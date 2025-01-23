HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the fourth quarter of the year ending December 31, 2024 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024:

net income was $14.2 million compared to $13.1 million;

diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.83 compared to $0.76;

annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.27% compared to 1.17%;

annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 10.32% compared to 9.76%;

net interest margin was 4.09% compared to 4.00%;

provision for credit losses was a benefit of $855,000 compared to a provision of $3.0 million; and

quarterly cash dividends increased $0.01 per share, or 9.09%, to $0.12 per share totaling $2.1 million compared to $0.11 per share totaling $1.9 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023:

net income was $54.8 million compared to $50.0 million;

diluted EPS was $3.20 compared to $2.97;

ROA was 1.23% compared to 1.17%;

ROE was 10.37% compared to 10.62%;

net interest margin was 4.05% compared to 4.22%;

provision for credit losses was $7.5 million compared to $15.1 million; and

cash dividends of $0.45 per share totaling $7.7 million compared to $0.41 per share totaling $6.9 million.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes the impact of the merger of Quantum Capital Corp. ("Quantum") into the Company effective February 12, 2023. The addition of Quantum contributed total assets of $656.7 million, including loans of $561.9 million, and $570.6 million of deposits, all reflecting the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. Merger-related expenses of $4.7 million were recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023, while a $5.3 million provision for credit losses was recognized during the same period to establish allowances for credit losses on both Quantum's loan portfolio and off-balance-sheet credit exposure.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable on February 27, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2025.

“Fiscal year 2024 ended with another quarter of strong financial results,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We reported our tenth consecutive quarter with a net interest margin at or above 4.00% and have grown our tangible book value per share by 11% over the past year. I am convinced our ability to deliver strong financial results is directly correlated to creating a nationally and regionally recognized best place to work. Building on the recognition received in 2024, we recently announced we were named a 2025 America’s Best Workplace as well as 2025 Best Place to Work in Tennessee and Virginia by the Best Companies Group.

“During the quarter, the Bank engaged a consultant to assist in the renewal of our largest core IT processing contract, which resulted in the recognition of $3 million in consulting expense. This renewal will result both in future cost savings and the expansion of our technology solutions, supporting the Company’s growth initiatives and digital strategies all with the goal of enhancing the customer experience.

“Lastly, it’s hard to believe it’s been almost four months since Hurricane Helene impacted a portion of the communities we live in and serve. I continue to be amazed and impressed by the resilience of our teammates and customers, and with recovery well underway, we remain committed to working with those in the affected areas.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024

Net Income. Net income totaled $14.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $13.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 8.4%. The results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were positively impacted by an increase of $1.1 million in net interest income and a decrease of $3.8 million in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in noninterest expense. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,890,775 $ 62,224 6.36% $ 3,899,460 $ 63,305 6.46% Debt securities available for sale 147,023 1,621 4.39 140,246 1,616 4.58 Other interest-earning assets(2) 160,064 2,353 5.85 144,931 1,728 4.74 Total interest-earning assets 4,197,862 66,198 6.27 4,184,637 66,649 6.34 Other assets 263,750 264,579 Total assets $ 4,461,612 $ 4,449,216 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 559,033 $ 1,271 0.90% $ 548,024 $ 1,278 0.93% Money market accounts 1,343,609 10,038 2.97 1,335,798 10,757 3.20 Savings accounts 180,546 40 0.09 182,618 40 0.09 Certificate accounts 1,005,914 11,225 4.44 1,012,765 11,617 4.56 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,089,102 22,574 2.91 3,079,205 23,692 3.06 Junior subordinated debt 10,104 223 8.78 10,079 235 9.28 Borrowings 14,689 196 5.31 40,399 648 6.38 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,113,895 22,993 2.94 3,129,683 24,575 3.12 Noninterest-bearing deposits 731,745 719,710 Other liabilities 68,261 65,097 Total liabilities 3,913,901 3,914,490 Stockholders' equity 547,711 534,726 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,461,612 $ 4,449,216 Net earning assets $ 1,083,967 $ 1,054,954 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.81% 133.71% Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 43,205 $ 42,074 Interest rate spread 3.33% 3.22% Net interest margin(3) 4.09% 4.00% Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 43,594 $ 42,442 Interest rate spread 3.37% 3.25% Net interest margin(3) 4.13% 4.03%

