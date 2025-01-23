Submit Release
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2024 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces net income of $3,730 and $9,367 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. During the quarter, gross loans declined by $5,487. The moderation of the loan portfolio can be contributed to management's continued focus on enhancing the Corporation's liquidity and capital positions. Despite the modest decline in gross loans, net interest income increased by $382 on a fully tax equivalent basis during the quarter. This increase was a direct result of the 0.02% expansion of net interest margins during the quarter as interest rates paid on deposit accounts were reduced more than those on loans. Excluding the impact of merger related expenses and other nonrecurring items, adjusted net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 was $4,104 and $10,572, respectively compared to $3,759 and $15,064 in the same periods in 2023.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “We experienced a strong improvement in net income during the 2024 fourth quarter, compared to the 2024 third quarter reflecting strong asset quality, a stable net interest margin, and reduced operating expenses. We continue to work on completing the all-stock merger with ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., which is expected to close during the 2025 first quarter. As a result, Fentura shareholders should expect to receive their first quarter dividend payment as part of ChoiceOne, when ChoiceOne declares its first quarter dividend in late March. Once completed, the combination of Fentura and ChoiceOne will create the third largest publicly traded bank in Michigan with over $4 billion in consolidated total assets and 56 offices in Western, Central and Southeastern Michigan.”

Following is a summary of our financial performance as of, and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 22,500     $ 22,194     $ 21,487     $ 21,541     $ 21,033  
Interest expense     10,126       10,202       9,650       9,315       8,526  
Net interest income     12,374       11,992       11,837       12,226       12,507  
Credit loss expense (reversal)     (302 )     1,203       796       (43 )     (190 )
Noninterest income     2,124       2,210       2,314       2,355       2,145  
Noninterest expenses     10,155       11,974       10,921       11,166       10,121  
Federal income tax expense     915       158       454       668       937  
Net income   $ 3,730     $ 867     $ 1,980     $ 2,790     $ 3,784  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.83     $ 0.19     $ 0.44     $ 0.63     $ 0.85  
Dividends   $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.10  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 31.03     $ 30.51     $ 29.84     $ 29.38     $ 28.92  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 48.00     $ 40.00     $ 24.39     $ 27.20     $ 27.20  
Low   $ 37.01     $ 22.16     $ 22.33     $ 24.00     $ 22.26  
Close(1)   $ 45.00     $ 39.07     $ 22.50     $ 24.40     $ 27.20  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.81 %     0.19 %     0.45 %     0.63 %     0.86 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     10.04 %     2.37 %     5.59 %     7.98 %     11.11 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     10.71 %     2.54 %     5.98 %     8.55 %     11.94 %
Efficiency ratio     70.04 %     84.31 %     77.17 %     76.58 %     69.08 %
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.12 %     5.17 %     5.18 %     5.15 %     5.06 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.20 %     3.28 %     3.22 %     3.11 %     2.90 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.82 %     2.80 %     2.85 %     2.92 %     3.01 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 93,999     $ 99,724     $ 100,167     $ 103,210     $ 107,615  
Gross loans   $ 1,436,902     $ 1,442,389     $ 1,459,929     $ 1,461,465     $ 1,473,471  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 14,400     $ 14,700     $ 15,300     $ 15,300     $ 15,400  
Total assets   $ 1,807,618     $ 1,807,370     $ 1,756,629     $ 1,764,629     $ 1,738,952  
Total deposits   $ 1,469,496     $ 1,470,586     $ 1,427,059     $ 1,438,408     $ 1,394,182  
Borrowed funds   $ 179,634     $ 179,970     $ 178,397     $ 178,500     $ 198,500  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 148,768     $ 146,398     $ 143,301     $ 141,074     $ 138,702  
Net loans to total deposits     96.80 %     97.08 %     101.23 %     100.54 %     104.58 %
Common shares outstanding     4,497,879       4,495,005       4,490,087       4,484,447       4,470,871  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,837,353     $ 1,797,307     $ 1,762,651     $ 1,771,614     $ 1,740,526  
Earning assets   $ 1,749,341     $ 1,708,177     $ 1,669,862     $ 1,683,708     $ 1,649,091  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,260,401     $ 1,237,665     $ 1,204,370     $ 1,205,162     $ 1,165,064  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 147,755     $ 145,240     $ 142,577     $ 140,574     $ 135,157  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 138,519     $ 135,959     $ 133,252     $ 131,204     $ 125,723  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,473,592       4,466,951       4,461,580       4,449,376       4,443,463  
Unvested stock grants     23,516       26,500       26,500       31,821       26,018  
Total common shares outstanding     4,497,108       4,493,451       4,488,080       4,481,197       4,469,481  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.75 %     0.71 %     0.66 %     0.39 %     0.38 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.62 %     0.58 %     0.56 %     0.34 %     0.35 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)     1.00 %     1.02 %     1.05 %     1.05 %     1.05 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans     %     0.12 %     0.05 %     %   (0.01 )%
Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans   (0.02 )%     0.08 %     0.05 %     %   (0.01 )%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.87 %     12.48 %     12.38 %     12.27 %     11.91 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.82 %     11.42 %     11.28 %     11.17 %     10.82 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.80 %     10.40 %     10.28 %     10.17 %     9.83 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.81 %     8.78 %     8.92 %     8.78 %     8.77 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve months ended (unaudited):

