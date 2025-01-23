Public Works and Infrastructure on protection of government property

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure continue to raise alarm and concern about the unstopping wave of infrastructure destruction ranging from stealing of aluminium, cables, destroying traffic lights, railway lines and destroying pylons.

In a recent incident the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has expressed deep concern at the brazen conduct of armed thugs who storm government properties to remove steel, aluminium and other valuable furniture.

Last night the security personnel stationed at Public Works House, in the Central Business District of Pretoria, foiled efforts by a criminal group of thugs who descended on the government property ripping of aluminium and other steel infrastructure including furniture.

The security intervention resulted in two suspected thugs being shot as the group was violently infiltrating the guarded premises. The group was armed with life-threatening weapons and is believed to be notorious for vandalising various properties with the intention to steal metal and steel for sale in the scrap metal market. Some of the thugs are believed to carry pangas which are used to attack and intimidate security guards. During the confrontation, the guards responded quickly, leading to the shooting of two robbers while others escaped.

There has been various incidents of vandalism reported at various properties within the CBD area in Tshwane and the Public Works House has been the greatest victim of this vandalism by the thugs. There had been incidents of fencing being broken down and stolen. The department cannot rule-out the possibility of these criminals being linked to nyaope addicts who sold the steel and aluminium to scrap metal dealers for cash.

The department continue to raise concerns at the flourishing of the scrap metal industry and its relationship with material acquired through theft which impact the economy and critical infrastructure.

The injured suspects were taken to hospital while some of the security personnel has been taken in for questioning as part of the ongoing police investigation into the incident.

As investigations continue, security measures will be heightened to protect all public assets which must be used for public good.

Enquiries:

Lennox Mabaso

Head of Communications and Marketing

Cell: 0828842403

#GovZAUpdates

#ServiceDeliveryZA