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $389 and $368 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $451,000, or 0.7%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, which was driven by a $1.1 million decrease in loan interest income, partially offset by a $625,000 increase in interest income on other investments and interest-bearing accounts. Accretion income on acquired loans of $1.2 million and $640,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in loan interest income.

Total interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $1.6 million, or 6.4%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, the result of a $1.1 million, or 4.7%, decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $452,000, or 69.8%, decrease in interest expense on borrowings. The decrease in interest expense on deposits can primarily be traced to decreases in the average cost of funds, while the decrease in interest expense on borrowings was the result of a decline in average borrowings outstanding.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase/

(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ (141) $ (940) $ (1,081) Debt securities available for sale 78 (73) 5 Other interest-earning assets 180 445 625 Total interest-earning assets 117 (568) (451) Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts 26 (33) (7) Money market accounts 63 (782) (719) Savings accounts — — — Certificate accounts (79) (313) (392) Junior subordinated debt 1 (13) (12) Borrowings (412) (40) (452) Total interest-bearing liabilities (401) (1,181) (1,582) Increase in net interest income $ 1,131

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ (975) $ 2,990 $ (3,965) (133)% Off-balance-sheet credit exposure 120 (15) 135 900 Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (855) $ 2,975 $ (3,830) (129)%

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the quarter:

$1.3 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix and a $50.6 million decrease in the loan portfolio.

$0.7 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the prior quarter.

$0.9 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $4.1 million during the quarter:

$0.4 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$1.2 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. Included in this change was the addition of a $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio.

$1.9 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans as we charged-off specific reserves which had previously been established.

For the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and the projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $39,000, or 0.5%, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,326 $ 2,336 $ (10) —% Loan income and fees 728 684 44 6 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,068 1,900 (832) (44) Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 842 828 14 2 Operating lease income 2,259 1,637 622 38 Other 1,020 897 123 14 Total noninterest income $ 8,243 $ 8,282 $ (39) —%

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease was driven by declines in the volume of HELOCs, Small Business Administration ("SBA") commercial loans, and residential mortgage loans sold during the period. There were $23.8 million of residential mortgages originated for sale sold during the current quarter with gains of $269,000 compared to $21.7 million sold with gains of $479,000 in the prior quarter, with the decrease in profitability due to movement in interest rates. There were $10.2 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $733,000 for the current quarter compared to $12.9 million sold and gains of $1.0 million for the prior quarter. No HELOCs were sold during the current quarter compared to $54.6 million sold with gains of $414,000 in the prior quarter. Lastly, our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in gains of $66,000 and $18,000 in the same periods, respectively.

Operating lease income: The increase was primarily the result of a $136,000 decrease in losses incurred on the sale of, and a $475,000 reduction in the valuation allowance against, previously leased equipment.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 increased $3.4 million, or 11.2%, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,234 $ 17,082 $ 152 1% Occupancy expense, net 2,476 2,436 40 2 Computer services 3,110 3,192 (82) (3) Operating lease depreciation expense 2,068 2,101 (33) (2) Telephone, postage and supplies 541 547 (6) (1) Marketing and advertising 234 408 (174) (43) Deposit insurance premiums 556 589 (33) (6) Core deposit intangible amortization 567 567 — — Contract renewal consulting fee 2,965 — 2,965 100 Other 4,258 3,663 595 16 Total noninterest expense $ 34,009 $ 30,585 $ 3,424 11%

Marketing and advertising: The decrease is the result of a reduction in advertising in the current quarter in response to the election, and the holiday season.

