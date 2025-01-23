Inmar Intelligence Introduces Inmar Media, Launching a New Era of Personalized Media Delivering Innovation, Precision and Performance

Powered by Moments AI, Inmar Media formally unifies Aki Technologies’ innovative media solutions with Inmar’s data-driven expertise.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leader in technology-driven solutions, today introduced Inmar Media powered by MomentsAI, formally unifying Aki Technologies’ innovative media capabilities with Inmar’s data-driven expertise to create a single, powerful solution set designed to empower customers with personalized, and impactful media interactions.



The launch of Inmar Media arrives at a critical transformation point for the media industry particularly around the rapid growth of retail media, projected to reach 25% of all US ad spend by 2028, and the increasing investments across social media, where 78% of US advertisers plan to invest in Influencer Marketing. Inmar Media is uniquely positioned to address the increasing need for data-driven and measurable solutions that combine precision and scale to deliver meaningful customer engagement.



Inmar Media’s latest research emphasizes the importance of driving quality touchpoints with customers across digital media given that digitally engaged shoppers spend nearly 2X more and make 1.6 more trips to the store. By combining proprietary MomentsAI targeting, patented creative versioning technology, and deterministic retailer data and personalization capabilities across digital media, Inmar Media is equipped to deliver impactful results across the entire shopper journey at scale by providing brands, retailers, and advertisers,with the necessary tools for navigating increasingly difficult digital media challenges.



“The rapid change we’re seeing within the media industry has contributed to complex and intimidating advertiser challenges, especially for companies who still operate using siloed channels and tactics,” said Rob Weisberg, EVP & President, MarTech, Inmar Intelligence. “Inmar Media is uniquely positioned to simplify these complexities with a unified approach that prioritizes innovation driven by our customers’ needs, delivering measurable impact across the media landscape.”



Innovation, precision, and performance define Inmar Media’s mission to enhance audience engagement through advanced technology and scalable solutions, enabling brands to achieve seamless personalization and meaningful connections.



“Personalization isn't just an expectation—it’s a necessity for building strong relationships with consumers,” said Ranjana Choudhry, Head of Media, Inmar Intelligence. “With patented creative versioning technology and leveraging proprietary AI driven tools like Commerce Fitscore™ which removes subjectivity in creator selection, Inmar Media enables brands to make data-backed decisions, craft tailored experiences, and drive measurable sales results.”



Inmar Media is the culmination of an effort to streamline and evolve the company’s media solutions stemming from its acquisition of the digital marketing company Aki Technologies in 2021. Clients are now able to seamlessly access capabilities across Inmar Media’s entire solution portfolio to leverage the company’s real-time analytics and robust data network that reaches 90% of U.S. households, leveraging performance-based metrics to achieve unparalleled personalization, scale, and measurable ROI.



About Inmar Intelligence

We make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a trusted partner to brands, retailers, and advertisers for over 40 years, Inmar delivers end-to-end Martech solutions that integrate personalized media and incentives to drive measurable results. We enhance consumer engagement by leveraging exclusive data, creator content, and proprietary MomentsAI targeting to connect with consumers during their most receptive moments across digital and social channels. Powered by exclusive data and technology, we optimize the performance of Retail Media Networks across onsite, offsite, and in-store media to deliver measurable outcomes. Our media and incentives solutions drive value at scale, helping shoppers save billions through relevant advertising and offers. Learn more at www.inmar.com .

Kris Beutel, SVP, MarTech Marketing Inmar Intelligence press@inmar.com

