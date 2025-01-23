Breeze Airways Announces First Full Quarter of Operating Profit in 4Q2024

Breeze ends 2024 with more than 78% growth in annual revenue

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breeze Airways, the premium leisure low-cost carrier offering affordable nonstop service across the U.S., today announced it has reached another major milestone, reporting its first full quarter of operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company announced it generated more than $200 million in revenue and achieved an operating margin of more than 4% in the fourth quarter. Total revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024, was over $680 million, an increase of more than 78% over 2023.

The airline celebrated its first month of operating profit in March 2024, shortly before its third birthday, announcing a more than 30% increase in year-over-year unit revenue while generating more scheduled service revenue that month alone than in the entire first quarter of 2023. That astounding growth continued with another profitable month in April ahead of major capacity increases through the remainder of the year. In total, Breeze added 29 new destinations to its network in 2024, increasing available seat miles (ASMs) by more than 52% over the previous year, and has now achieved its first full quarter of operating profit.

“This milestone is a major accomplishment for Breeze and a strong testament to the hard work, dedication, and determination of our more than 2,000 incredible Team Members,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “In under four years, we have managed to grow and expand Breeze at an unprecedented rate while establishing a robust presence in dozens of underserved markets across the U.S. Most importantly, we’ve done so safely, providing millions of people access to efficient, affordable, and elevated air travel. It’s clear our hybrid model – one we refer to as ‘Nice Low-Cost Carrier, or NLCC’ – is not just working, but thriving.”

Breeze’s point-to-point business model centers around serving secondary airports that have largely been abandoned by major carriers over the past two decades. As of December 2024, Breeze was the sole carrier serving 87% of its 220 nonstop routes, with hundreds of additional routes in the U.S. alone that could benefit from the airline’s unique service. Breeze’s low-cost structure facilitates base fare options that are an average of 44% lower than other carriers serving the same city pairs, making travel more accessible for millions of people nationwide.

Operating from smaller, more convenient airports also means that travelers in Breeze cities can fly to highly desirable year-round and seasonal destinations, often at half the cost and in half the time. Additionally, Breeze’s a la carte and bundled fare options, combined with friendly policies such as no change and cancel fees and free family seating, have resulted in the young airline amassing a dedicated fan base, fueling Breeze’s lightning-fast growth. At the end of 2024, Breeze was the number one carrier by destinations served in 24 of its 66 cities.

“Our key to success lies in our ability to leverage the unique size and efficiency of the A220 to offer direct service between underserved cities with a premium product people really enjoy," said Lukas Johnson, chief commercial officer at Breeze Airways. "That, combined with our ability to put planes where and when they'll be most successful, is what truly makes Breeze stand out in the industry."

Breeze, which began flying in May 2021 with a fleet of leased Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft, has transitioned most of its scheduled service flying to its growing fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. In 2024, Breeze took delivery of 13 A220s, for a total of 33 A220s in its fleet. The airline has 90 firm orders with options for 30 more through 2028. The remaining 10 E190s and three E195s primarily support the carrier’s charter business while supplementing scheduled service as needed. With an average A220 utilization of more than 10 hours, a 4% increase year-over-year, Breeze is operating one of the youngest, most efficient fleets in the industry.

“Our vision for Breeze from day one was to make air travel nice again by marrying efficiency and affordability with a great experience at every touchpoint,” said Trent Porter, chief financial officer at Breeze Airways. “By maintaining one of the most cost-efficient structures in the industry, combined with record-breaking growth and revenues, Breeze is doing something few airlines have managed to do at this age and stage. I’m confident this is just the first of many profitable quarters to come for Breeze.”

Some of Breeze’s other accomplishments in 2024 include:

Achieving a completion factor of nearly 99.4%

Flying more than 4.2 million Guests

Achieving an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Launching the Breeze Easy Visa Signature co-branded credit card

Introducing a “No Flex” base fare

Adding a carry-on to its Nice bundle

Being named 2025 Startup Airline of the Year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA)

Being recognized by APEX for Best Seat Comfort in North America

Ranking #3 in Travel + Leisure’s list of “Best Domestic Airlines”

Being awarded gold in LAX Fly Quieter program

Becoming the first U.S. domestic carrier to be certified by Autism Double Checked

“While I am extremely proud of our many accomplishments in 2024, I’m most proud of the Seriously Nice™ brand we are building and the impact Breeze is having on the communities we serve,” said Neeleman. “As we move into this exciting new phase of our growth, including highly anticipated international service, we must remain hyper-focused on operating the safest, most reliable operation in the industry. I’m more confident than ever in the future of Breeze, and it’s my strong belief that we have everything it takes to continue this upward trajectory.”

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways operates more than 200 year-round and seasonal routes to 66 cities in 30 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years and was named “Best Seat Comfort in North America” by Airline Passenger Experience (APEX) in 2024. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

