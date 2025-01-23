Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size to Hit USD 109.02 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global patient engagement solutions market size was valued at USD 25.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 30.21 billion in 2025 to USD 109.02 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.40% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient involvement increases patient satisfaction by enhancing patient safety and the efficiency of healthcare delivery. Patient engagement solutions have completely transformed the healthcare system by improving patient outcomes and happiness, lowering healthcare costs, and updating the patient experience. A patient engagement strategy includes systems and procedures that encourage cooperation between healthcare professionals, patients, and providers, alterations in viewpoint, and attitudes that value and recognize patient interaction as a crucial component of healthcare. "Patient activation," or the ability of a patient to manage their healthcare. The use of technology affects both the effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare delivery.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions Drives the Global Market

The increasing focus on patient-centered care significantly influences the widespread use of patient engagement technology. Patient participation in decision-making and self-management was frequently minimal in old healthcare models. The traditional doctor-centered model has been significantly altered, and people are now viewed more as collaborators in healthcare. These tools allow users to keep tabs on their health, acquire specialized instruction, and better comprehend their medical concerns. Patients can better actively participate in their care and make knowledgeable treatment decisions when they have access to their medical records.

Monitoring Technology and Wearables Creates Tremendous Opportunities

A wide range of options for patient involvement techniques is made possible by wearables and monitoring technology. The real-time health information these devices provide allows patients to participate in their healthcare actively. Through remote patient monitoring, chronic illness management, and tailored feedback, patients can make informed decisions, engage in self-care, and communicate effectively with medical providers. These developments promote early intervention, behavioral change, and proactive health management, which enhances outcomes and fosters a more patient-centered healthcare environment.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global patient engagement solutions market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period. Due to the existence of sizable market participants in the sharing of health information, it represented the greatest proportion of the global market for patient engagement solutions. Growing government efforts are positively impacting the market demand in this industry. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising government spending in the healthcare industry will speed up the rise together with rising knowledge. Due to growing government activities and programs to raise public awareness of these solutions, the U.S. makes up a sizeable percentage of the North American market for patient engagement solutions.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. The industry's expansion in this area is supported by government programs and efforts to increase health information sharing. For instance, the European Health Information Initiative (EHII) network aims to develop health legislation for the European continent. EHII encourages knowledge sharing and capacity building while enhancing the systems for gathering and reporting health data. Additionally, the market for sharing health data across Europe is expanded via a partnership between the EHII and governmental bodies like the European Association of Public Health (EUPHA). The FDA Patient Engagement Fellowship from the European Medicines Agency advances corporate knowledge of patient psychology.

Key Highlights

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on delivery type, the global patient engagement solutions market is bifurcated into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The web-based segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period.

Based on components, the global patient engagement solutions market is bifurcated into software, hardware, and services. The software segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global patient engagement solutions market is bifurcated into payers, providers, and individual users. The provider segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 20.2% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global patient engagement solutions market is bifurcated into social management, health management, home healthcare management, and financial health management. The financial health management segment owns the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period.

Based on the therapeutic area, the global patient engagement solutions market is segmented into chronic disease, women's health, mental health, and fitness. The chronic disease segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global patient engagement solutions market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 19.2% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Cerner Corporation Orion Health Ltd. Epic Systems Corporation Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. athenahealth, Inc. Phreesia, Inc. GetWellNetwork, Inc. Relatient, Inc. Solutionreach, Inc. Lumeon Medfusion, Inc

Recent Developments

March 2023 - A comprehensive portfolio of adaptable solutions and services called Philips Virtual Care Management was launched by Royal Philips, a world leader in health technology, to help health systems, providers, payers, and employer groups more deeply engage and meaningfully motivate patients from virtually anywhere. By lowering emergency room visits and the cost of care through improving chronic disease management, Philips Virtual Care Management can lessen the burden on hospital employees.

- A comprehensive portfolio of adaptable solutions and services called Philips Virtual Care Management was launched by Royal Philips, a world leader in health technology, to help health systems, providers, payers, and employer groups more deeply engage and meaningfully motivate patients from virtually anywhere. By lowering emergency room visits and the cost of care through improving chronic disease management, Philips Virtual Care Management can lessen the burden on hospital employees. January 2023- Engage Technologies Group, Inc., a cloud-based SaaS, announced its merger with APX Platform, a multi-dimensional training, growth, and peak performance solution that combines all aspects of a practice into a single lens to form a full-service medical. The synergistic technological platforms and business models will increase revenue, productivity, profitability, patient involvement, and satisfaction worldwide.

Segmentation

By Delivery Type

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End-User

Payers

Providers

Individual Users

By Applications

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

By Therapeutic Area

Chronic Disease

Women's Health

Mental Health

Fitness

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

Latin America

