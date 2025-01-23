Aqua Security Named Leader and Forward Mover in GigaOm Radar for Software Supply Chain Security

Report highlights Aqua’s comprehensive suite of capabilities that enable enterprises to confidently protect their cloud native application lifecycle

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced it ranked as a Leader and Forward Mover in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm Radar for Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS). The report examines 23 of the top SSCS solutions and compares their offerings against capabilities and critical business requirements to provide a market overview and identify leading vendors.

Aqua received superior and exceptional scores for six out of the eight key criteria, with GigaOm calling attention to Aqua’s excellence in container image security scanning — delivered with Aqua Trivy, the world’s most comprehensive vulnerability scanner — automated security testing and supply chain mapping and visualization. According to the report, “Aqua Security offers a comprehensive suite of software supply chain security solutions, which may provide cost efficiencies for organizations looking to consolidate their security stack.”

The report also notes Aqua’s platform’s broad cloud native security capabilities enable organizations to extend security beyond SSCS and replace other solutions for additional use cases, efficiency, and synergy across the platform. Security teams have the functionality they need to secure the entire application lifecycle without needing to manage multiple tools.

“Attacks on the software supply chain can cripple operations, erode customer trust, and inflict significant financial damage, and protection is integral to an effective cloud native security strategy,” said Rani Osnat, SVP of Strategy at Aqua. “Being recognized as a Leader and Forward Mover by GigaOm validates Aqua’s innovation in a critical area of enterprise security. Our comprehensive approach secures the full application lifecycle, including the application code, infrastructure, tools, and processes, empowers companies to mitigate risk and confidently protect their software supply chain.”

GigaOm specifically notes Aqua’s scalability and automation capabilities, which are ideal for large organizations managing numerous applications and development teams. According to the report, Aqua’s comprehensive platform is well-suited to effectively support the complex needs of compliance-driven sectors, including highly regulated industries and US federal agencies with complex and stringent security requirements.

GigaOm provides technical, operational, and business advice for IT’s strategic digital enterprise and business initiatives. GigaOm’s Radar Report equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements. Download the report to learn more about how Aqua outperforms competition and offers complete lifecycle protection for containerized applications, regardless of where they are deployed, ensuring comprehensive security from development to deployment to runtime.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the pioneer in securing containerized and cloud native applications. The Aqua Platform, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), enables organizations to secure every cloud native application everywhere, from code commit to runtime. With enterprise scale that doesn’t slow development pipelines, Aqua secures your future in the cloud. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, Israel protecting over 500 of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

aqua@lookleftmarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.