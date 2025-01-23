Children’s Book BERL SQUEEVER: BERL’S NEW TOWN Imparts Message of Kindness for the New Year

Christian author considers America’s divisions from the perspective of a child in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rooted by family and faith, Christian author Jim Tanner is always looking for ways to spread joy to others. And as America faces a growing divide on key values, Tanner wants to see a return to Christian values, most importantly, kindness. His first step toward achieving this goal is a new children’s book series centered on a lovable, country critter with a heart of gold who inspires younger generations to be kind. Tackling many of the issues facing families and young children today, including bullying, hatred, distrust, and anger, Tanner teaches children to love others despite their differences.

In “Berl Squeever: Berl’s New Town,” young readers are introduced to Berl, a kind and gentle soul with a rough-and-tumble demeanor. When Berl moves from his family’s farm to Center Hill, he discovers he can’t play rough in town⎯but he can play nicely. Always willing to help someone in need, Berl meets his new neighbors, some kind, some not-so-kind. But no matter the obstacles, he remains true to himself. Introducing young readers to the different personalities in the community of Center Hill, Berl highlights how kindness always wins even when times are tough. And when other children are having a hard time, Berl is there to show them kindness and help bring joy to their lives. “Illustrating the challenges facing young children today, Berl teaches children to be steadfast in their commitment to spreading kindness and God’s love,” Tanner says.

"Berl Squeever: Berl's New Town" is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Jim Tanner is a Christian author of stories and poetry that inspire faith and reflect Jesus’ call to love one another. Spreading the good news of Christ through compelling characters and soul-stirring verses, he is on a mission to uplift and connect with readers with God’s love. After twenty years of working in public safety, he now works for his family’s business. He lives with his wife and children in Tennessee.

For more information about Jim and the book, please follow Berl Squeever on Facebook and Instagram.