Contract renewal consulting fee: In the current quarter we paid a fee to a consultant to negotiate the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract.

Other: The increase is primarily the result of referral fees paid to expand our community association banking deposit line of business.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 were 22.3% and 21.9%, respectively.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Net Income. Net income totaled $54.8 million, or $3.20 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $50.0 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $4.8 million, or 9.5%. The results for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior year were positively impacted by a $7.6 million decrease in the provision for credit losses and a $1.4 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $758,000 decrease in net interest income and a $1.6 million increase in noninterest expense. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,884,984 $ 247,642 6.37% $ 3,732,796 $ 222,595 5.96% Debt securities available for sale 137,108 6,045 4.41 151,110 5,037 3.33 Other interest-earning assets(2) 144,262 7,929 5.50 133,108 6,849 5.15 Total interest-earning assets 4,166,354 261,616 6.28 4,017,014 234,481 5.84 Other assets 273,307 268,102 Total assets $ 4,439,661 $ 4,285,116 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 570,952 $ 5,420 0.95% $ 619,034 $ 4,450 0.72% Money market accounts 1,314,867 40,680 3.09 1,217,474 27,534 2.26 Savings accounts 185,712 164 0.09 213,601 188 0.09 Certificate accounts 952,602 42,003 4.41 692,338 23,072 3.33 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,024,133 88,267 2.92 2,742,447 55,244 2.01 Junior subordinated debt 10,067 928 9.22 8,826 802 9.09 Borrowings 61,205 3,746 6.12 158,374 9,002 5.68 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,095,405 92,941 3.00 2,909,647 65,048 2.24 Noninterest-bearing deposits 757,472 852,207 Other liabilities 58,496 52,155 Total liabilities 3,911,373 3,814,009 Stockholders' equity 528,288 471,107 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,439,661 $ 4,285,116 Net earning assets $ 1,070,949 $ 1,107,367 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.60% 138.06% Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 168,675 $ 169,433 Interest rate spread 3.28% 3.60% Net interest margin(3) 4.05% 4.22% Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 170,135 $ 170,677 Interest rate spread 3.31% 3.63% Net interest margin(3) 4.08% 4.25%

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $1,460 and $1,244 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $27.1 million, or 11.6%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, which was driven by a $25.0 million increase in loan interest income, a $1.1 million increase in interest income on other investments and interest-bearing accounts, and a $1.0 million increase in interest income on debt securities available for sale. Accretion income on acquired loans of $3.2 million and $2.1 million was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in loan interest income.

Total interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $27.9 million, or 42.9%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, the result of a $33.0 million, or 59.8%, increase in interest expense on deposits and a $5.3 million, or 58.4%, decrease in interest expense on borrowings. The increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily the result of both increases in the average cost of funds across funding sources and average deposits, while the decrease in interest expense on borrowings was the result of a decline in average borrowings outstanding.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase/

(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ 9,075 $ 15,972 $ 25,047 Debt securities available for sale (467) 1,475 1,008 Other interest-earning assets 574 506 1,080 Total interest-earning assets 9,182 17,953 27,135 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts (346) 1,316 970 Money market accounts 2,203 10,943 13,146 Savings accounts (25) 1 (24) Certificate accounts 8,673 10,258 18,931 Junior subordinated debt 113 13 126 Borrowings (5,523) 267 (5,256) Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,095 22,798 27,893 Decrease in net interest income $ (758)

Provision for Credit Losses. The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 7,460 $ 16,170 $ (8,710) (54)% Off-balance-sheet credit exposure 85 (1,075) 1,160 108 Total provision for credit losses $ 7,545 $ 15,095 $ (7,550) (50)%

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $10.8 million during the period:

$1.6 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$0.7 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$1.0 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $6.7 million during the period:

$4.9 million provision to establish an allowance on Quantum's loan portfolio.