    12/31/2024   12/31/2023   12/31/2022   12/31/2021   12/31/2020
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 87,722     $ 79,681     $ 59,220     $ 46,910     $ 45,979  
Interest expense     39,293       28,087       6,767       2,736       5,924  
Net interest income     48,429       51,594       52,453       44,174       40,055  
Credit loss expense (reversal)     1,654       (58 )     3,105       (180 )     5,634  
Noninterest income     9,003       9,271       9,880       14,080       19,640  
Noninterest expenses     44,216       42,668       40,585       37,663       34,684  
Federal income tax expense     2,195       3,626       3,710       4,192       3,913  
Net income   $ 9,367     $ 14,629     $ 14,933     $ 16,579     $ 15,464  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 2.10     $ 3.30     $ 3.38     $ 3.60     $ 3.31  
Dividends   $ 0.44     $ 0.40     $ 0.36     $ 0.32     $ 0.30  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 31.03     $ 28.92     $ 26.22     $ 25.43     $ 23.88  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 48.00     $ 27.20     $ 29.25     $ 28.28     $ 26.00  
Low   $ 22.16     $ 18.70     $ 21.60     $ 21.90     $ 12.55  
Close(1)   $ 45.00     $ 27.20     $ 22.20     $ 28.28     $ 22.00  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.55 %     0.85 %     0.98 %     1.26 %     1.29 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     6.50 %     11.14 %     12.30 %     13.52 %     14.05 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     6.95 %     12.01 %     13.39 %     13.93 %     14.57 %
Efficiency ratio     76.99 %     70.10 %     65.11 %     64.65 %     58.10 %
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.15 %     4.90 %     4.15 %     3.80 %     4.01 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.20 %     2.50 %     0.75 %     0.36 %     0.82 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.85 %     3.17 %     3.67 %     3.58 %     3.50 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 93,999     $ 107,615     $ 125,049     $ 164,942     $ 76,111  
Gross loans   $ 1,436,902     $ 1,473,471     $ 1,436,166     $ 1,100,092     $ 1,066,562  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 14,400     $ 15,400     $ 13,000     $ 10,500     $ 10,900  
Total assets   $ 1,807,618     $ 1,738,952     $ 1,688,863     $ 1,417,785     $ 1,251,446  
Total deposits   $ 1,469,496     $ 1,394,182     $ 1,332,883     $ 1,228,298     $ 1,071,976  
Borrowed funds   $ 179,634     $ 198,500     $ 222,350     $ 50,000     $ 49,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 148,768     $ 138,702     $ 126,087     $ 124,455     $ 115,868  
Net loans to total deposits     96.80 %     104.58 %     106.77 %     88.71 %     98.48 %
Common shares outstanding     4,497,879       4,470,871       4,439,725       4,496,701       4,694,275  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,792,233     $ 1,718,339     $ 1,523,419     $ 1,311,673     $ 1,200,605  
Earning assets   $ 1,702,772     $ 1,627,284     $ 1,429,605     $ 1,237,755     $ 1,147,570  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,226,899     $ 1,125,032     $ 898,170     $ 754,622     $ 726,869  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 144,039     $ 131,341     $ 121,422     $ 122,629     $ 110,094  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 134,736     $ 121,793     $ 111,548     $ 118,986     $ 106,140  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,462,875       4,433,318       4,422,791       4,603,259       4,669,979  
Unvested stock grants     27,084       27,172       25,212       20,984       14,027  
Total common shares outstanding     4,489,959       4,460,490       4,448,003       4,624,243       4,684,006  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1)     0.75 %     0.38 %     0.16 %     0.18 %     0.75 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1)     0.62 %     0.35 %     0.15 %     0.17 %     0.64 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1)     1.00 %     1.05 %     0.91 %     0.95 %     1.02 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans     0.18 %   (0.04 )%     0.05 %     0.02 %     0.05 %
Credit loss expense (reversal) to YTD average gross loans     0.11 %     %     0.25 %   (0.02 )%     0.56 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.87 %     11.91 %     10.87 %     12.22 %     15.14 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.82 %     10.82 %     9.95 %     11.30 %     13.93 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.80 %     9.83 %     8.96 %     10.07 %     12.38 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.81 %     8.77 %     8.58 %     9.13 %     9.80 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

