioning to national museum status as the National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA to open on the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy in 2025.