$1.4 million provision driven by changes in the loan mix.

$2.1 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$1.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and the projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $1.4 million, or 4.3%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 9,165 $ 9,335 $ (170) (2)% Loan income and fees 2,737 2,336 401 17 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 6,253 5,250 1,003 19 BOLI income 4,312 4,996 (684) (14) Operating lease income 7,346 6,107 1,239 20 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment (9) 734 (743) (101) Other 3,645 3,315 330 10 Total noninterest income $ 33,449 $ 32,073 $ 1,376 4%

Loan income and fees: The increase was primarily driven by loan servicing income associated with SBA loans.

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by an increase in the premiums received on SBA loans sold during the current period. During the year ended December 31, 2024, there were $48.7 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $3.9 million compared to $46.7 million sold with gains of $3.0 million during the prior year, with the improvement in profitability due to more favorable pricing on the secondary market. There were $95.4 million of HELOCs sold during the current period with gains of $887,000 compared to $104.0 million sold with gains of $873,000 in the prior year. There were $82.0 million of residential mortgages originated for sale sold with gains of $1.4 million compared to $69.3 million sold with gains of $1.1 million in the prior year. Lastly, our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in gains of $81,000 and $284,000 in the same periods, respectively.

BOLI income: The decrease was primarily the result of a $1.5 million decrease in tax-free gains on death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies compared to the prior year, partially offset by the impact of higher yielding policies due to the partial restructuring of the portfolio at the end of the prior year.

Operating lease income: The increase was the result of $2.1 million in additional contract earnings on a higher average outstanding balance of associated contracts, partially offset by an $805,000 increase in the valuation allowance against previously leased equipment.

Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the prior year, three properties were sold for a combined net gain of $734,000. No material disposal activity occurred during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased $1.6 million, or 1.3%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 67,900 $ 65,692 $ 2,208 3% Occupancy expense, net 9,768 9,999 (231) (2) Computer services 12,506 12,388 118 1 Operating lease depreciation expense 7,734 5,406 2,328 43 Telephone, postage and supplies 2,253 2,545 (292) (11) Marketing and advertising 1,893 2,180 (287) (13) Deposit insurance premiums 2,230 2,580 (350) (14) Core deposit intangible amortization 2,463 3,184 (721) (23) Merger-related expenses — 4,741 (4,741) (100) Contract renewal consulting fee 2,965 — 2,965 100 Other 14,956 14,374 582 4 Total noninterest expense $ 124,668 $ 123,089 $ 1,579 1%

Salaries and employee benefits: The increase was primarily the result of pay increases, partially offset by reductions in incentive pay.

Operating lease depreciation expense: The increase was due to a higher average outstanding balance of associated contracts.

Core deposit intangible amortization: The intangible recorded associated with the Quantum merger is being amortized on an accelerated basis, so the rate of amortization slowed year-over-year.

Merger-related expenses: The prior period included expenses associated with the Company's merger with Quantum. No such expenses were incurred in the year ended December 31, 2024.

Contract renewal consulting fee: In the current quarter we paid a fee to a consultant to negotiate the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were 21.6% and 21.0%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased by $77.2 million to $4.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $129.1 million to $4.0 billion at December 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The majority of these changes were the result of an increase in deposits, which, combined with the collection of BOLI redemption proceeds and cash and cash equivalents, were used to pay down borrowings.

Stockholders' equity increased $51.9 million, or 10.4%, to $551.8 million at December 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. Activity within stockholders' equity included $54.8 million in net income and $5.9 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $7.7 million in cash dividends declared.

