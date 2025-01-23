Command Alkon Set to Highlight Cutting-Edge Cloud Solutions at the Canadian Concrete Expo 2025

Showcasing Commitment to Transforming the Concrete Industry with Advanced Cloud-Native Technologies and Innovative Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Canadian Concrete Expo, taking place on February 12-13, 2025, at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

With over 35 national and international exhibitors and an expected attendance of 8,000 industry professionals, the Canadian Concrete Expo is a cornerstone event designed to unite experts and leaders within the concrete sector. This year’s expo will feature engaging conference sessions, live demonstrations, and opportunities for networking, making it a must-attend for anyone involved in the concrete industry. As a key technology partner for ready mix producers around the globe, Command Alkon is proud to be a part of this prestigious event, showcasing its cutting-edge technology solutions.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience firsthand how Command Alkon’s cloud-native and cloud-connected solutions, powered by Command Cloud, are revolutionizing operations within the heavy building materials industry. Command Cloud is meticulously engineered as a comprehensive technology ecosystem that enhances operational efficiency and drives value for businesses.

Visitors to Command Alkon’s Booth (1347) can learn about these latest advancements in Command Cloud and how they play with their existing solutions:



Dispatch + Sales & Quoting: Command Alkon’s new Sales & Quoting in Command Cloud works seamlessly with cloud-based Dispatch to improve sales processes and performance with centralized management and visibility into pricing, helping ready mix producers synchronize their teams, reducing friction with sales performance transparency, and providing first-of-its-kind visibility into future pipelines.

MIntelligent Feed: MIntelligent Feed leverages advanced machine learning models to dynamically optimize the ready mix production process in real-time, ensuring consistent quality, reduced waste, and lower CO2 emissions.

Material Supply: Ready mix producers can achieve new levels of efficiency and accuracy in managing their raw materials inventory with Material Supply. This Command Cloud solution digitizes raw material receipts, automates inventory updates to production, delivers centralized views of inventory levels and demand across multiple plants, and supports automated reconciliation of material receipts to invoices to speed payment processes.

Dashboards & Advanced Reporting: Flexible and comprehensive dashboards and reporting capabilities in Command Cloud empower teams to customize the desired real-world view into daily operational performance and key performance metrics.

Payments: Command Alkon is enhancing its Command Cloud with integrated payment processing, offering faster, on-the-go payment options to improve cash flow and customer satisfaction. Real-time insights will help businesses track trends and adapt to market demands effectively. Payments is available in Dispatch, Customer Portal, and a cloud-native payment portal for non-cloud dispatch customers, with availability in Canada later this year.

TrackIt: Operating in the cloud, TrackIt automates ready mix delivery cycles to capture begin pour, end of pour, loading, loaded, and wash statuses. This solution helps keep dispatchers connected with the consistent capturing of statuses and locations for ready mix and bulk delivery cycles and enables businesses to save time and improve their overall fleet costs. The optional Deliveries capability helps capture accurate water add, signatures, and more while digital DVIR (Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports) ensures vehicles and drivers stay productive and safe on the road.

Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs): Command Alkon has joined forces with Pathways, an AI-driven sustainability platform that enables swift implementation of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). By merging Command Alkon’s powerful technology with sophisticated data transformation and sustainability reporting tools, the industry will be able to streamline the EPD development and management processes, including third-party verification.

“We are excited to participate in the Canadian Concrete Expo and showcase our transformative technology solutions,” said Jeff Newlin, Chief Revenue Officer. “This event provides a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with industry professionals in this market and demonstrate how our solutions can empower businesses to thrive with secure, scalable cloud and cloud-connected solutions.”

To learn more about Canadian Concrete Expo and to register for this exciting event, click here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building industry. Command Alkon’s customer-focused suite of solutions enables you to take control of distributed, complex production and operational tasks, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com .

