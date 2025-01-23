Franklin Access Secures Funding for Sigbeat Joint Venture, Advancing 4G/5G and AI Module Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) announced today the successful funding of its joint venture to develop 4G/5G modules and AI-powered solutions under the Sigbeat brand.

The Sigbeat joint venture will design, market, and certify 4G/5G modules featuring advanced on-device AI capabilities, including enhanced security, image processing, and video streaming functionalities. These modules aim to provide faster response times, stronger privacy safeguards, and reduced reliance on cloud computing while offering seamless integration for voice assistants, augmented reality (AR), and other intelligent applications.

Sigbeat will leverage its partner's technological expertise and Franklin Access’s leadership in wireless solutions to cater to a diverse range of industries and applications. By combining edge computing with multi-network capabilities, Sigbeat modules will empower users with enhanced customization and efficiency.

About Sigbeat

Sigbeat drives innovation in wireless technology with advanced 4G/5G modules and AI-powered solutions to deliver seamless, reliable, and future-ready connectivity. By combining cutting-edge technology with scalable and customizable designs, Sigbeat empowers businesses to lead in the digital age.

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) specializes in integrated connectivity solutions powered by 4G LTE and 5G technologies. The company offers mobile device management (MDM), network management solutions (NMS), and innovative wireless products for the digital age. For more information, visit FranklinAccess.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@franklinaccess.com