As of December 31, 2024, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $45.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024 compared to $48.6 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $10.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $6.7 million for the prior year. As discussed in previous quarters, the increase in net charge-offs has been concentrated in our equipment finance portfolio, primarily smaller over-the-road truck loans, with net charge-offs of $6.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. In response, during the first quarter of calendar year 2024 the Company elected to cease further originations within the transportation sector of equipment finance loans. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average assets for the loan portfolio as a whole were 0.28% and 0.18% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, increased by $9.4 million, or 48.8%, to $28.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 compared to $19.3 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $8.5 million and $912,000, respectively, at these same dates. Of the December 31, 2024 balance, one relationship made up $5.0 million of the total and a loss is not anticipated. In addition, equipment finance loans made up $4.7 million and $6.5 million, respectively, at these same dates, concentrated in the transportation sector consistent with the change in net charge-offs. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.76% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.53% at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets increased to 1.06% at December 31, 2024 from 0.88% at December 31, 2023 as classified assets increased $7.6 million to $48.8 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $41.2 million at December 31, 2023. The largest portfolios of classified assets at December 31, 2024 included $11.3 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans, $9.2 million of SBA loans, $7.5 million of equipment finance loans, $6.7 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans, $5.9 million of owner occupied CRE loans, and $4.7 million of revolving mortgages.

Lastly, in an effort to assist customers in their post-Hurricane Helene recovery and clean-up efforts, this quarter we granted payment deferrals of up to six months to provide short-term relief to impacted customers. The outstanding balance of these deferrals was $136.0 million at December 31, 2024. As of this same date, the Company maintained the prior quarter $2.2 million ACL allocation for the potential impact of the storm on this portion of our loan portfolio.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, the impact of bank failures or adverse developments involving other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in the Company's market areas; natural disasters, including the effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023(1) Assets Cash $ 18,778 $ 18,980 $ 18,382 $ 16,134 $ 18,307 Interest-bearing deposits 260,441 274,497 275,808 364,359 328,833 Cash and cash equivalents 279,219 293,477 294,190 380,493 347,140 Certificates of deposit in other banks 28,538 29,290 32,131 33,625 34,722 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 152,011 140,552 134,135 120,807 126,950 FHLB and FRB stock 13,630 18,384 19,637 13,691 18,393 SBIC investments, at cost 15,117 15,489 15,462 14,568 13,789 Loans held for sale, at fair value 4,144 2,968 1,614 2,764 3,359 Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 202,018 189,722 224,976 220,699 198,433 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,648,299 3,698,892 3,701,454 3,648,152 3,640,022 Allowance for credit losses – loans (45,285) (48,131) (49,223) (47,502) (48,641) Loans, net 3,603,014 3,650,761 3,652,231 3,600,650 3,591,381 Premises and equipment, net 69,872 69,603 69,880 70,588 70,937 Accrued interest receivable 18,336 17,523 18,412 16,944 16,902 Deferred income taxes, net 10,735 10,100 10,512 11,222 11,796 BOLI 90,868 90,021 89,176 88,369 88,257 Goodwill 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 Core deposit intangibles, net 6,595 7,162 7,730 8,297 9,059 Other assets 67,222 68,130 66,667 67,183 107,404 Total assets $ 4,595,430 $ 4,637,293 $ 4,670,864 $ 4,684,011 $ 4,672,633 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Deposits $ 3,779,203 $ 3,761,588 $ 3,707,779 $ 3,799,807 $ 3,661,373 Junior subordinated debt 10,120 10,096 10,070 10,045 10,021 Borrowings 188,000 260,013 364,513 291,513 433,763 Other liabilities 66,349 65,592 64,874 69,473 67,583 Total liabilities 4,043,672 4,097,289 4,147,236 4,170,838 4,172,740 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized (2) 175 175 175 175 174 Additional paid in capital 176,693 175,495 172,907 172,919 172,366 Retained earnings 380,541 368,383 357,147 346,598 333,401 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (3,966) (4,099) (4,232) (4,364) (4,497) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,685) 50 (2,369) (2,155) (1,551) Total stockholders' equity 551,758 540,004 523,628 513,173 499,893 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,595,430 $ 4,637,293 $ 4,670,864 $ 4,684,011 $ 4,672,633

