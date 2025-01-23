RICHARD I. OVERALL SR. RELEASES THE MILLENNIAL GUIDE TO CHRISTIANITY

Unpacking Biblical Mysteries and Providing Answers for Believers in a Modern World

CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard I. Overall Sr. presents a fresh and thought-provoking perspective on faith in his latest book, The Millennial Guide to Christianity without Religion (Bold Truth). Drawing on over 40 years of study and teaching, Overall offers a guide for new and seasoned believers seeking clarity on life’s most profound questions and Biblical mysteries.In an era where many question the relevance of faith, this book provides answers to challenging questions: Who is God? Who is Jesus? Why Christianity and not other religions? Where did Adam's sons find their wives? With thoughtful explanations, Richard I. Overall Sr. aims to help readers navigate the complexities of the Bible, strengthen their relationship with God, and understand His grand plan for humanity.“The Bible can be one of the most challenging books to read, and pastors often don’t have the time to start from square one with every new believer,” says Overall. “This book bridges that gap, offering a comprehensive yet accessible introduction to faith, prayer, and the spiritual journey.”Key Highlights of the Book:● Simplified explanations of complex Biblical mysteries.● Insights into prayer, its workings, and why it sometimes fails.● Discussions on Christianity’s unique truths compared to other world religions.● Answers to questions about God’s timing and His overarching plan.About the AuthorRichard I. Overall Sr. has been an active Christian since 1976, a journey that began unexpectedly at a prayer meeting where he experienced a transformative encounter with God. Answering the call to ministry in 1981, he has spent decades teaching and studying the Bible, driven by his calling to help others understand God’s Word.With years of teaching experience, including Sunday school for senior learners and formal biblical training at Word of Faith Bible Training Center, Richard’s deep faith and practical wisdom shine through in his writing. His background, which includes work in law enforcement, has further strengthened his belief in God’s psychology of life.What Inspired the Book:This book was born from Richard’s experiences sharing his faith with young people and observing the gaps in their knowledge about Jesus Christ’s return and purpose. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt led by the Holy Spirit to write this book, with divine guidance shaping its chapters and content.Primary Message for Readers:Life is intentional, and God has a plan: to build His family in His image and likeness. With agape love at its core, this book reminds readers that faith is about more than heaven—it’s about fulfilling our divine potential and mastering the love that enables us to thrive.

Richard I. Overall's Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.