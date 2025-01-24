Canko Law Firm Strengthens Cross-Border Legal Services, Supporting Businesses in the UK and Turkey

Canko Law Firm

NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canko Law Firm, founded in Istanbul in 2012, is pleased to announce the growth of its international legal services, following a successful expansion into the United Kingdom in early 2023. With offices in Istanbul and Antalya, as well as London and Newcastle, the firm offers streamlined counsel to businesses entering or operating across these key markets.Led by Can Canko, a unique Solicitor and Attorney-at-lawThe firm’s principal, Can Canko, serves as both a Solicitor in the UK and an Attorney-at-Law in Turkey. He is also a Commercial Mediator in both countries. Over the course of his career, he has guided clients through thousands of complex litigation matters and facilitated major transactions for global companies. This breadth of experience helps Canko Law Firm deliver a unifying approach for organizations dealing with multi-jurisdictional challenges.In Turkey, Can Canko is recognized as a Turkish lawyer with deep local insight, offering dedicated solutions for clients in Istanbul and beyond. For cases specific to the Mediterranean region, he also acts as an Antalya lawyer , supporting businesses in one of Turkey’s fastest-growing cities. In the UK, he provides trusted counsel as a London solicitor, advising both established companies and newcomers to the market.Comprehensive Corporate and Contract Law SolutionsA central focus of Canko Law Firm’s practice lies in guiding organizations through every phase of corporate and contract law. This includes:Entity Formation and Structuring: Determining the right corporate setup can shape tax obligations, limit liabilities, and support future investment plans.Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures: From due diligence to negotiating terms, the firm manages the complexity of multi-party transactions, ensuring each deal aligns with local regulations and global standards.Contract Drafting and Review: Sound contracts serve as the backbone of any successful partnership. At Canko Law Firm expert contract lawyer prepares clear, robust agreements that define parties’ rights and obligations, helping avoid disputes down the line.Compliance and Regulatory Guidance: Navigating each country’s specific rules can be daunting. The firm delivers tailored advice to keep clients in compliance with evolving laws in both Turkey and the UK.Conflict Resolution and Mediation: Should disagreements arise, Canko Law Firm draws on its significant litigation background and Can Canko’s mediation credentials to reach fair, efficient solutions.Bridging Istanbul to Antalya, London to NewcastleWith offices in Istanbul and Antalya, the firm covers two major business hubs in Turkey. Istanbul stands as the country’s financial powerhouse, while Antalya is a rapidly expanding center for tourism and real estate ventures.In the United Kingdom, Canko Law Firm maintains a presence in London, one of the world’s most influential financial cities, as well as Newcastle, an emerging tech and innovation hotspot. This cross-border reach aims to minimize complexities for global firms that need consistent legal insight across different regions.About Canko Law FirmFounded in 2012 in Istanbul, Canko Law Firm expanded to the UK in early 2023 to offer a unified legal framework for clients operating in both countries. Led by Can Canko—a dual-qualified Solicitor in the UK and Attorney-at-Law in Turkey, as well as a Commercial Mediator—the firm has built its reputation on delivering high-quality, personalized legal services. Today, its focus on corporate and contract law, coupled with a strong litigation background, serves companies of all sizes seeking to grow and thrive in the UK and Turkish markets.