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,527,709 at December 31, 2024; 17,514,922 at September 30, 2024; 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024; 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024; and 17,387,069 at December 31, 2023.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 62,224 $ 63,305 $ 247,642 $ 222,595 Debt securities available for sale 1,621 1,616 6,045 5,037 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits 2,353 1,728 7,929 6,849 Total interest and dividend income 66,198 66,649 261,616 234,481 Interest expense Deposits 22,574 23,692 88,267 55,244 Junior subordinated debt 223 235 928 802 Borrowings 196 648 3,746 9,002 Total interest expense 22,993 24,575 92,941 65,048 Net interest income 43,205 42,074 168,675 169,433 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (855) 2,975 7,545 15,095 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 44,060 39,099 161,130 154,338 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,326 2,336 9,165 9,335 Loan income and fees 728 684 2,737 2,336 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,068 1,900 6,253 5,250 BOLI income 842 828 4,312 4,996 Operating lease income 2,259 1,637 7,346 6,107 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment — — (9) 734 Other 1,020 897 3,645 3,315 Total noninterest income 8,243 8,282 33,449 32,073 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,234 17,082 67,900 65,692 Occupancy expense, net 2,476 2,436 9,768 9,999 Computer services 3,110 3,192 12,506 12,388 Operating lease depreciation expense 2,068 2,101 7,734 5,406 Telephone, postage and supplies 541 547 2,253 2,545 Marketing and advertising 234 408 1,893 2,180 Deposit insurance premiums 556 589 2,230 2,580 Core deposit intangible amortization 567 567 2,463 3,184 Merger-related expenses — — — 4,741 Contract renewal consulting fee 2,965 — 2,965 — Other 4,258 3,663 14,956 14,374 Total noninterest expense 34,009 30,585 124,668 123,089 Income before income taxes 18,294 16,796 69,911 63,322 Income tax expense 4,086 3,684 15,106 13,278 Net income $ 14,208 $ 13,112 $ 54,805 $ 50,044

Per Share Data

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net income per common share(1) Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.77 $ 3.21 $ 2.98 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.76 $ 3.20 $ 2.97 Average shares outstanding Basic 16,983,751 16,931,793 16,914,741 16,604,881 Diluted 17,084,943 17,027,824 16,977,330 16,622,381 Book value per share at end of period $ 31.48 $ 30.83 $ 31.48 $ 28.75 Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $ 29.24 $ 28.57 $ 29.24 $ 26.39 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.45 $ 0.41 Total shares outstanding at end of period 17,527,709 17,514,922 17,527,709 17,387,069

(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Performance ratios(1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.27% 1.17% 1.23% 1.17% Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 10.32 9.76 10.37 10.62 Yield on earning assets 6.27 6.34 6.28 5.84 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 2.94 3.12 3.00 2.24 Average interest rate spread 3.33 3.22 3.28 3.60 Net interest margin(2) 4.09 4.00 4.05 4.22 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.81 133.71 134.60 138.06 Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.03 2.73 2.81 2.87 Efficiency ratio 66.10 60.74 61.68 61.08 Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 59.89 60.30 60.12 59.36

(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.63% 0.64% 0.54% 0.43% 0.41% Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.76 0.78 0.68 0.55 0.53 Total classified assets to total assets 1.06 0.99 0.91 0.80 0.88 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 163.68 166.51 194.80 235.18 251.60 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.24 1.30 1.33 1.30 1.34 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.19 0.42 0.27 0.24 0.29 Capital ratios Equity to total assets at end of period 12.01% 11.64% 11.21% 10.96% 10.70% Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 11.25 10.88 10.44 10.18 9.91 Average equity to average assets 12.28 12.02 11.78 11.51 11.03

