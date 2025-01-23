PacBio Names Global Institute for Food Security as Canada's First Revio Certified Service Provider

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) as the first Revio PacBio Certified Service Provider (CSP) in Canada.

Known for its leadership in animal, microbial and plant genomics, GIFS offers PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology through its Omics and Precision Analytics Laboratory (OPAL) platform. This provides researchers across Canada and around the world with access to highly accurate long-read sequencing data to support complex genetic studies and practical applications, from agricultural innovation to disease discovery.

The PacBio Certified Service Provider program ensures that customers worldwide have access to the highest quality sequencing services powered by PacBio technology. By achieving CSP status, GIFS has demonstrated the capability, expertise, and infrastructure required to deliver high-quality PacBio sequencing solutions, including complex genome assemblies, transcriptomics, epigenetics, and other precision applications.

“Canada is home to a dynamic genomics research community that plays a key role in addressing global challenges such as food security, agricultural sustainability, and precision health,” said James Hudson, Senior Director of Americas Sales at PacBio. “We are proud to welcome GIFS as Canada’s first Revio PacBio Certified Service Provider. This certification provides Canadian researchers access to PacBio’s highly accurate HiFi sequencing technology through a trusted partner, enabling them to generate critical insights with exceptional precision and quality.”

GIFS’ OPAL platform provides full-service genomics solutions that include automation, bioinformatics, and advanced data analysis, positioning them as a valuable resource for researchers looking to tackle large-scale genomic projects. Through PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology, GIFS will empower scientists to address emerging challenges.

“The Global Institute for Food Security’s world-class technology platforms help researchers and organizations to scale and accelerate their research and development. As a PacBio Certified Service Provider, our partners know they can depend on GIFS to deliver high-quality, HiFi data to advance their projects,” said Dr. Steven Webb (PhD), GIFS CEO. “Today, GIFS’ Omics and Precision Analytics Laboratory uses high-throughput automated workflows to help our partners get the most from PacBio’s long-read sequencing technologies. The sequencing results we deliver are supported by GIFS’ automated bioinformatics and visualizations pipelines, ensuring our partners receive both high-quality data and critical analysis that can help them to discover, develop, and deliver.”

For more on the comprehensive services that GIFS provides, see gifs.ca/partners.

The addition of GIFS to PacBio’s growing Certified Service Provider network highlights PacBio’s commitment to making its advanced sequencing solutions accessible to researchers worldwide.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About the Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan

The Global Institute for Food Security (GIFS) at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) works with partners to discover, develop, and deliver innovative solutions for the production of globally sustainable food. Serving as ‘agriculture’s innovation catalyst,’ GIFS is connecting the agri-food ecosystem, advancing innovation, and bridging the gap to commercialization to deliver resilient and sustainable food security for all stakeholders. For more information, visit gifs.ca.