Income Statement Breakdown

    Quarter to Date
    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Net income   $ 3,730     $ 867     $ 1,980     $ 2,790     $ 3,784  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Other acquisition related expenses     414       848                    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     36       35       34       36       60  
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     450       883       34       36       60  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Proxy contest related expenses                              
Prepayment penalties collected     (76 )     (24 )     (40 )     (58 )     (85 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (76 )     (24 )     (40 )     (58 )     (85 )
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 4,104     $ 1,726     $ 1,974     $ 2,768     $ 3,759  
                     
Net interest income   $ 12,374     $ 11,992     $ 11,837     $ 12,226     $ 12,507  
Prepayment penalties collected     (96 )     (31 )     (51 )     (73 )     (107 )
Adjusted net interest income   $ 12,278     $ 11,961     $ 11,786     $ 12,153     $ 12,400  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.92     $ 0.39     $ 0.44     $ 0.62     $ 0.85  
Return on average assets     0.89 %     0.38 %     0.45 %     0.63 %     0.86 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     11.05 %     4.73 %     5.57 %     7.92 %     11.03 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     11.79 %     5.05 %     5.96 %     8.49 %     11.86 %
Efficiency ratio     66.56 %     76.61 %     77.15 %     76.65 %     69.06 %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.10 %     5.16 %     5.17 %     5.13 %     5.03 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.20 %     3.28 %     3.22 %     3.11 %     2.90 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.80 %     2.79 %     2.84 %     2.90 %     2.98 %
                     


    Year to Date December 31   Variance
      2024       2023     Amount   %
Net income   $ 9,367     $ 14,629     $ (5,262 )   (35.97 )%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                              
Other acquisition related expenses     1,262             1,262     N/M  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     141       240       (99 )   (41.25 )%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     1,403       240       1,163     484.58 %
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                              
Proxy contest related expenses           413       (413 )   (100.00 )%
Prepayment penalties collected     (198 )     (218 )     20     (9.17 )%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (198 )     195       (393 )   (201.54 )%
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 10,572     $ 15,064     $ (4,492 )   (29.82 )%
                               
Net interest income   $ 48,429     $ 51,594     $ (3,165 )   (6.13 )%
Prepayment penalties collected     (251 )     (276 )     25     (9.06 )%
Adjusted net interest income   $ 48,178     $ 51,318     $ (3,140 )   (6.12 )%
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 2.37     $ 3.40     $ (1.03 )   (30.29 )%
Return on average assets     0.59 %     0.88 %       (0.29 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity     7.34 %     11.47 %       (4.13 )%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     7.85 %     12.37 %       (4.52 )%
Efficiency ratio     74.22 %     69.06 %       5.16 %
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.14 %     4.88 %       0.26 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.20 %     2.50 %       0.70 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.84 %     3.15 %       (0.31 )%
                 

Noninterest Income

    Three Months Ended
    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Service charges and fees                    
Trust and investment services     641       619       607       641       433  
ATM and debit card     532       541       545       512       549  
Service charges on deposit accounts     170       163       162       140       211  
Total     1,343       1,323       1,314       1,293       1,193  
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     143       211       177       143       96  
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     85       133       98       296       226  
Change in fair value of equity investments     (27 )     33       (3 )     (10 )     42  
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (160 )     (175 )     (44 )     (96 )     (108 )
Other                    
Mortgage servicing fees     386       389       386       394       398  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     215       206       207       204       192  
Other     139       90       179       131       106  
Total     740       685       772       729       696  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,124     $ 2,210     $ 2,314     $ 2,355     $ 2,145  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage operations   $ 369     $ 425     $ 519     $ 441     $ 386  
                                         


    Twelve Months Ended
December 31		   Variance
    2024   2023   Amount   %
Service charges and fees                
Trust and investment services   $ 2,508     $ 2,137   $ 371     17.36 %
ATM and debit card     2,130       2,218     (88 )   (3.97 )%
Service charges on deposit accounts     635       897     (262 )   (29.21 )%
Total     5,273       5,252     21     0.40 %
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     674       619     55     8.89 %
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     612       321     291     90.65 %
Change in fair value of equity investments     (7 )     13     (20 )   (153.85 )%
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (475 )     110     (585 )   (531.82 )%
Other                
Mortgage servicing fees     1,555       1,608     (53 )   (3.30 )%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     832       723     109     15.08 %
Other     539       625     (86 )   (13.76 )%
Total     2,926       2,956     (30 )   (1.01 )%
Total noninterest income   $ 9,003     $ 9,271   $ (268 )   (2.89 )%
                 
