Health convenes first G20 Health Working Group meeting

The Department of Health will on Friday, 24 January convene the first virtual G20 Health Working Group (HWG) meeting as part of the country`s G20 Presidency activities planned for this year, 2025.

The objective of this meeting on health is for South Africa to present its G20 Health Working Group priorities to the members states and other invited stakeholders to be informed about the country`s priorities and also to make inputs accordingly.

The mandate of the Health Working Group is to improve global health by addressing health challenges, building resilient health systems, and promoting equitable access to health services.

This virtual meeting will take place under the theme “Accelerate Health Equity, Solidarity and Universal Coverage” and will be attended by representatives from all G20 member states, invited non-member states and international organisations. The following health priorities identified within the broader South African G20 Presidency will form part of the deliberations on the day.

The G20 Health priorities are as follows

Strengthening Primary Health Care as pathway towards UHC

Pandemic Prevention Preparedness and Response

Strengthening Health and Care Workforce

Stemming the tide of NCDs

Science and Innovation for Health and Economic Growth

This will be the first of the planned meetings, both in-person and virtual, scheduled to take place throughout the year across the country. The outcomes of these technical working group meetings will inform part of the discussions at the meetings for G20 Health Ministers culminating in a G20 Health Working Group declaration.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency, being the first African country to do so, on 1 December 2024.