(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At December 31, 2024, $13.0 million, or 47.1%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Commercial real estate loans Construction and land development $ 274,356 $ 300,905 $ 316,050 $ 304,727 $ 305,269 Commercial real estate – owner occupied 545,490 544,689 545,631 532,547 536,545 Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied 866,094 881,340 892,653 881,143 875,694 Multifamily 120,425 114,155 92,292 89,692 88,623 Total commercial real estate loans 1,806,365 1,841,089 1,846,626 1,808,109 1,806,131 Commercial loans Commercial and industrial 316,159 286,809 266,136 243,732 237,255 Equipment finance 406,400 443,033 461,010 462,649 465,573 Municipal leases 165,984 158,560 152,509 151,894 150,292 Total commercial loans 888,543 888,402 879,655 858,275 853,120 Residential real estate loans Construction and land development 53,683 63,016 70,679 85,840 96,646 One-to-four family 630,391 627,845 621,196 605,570 584,405 HELOCs 195,288 194,909 188,465 184,274 185,878 Total residential real estate loans 879,362 885,770 880,340 875,684 866,929 Consumer loans 74,029 83,631 94,833 106,084 113,842 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,648,299 3,698,892 3,701,454 3,648,152 3,640,022 Allowance for credit losses – loans (45,285) (48,131) (49,223) (47,502) (48,641) Loans, net $ 3,603,014 $ 3,650,761 $ 3,652,231 $ 3,600,650 $ 3,591,381

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Core deposits Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 680,926 $ 684,501 $ 683,346 $ 773,901 $ 784,950 NOW accounts 575,238 534,517 561,789 600,561 591,270 Money market accounts 1,341,995 1,345,289 1,311,940 1,308,467 1,246,807 Savings accounts 181,317 179,762 185,499 191,302 194,486 Total core deposits 2,779,476 2,744,069 2,742,574 2,874,231 2,817,513 Certificates of deposit 999,727 1,017,519 965,205 925,576 843,860 Total $ 3,779,203 $ 3,761,588 $ 3,707,779 $ 3,799,807 $ 3,661,373

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Noninterest expense $ 34,009 $ 30,585 $ 124,668 $ 123,089 Less: merger-related expenses — — — 4,741 Less: contract renewal consulting fee 2,965 — 2,965 — Noninterest expense – adjusted $ 31,044 $ 30,585 $ 121,703 $ 118,348 Net interest income $ 43,205 $ 42,074 $ 168,675 $ 169,433 Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment 389 368 1,460 1,244 Plus: noninterest income 8,243 8,282 33,449 32,073 Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value — — 1,143 2,646 Less: gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment — — (9) 734 Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $ 51,837 $ 50,724 $ 202,450 $ 199,370





Efficiency ratio 66.10% 60.74% 61.68% 61.08% Efficiency ratio – adjusted 59.89% 60.30% 60.12% 59.36%

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 551,758 $ 540,004 $ 523,628 $ 513,173 $ 499,893 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 39,189 39,626 40,063 40,500 41,086 Tangible book value $ 512,569 $ 500,378 $ 483,565 $ 472,673 $ 458,807 Common shares outstanding 17,527,709 17,514,922 17,437,326 17,444,787 17,387,069 Book value per share $ 31.48 $ 30.83 $ 30.03 $ 29.42 $ 28.75 Tangible book value per share $ 29.24 $ 28.57 $ 27.73 $ 27.10 $ 26.39

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

As of (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Tangible equity(1) $ 512,569 $ 500,378 $ 483,565 $ 472,673 $ 458,807 Total assets 4,595,430 4,637,293 4,670,864 4,684,011 4,672,633 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 39,189 39,626 40,063 40,500 41,086 Total tangible assets $ 4,556,241 $ 4,597,667 $ 4,630,801 $ 4,643,511 $ 4,631,547





Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.25% 10.88% 10.44% 10.18% 9.91%

(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

Contact: C. Hunter Westbrook – President and Chief Executive Officer Tony J. VunCannon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer 828-259-3939

