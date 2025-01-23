Foresight Ventures Launches Latest PayFi Report: New Frontier of Blockchain Payment Innovation





SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Ventures , the first and only crypto VC bridging East and West, has unveiled its latest report on PayFi landscape, offering a comprehensive analysis of how blockchain is transforming global payments. This report provides detailed insights into innovations in AI-driven payments, consumer micropayments, and regulatory-compliant on/off-ramp solutions. Notably, the report delves into Moonshot, a project recently linked to Trump’s memecoin initiative, providing context on its strategic role in reshaping the crypto payments space.

Moonshot: Redefining Crypto Micropayments Moonshot is positioned as a user-friendly payment platform, enabling fiat-to-crypto transactions with ease through services like Apple Pay. The report correlates Moonshot's rise to the attention surrounding Trump's memecoin, underscoring its potential as a bridge for mass adoption of cryptocurrency-based microtransactions. Its focus on simplicity and accessibility could make it a cornerstone for both retail and political engagement with crypto. AI Meets Blockchain for Next-Gen Payments: Innovations like Skyfire integrate AI capabilities with blockchain to facilitate real-time, cost-efficient micropayments for content creators and decentralized systems. On/Off-Ramp Innovations: Fiat24 and similar solutions are bridging fiat and crypto ecosystems through tokenized accounts and simplified transactions, addressing scalability and compliance challenges.





"Our PayFi report captures the pivotal role of blockchain in revolutionizing traditional payment models. Moonshot’s success story, coupled with its association with Trump’s memecoin, highlights how blockchain can catalyze mainstream adoption by blending cultural and financial narratives," said Forest Bai, Co-Founder of Foresight Ventures.

Users Can Access the Full Report: HERE

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the first and only crypto VC bridging East and West. With a research-driven approach and offices in the US and Singapore, they are a powerhouse in crypto investment and incubation. Their premier media network includes The Block , Foresight News , BlockTempo , and Coinness . They aggressively invest in the most daring innovations. They are dedicated to partnering with visionary projects and top teams to help them succeed, reshaping the future of digital finance and beyond.

