SoftCo and PwC UK Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Financial Automation.

SoftCo , a leading global provider of AI-powered financial automation solutions, is announcing that PwC UK is becoming an implementation partner of its rapidly expanding Procure-to-Pay and Accounts Payable Automation technology. The collaboration strengthens PwC UK's service portfolio while expanding SoftCo's global reach in delivering best-in-class automated financial process solutions.





DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftCo, a leading global provider of AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) and Procure-to-Pay (P2P) automation solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with PwC UK. The partnership establishes PwC UK as an implementation partner for SoftCo's P2P technology.

The collaboration will strengthen PwC UK's service portfolio and broaden its capability in transforming finance functions for its clients. The partnership aims to deliver solutions addressing the Procure-to-Pay challenges that finance departments encounter by combining SoftCo's solutions with PwC UK's experience in system implementation and back-office transformation.

"We are thrilled to be working with PwC UK, a company renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation," says Anton Scott, SoftCo's CEO. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for SoftCo as we continue to expand our global footprint and deliver unparalleled value to our customers through our AI-powered P2P automation."

Lauren Cottier, PwC UK Technology and Software Partner, highlighted the strategic alignment: "Teaming up with SoftCo perfectly aligns with our commitment to provide best-in-class solutions that solve our clients' problems. This collaboration enhances our ability to combine deep industry and functional knowledge with the right technology, embodying our human-led, tech-powered philosophy as we deliver meaningful impact."

The collaboration focuses on implementing SoftCo's AI-powered AP & P2P solutions to help organizations improve their financial processes through automation. Through this partnership, it will allow PwC UK to further broaden its capability for clients seeking to transform their finance functions.

