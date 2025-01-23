Wix Teams Up with YouTube to Expand Social Shopping Experience

Wix merchants can now sell products directly through YouTube Shopping, reaching broader audiences

NEW YORK – – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, announced today an integration with YouTube Shopping, enabling merchants to sell their products directly through the platform, further expanding their social shopping capabilities. By building on Wix’s existing collaboration with Google Shopping, this integration enables merchants to seamlessly display their products in a store format directly on their YouTube profiles.

Merchants can tag products in YouTube videos, live streams, and shorts, increasing product visibility and engagement. Products are featured directly on the YouTube store tab, allowing viewers to easily access them for purchase. Merchants can track the performance of these tagged products using YouTube's analytics tools, providing valuable insights into shopping behavior and product popularity. Product details such as descriptions, and images, are automatically synced between Wix and YouTube, ensuring a consistent, up-to-date shopping experience across platforms.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our merchants grow their businesses and connect with their customers," said Greg Sisung, Head of Sales Channels at Wix. “Our integration with YouTube transforms the social shopping experience for both sellers and buyers, and even influencers, allowing users to reach their target audiences where they already are, and enhancing their ability to engage with new and larger clientele.”

Wix merchants can manage YouTube Shopping through the Google & YouTube Sales Channels section in their Wix dashboard. Once enabled, merchants can take advantage of features like product tagging in videos and live streams, product drops, and showcasing items on the YouTube store tab. This seamless approach provides a unified shopping experience while Wix handles the backend processes, including syncing product information, managing inventory, and facilitating checkout.

Wix merchants can now utilize the Google & YouTube App in all locations where YouTube Shopping is supported.





About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

