Bone Growth Products Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1.81 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 3.40%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bone possesses the inherent ability to regenerate as part of the reparative process in response to injury, during skeletal development, and adulthood's continuous remodeling. In clinical contexts, fracture healing is the most prevalent form of bone regeneration, which replicates the path of normal neonatal skeletogenesis, including intramembranous and endochondral ossification. 5-10% of the population has undergone orthopedic surgery or has fractured bones that do not repair or heal slowly. Bone growth products, such as stimulator devices, bone morphogenetic proteins, and platelet-rich plasma, accelerate bone regeneration and repair bone damage.

Market Dynamics

Growth in Target Population Drives the Global Market

Bone fractures are an international public health concern and a significant financial burden, particularly for osteoporosis patients. It is estimated that 200 million individuals worldwide have osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is responsible for an annual incidence of more than two million fractures, with a consistent upward trend in occurrence. The management of osteoporosis can impede the progression of bone deterioration.

The US Bone and Joint Initiative identifies back discomfort as the leading cause of disability among Americans. The worldwide increase in the incidence of spinal disorders has also resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of spinal operations. This will result in increased demand for spinal devices.

Next-Generation Mobile Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Create Tremendous Opportunities

Bone growth stimulation therapy is a proven, safe, and effective treatment for patients with non-healing limb fractures. The recovery rate will increase if the patient observes the doctor's orders. By enabling patients to participate in their recovery actively, the new mobile app is an excellent aid for promoting adherence to prescribed treatments. The mobile device is designed as a non-surgical treatment option for individuals with a non-union bone fracture in an extremity that is not healing using a pulsed electromagnetic field.

Subsequently, the application of pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) stimulation for bone restoration has witnessed a notable surge in adoption within North America and Europe. According to a survey, 72 percent of hospitals in the United States offer bone repair stimulation treatments for fractures that do not recover. These devices utilize an innovative PEMF technology platform. Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy employs technology to stimulate and exercise cells to aid in the resolution of cellular dysfunction and promote overall health. Such developments produce market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global bone growth products market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.88% over the forecast period. The region dominated the global market for bone growth products due to its relatively higher spinal fusion penetration than other regions and its high volume of spinal fusion and non-fusion surgeries. In the United States, elective lumbar fusions rose by approximately 62%, from 122,679 in 2004 to 199,140 in 2015. This region's growth is predominantly attributable to increased orthopedic diseases, accidental injuries, and elderly residents. In addition, the current population of Americans 65 and up is estimated to double from its 2018 total of 52 million to 2060's total of 95 million. It is estimated that the proportion of individuals aged 65 and older will rise from 16% to 23%. Orthopedic diseases and bone defects are prevalent among the growing population, fostering regional market growth.

Europe is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.33% over the forecast period. The regional market is expanding consistently, which is estimated to continue over the projection period. The region, notably Western Europe, has a sophisticated and established healthcare infrastructure, and the population has access to advanced healthcare services, particularly for treating various spinal disorders using fusion and non-fusion techniques. In addition, the regional market is expanding due to the surging prevalence of bone disorders and the availability of reimbursement for spinal fusion surgeries in most European nations. The incidence of spine disorders rises with age and is most prevalent among those aged 60 to 69. In Europe, approximately 34% comprises individuals aged 50 and older. This aging population would necessitate surgical treatment for spinal disorders, contributing to the market's rapid expansion.

Key Highlights

The global bone growth products market size was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 1.34 billion in 2025 to USD 1.81 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on the product type, the global bone growth products market is segmented into bone growth stimulator devices, bone morphogenetic protein, and plasma-rich platelets. The bone growth stimulator devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global bone growth products market is segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, delayed union and non-union bone fractures, and others. The spinal fusion surgeries segment is the largest contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.54% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global bone growth products market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, and ASCs. The hospitals and clinics segment owns the highest market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.87% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global bone growth products market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.88% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Bioventus DJO Orthofix Medtronic Zimmer Biomet Stryker Johnson & Johnson Altis Biologics Bio Dynamic Technologies BTT Health Eastern DME Cellumed Fintek Bio-Electric ITO

Recent Developments

April 2023- Bone Biologics, a developer of orthobiologic products, received approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia to begin the NB1 bone graft pilot study. Monash Health has been authorized as the initial site for a planned multi-center pilot clinical trial to evaluate the NB1 bone graft.

Bone Biologics, a developer of orthobiologic products, received approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia to begin the NB1 bone graft pilot study. Monash Health has been authorized as the initial site for a planned multi-center pilot clinical trial to evaluate the NB1 bone graft. October 2022- Theragen confirmed the issuance of a second U.S. patent for its ActaStim-S, a wearable and app-compatible postoperative bone growth stimulator for spinal fusion patients.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Bone Growth Stimulator Device

Bone Morphogenic Protein

Platelet Rich Plasma

By Applications

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

Delayed Union and Non-Union Bone Fracture

Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinic

Specialty Orthopaedic and Spine Center

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

