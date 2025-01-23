Mashgin Report on NFL Fan Experience Reinforces Need to Slash Wait Time at Stadium Concessions, Minimize “Fan FOMO”

New report reveals data around potential “opportunity cost” of waiting in line too long at NFL stadium concessions; Practical AI technology now reducing transaction time to 15 seconds

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mashgin , the AI-powered checkout company, today released data revealing the financial and opportunity cost of wait time at NFL stadium concessions. Sports fans spend an average of 13 minutes waiting in line for concessions, and during this time fans risk missing substantial game time. Just two trips to concessions can result in missing 23 plays in an NFL game, which can equate to missing three scoring drives (given NFL data on an average scoring drive of 7.78 plays) — risking “fan FOMO” and an overall negative fan experience.





The new report, The NFL Fan and Stadium Experience: 2024-2025 Post-Season Report , also provides stats on how AI-powered checkout technology dramatically reduces wait time for food and beverage purchases and returns fans to their seats as quickly as possible.

Mashgin AI-powered checkout systems are deployed at over 100 locations across 16 NFL stadiums, and during the regular 2024-2025 season, its technology saved fans an estimated 6.3M minutes of waiting in line for food and beverage purchases. During 2024, fans purchased over 1.4 million items via Mashgin kiosks at NFL stadium concessions, with a median transaction time under 15 seconds.

The report also showed that the average ticket price for an NFL game this season was $132, a 9% increase year over year. Ticket prices are much higher for playoff games, and the average ticket price for Super Bowl LVIII in New Orleans is estimated to be at least $6,400. As the price per ticket goes up for any event, fans become that much more invested in maximizing their experience. This means stadium vendors, who have a limited number of games per year to drive sales revenue, are looking for new ways to reduce transaction times and drive multiple trips to concessions.

By utilizing powerful and practical AI and computer vision technology, Mashgin accelerates transaction times and significantly shrinks lines at food and beverage retailers. This technology recognizes items in seconds with 99.9% accuracy, providing a rapid buying experience that gets fans back to the action faster and allows retailers to maximize sales capabilities during peak foot traffic times.

“Fans invest significant time, effort, and money to watch their team play in-person and shouldn’t need to miss any action to buy their favorite food and drinks,” said Brandon Scott, vice president of sales at Mashgin. “By implementing Mashgin’s technology, teams are rewarding their loyal fans with a concessions experience that gets them back to cheering on their favorite team and players, while helping vendors increase sales revenue for every game day.”

