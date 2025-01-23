Versaterm Welcomes Reuben Ramirez as Executive Partner Success Manager for Its Expanded Health and Wellness Program

Ramirez, former Assistant Chief of Dallas PD and architect of the Checkpoints Blueprint will bring his expertise and approach as a framework for agencies to develop meaningful and sustainable programs

OTTAWA, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, welcomes Reuben Ramirez, former Assistant Chief of Police for the Dallas Police Department (Dallas PD) and author of Checkpoints: The Blueprint to Emotional Health for First Responders, as the company's new Executive Partner Success Manager. In this new role, Ramirez will bring his methodology to augment Versaterm's responder health and wellness solutions . Agencies can leverage the framework to develop and sustain effective programs.

Ramirez brings over 28 years of law enforcement experience to Versaterm, having served in various leadership roles in the Dallas PD. His experience provided a deep understanding of the psychological toll of daily exposure to the stress and trauma that officers face. In Fall 2021, he introduced a holistic approach, emphasizing early identification and intervention for individuals in need, which led to the development of his Checkpoints strategy—a framework that became the foundation for the Dallas PD's Wellness Unit.

“Reuben Ramirez's dedication to the well-being of first responders is an inspiration to all of us," said Warren Loomis, President and CEO at Versaterm. "His commitment to providing tools to support emotional health reflects our shared mission. By bringing his operational approach to our technology, we can help foster more resilient environments for high-stress professionals."

The Checkpoints strategy establishes a structured approach for regular peer check-ins with staff and offers support services after stressful or impactful incidents, prioritizing and normalizing mental health discussions.

"I am honored to join Versaterm, a company committed to empowering public safety agencies with right-fit solutions to support tailored mental health and wellness care," said Reuben Ramirez. "I’ve witnessed firsthand the positive impact that mental health support can have on the lives and careers of our personnel. My goal is to help create pathways to healthier work cultures grounded in the Checkpoints strategy."

A recent Versaterm Public Trends Survey revealed support for expanding health and wellness resources within agencies. The majority of respondents supported the initiative, and 81% believed their peers would support it as well. Versaterm's solutions address the unique challenges faced by public safety personnel, offering early identification tools, self-service content, peer support networks and comprehensive case management. For more information, please visit versaterm.com/responder-health-wellness .

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn , or X, formerly Twitter .

Media Contact:

Edward Lin

Merritt Group, Inc., on behalf of Versaterm

versaterm@merrittgrp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.