Memo items:                
Residential mortgage operations   $ 1,754     $ 2,337   $ (583 )   (24.95 )%
                 

Noninterest Expenses

    Three Months Ended
    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Compensation and benefits   $ 5,083   $ 5,839   $ 5,842   $ 6,066   $ 5,521
Professional services     594     799     963     894     695
Furniture and equipment     661     668     689     727     696
Data processing     817     751     490     547     505
Occupancy     626     622     605     623     610
Loan and collection     261     349     425     322     301
Advertising and promotional     240     312     337     348     139
Other                    
Acquisition related expenses     275     953            
FDIC insurance premiums     280     275     327     299     270
ATM and debit card     216     214     188     171     158
Telephone and communication     173     95     86     109     103
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     45     44     44     45     76
Other general and administrative     884     1,053     925     1,015     1,047
Total     1,873     2,634     1,570     1,639     1,654
Total noninterest expenses   $ 10,155   $ 11,974   $ 10,921   $ 11,166   $ 10,121
                     


    Twelve Months Ended
December 31 		  Variance
    2024   2023   Amount   %
Compensation and benefits   $ 22,830   $ 22,397   $ 433     1.93 %
Professional services     3,250     3,424     (174 )   (5.08 )%
Furniture and equipment     2,745     2,775     (30 )   (1.08 )%
Data processing     2,605     2,159     446     20.66 %
Occupancy     2,476     2,425     51     2.10 %
Loan and collection     1,357     1,230     127     10.33 %
Advertising and promotional     1,237     1,605     (368 )   (22.93 )%
Other                
Acquisition related expenses     1,228         1,228     N/M  
FDIC insurance premiums     1,181     1,131     50     4.42 %
ATM and debit card     789     651     138     21.20 %
Telephone and communication     463     437     26     5.95 %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     178     303     (125 )   (41.25 )%
Other general and administrative     3,877     4,131     (254 )   (6.15 )%
Total     7,716     6,653     1,063     15.98 %
Total noninterest expenses   $ 44,216   $ 42,668   $ 1,548     3.63 %
                 

Balance Sheet Breakdown

    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 212,136   $ 199,717   $ 128,590   $ 132,349   $ 90,661
Total investment securities     93,999     99,724     100,167     103,210     107,615
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     1,090     1,861     2,440     1,067     747
Gross loans     1,436,902     1,442,389     1,459,929     1,461,465     1,473,471
Less allowance for credit losses     14,400     14,700     15,300     15,300     15,400
Net loans     1,422,502     1,427,689     1,444,629     1,446,165     1,458,071
All other assets     77,891     78,379     80,803     81,838     81,858
Total assets   $ 1,807,618   $ 1,807,370   $ 1,756,629   $ 1,764,629   $ 1,738,952
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,469,496   $ 1,470,586   $ 1,427,059   $ 1,438,408   $ 1,394,182
Total borrowed funds     179,634     179,970     178,397     178,500     198,500
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     9,720     10,416     7,872     6,647     7,568
Total liabilities     1,658,850     1,660,972     1,613,328     1,623,555     1,600,250
Total shareholders' equity     148,768     146,398     143,301     141,074     138,702
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,807,618   $ 1,807,370   $ 1,756,629   $ 1,764,629   $ 1,738,952
                     


    12/31/2024 vs 9/30/2024   12/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 12,419     6.22 %   $ 121,475     133.99 %
Total investment securities     (5,725 )   (5.74 )%     (13,616 )   (12.65 )%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     (771 )   (41.43 )%     343     45.92 %
Gross loans     (5,487 )   (0.38 )%     (36,569 )   (2.48 )%
Less allowance for credit losses     (300 )   (2.04 )%     (1,000 )   (6.49 )%
Net loans     (5,187 )   (0.36 )%     (35,569 )   (2.44 )%
All other assets     (488 )   (0.62 )%     (3,967 )   (4.85 )%
Total assets   $ 248     0.01 %   $ 68,666     3.95 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ (1,090 )   (0.07 )%   $ 75,314     5.40 %
Total borrowed funds     (336 )   (0.19 )%     (18,866 )   (9.50 )%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     (696 )   (6.68 )%     2,152     28.44 %
Total liabilities     (2,122 )   (0.13 )%     58,600     3.66 %
Total shareholders' equity     2,370     1.62 %     10,066     7.26 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 248     0.01 %   $ 68,666     3.95 %
                 

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks on that exchange.

The State Bank is a 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 20 full-service offices and one loan production center serving Bay, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts: Ronald L. Justice  Aaron D. Wirsing
  President & CEO Chief Financial Officer
  Fentura Financial, Inc. Fentura Financial, Inc.
  810.714.3902 810.714.3925
  ron.justice@thestatebank.com  aaron.wirsing@thestatebank.com

