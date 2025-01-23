Nicole Rose Joins Legacy Makers TV to Celebrate and Empower Textured Hair

FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Rose, founder of Ella Dean Haircare, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Nicole shares the journey of creating Ella Dean, a haircare brand dedicated to textured hair. By using organic ingredients like Murumuru Butter and Pomegranate Seed Oil, her products address issues like dryness and scalp inflammation while empowering men and women to embrace their natural beauty.“Haircare is more than just maintenance—it’s a celebration of identity and confidence,” Nicole shares.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Nicole Rose to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and vision. Her episode will encourage viewers to challenge beauty norms, embrace their individuality, and build legacies that redefine self-care and empowerment.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/nicole-rose

