Jackery Celebrates a Prestigious Trio of Awards Earned at CES 2025

The Company’s comprehensive array of renewable energy solutions for both the home and outdoors took home three CES Picks Awards

FREEMONT, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a leader in reliable and innovative renewable energy solutions, is honored to announce that two of its CES debut products - the HomePower Energy System and Solar Roof - have received CES Picks Awards 2025 . With its updated slogan, “Sustainable Power For Your Life,” Jackery’s newly unveiled and innovative solutions set new standards for energy efficiency and reliability.

“We are thrilled to have received three CES Picks Awards this year,” said Jack Sun, Jackery CEO. “Our team was highly motivated by the enthusiastic reception of our comprehensive product lineup at CES, and we are grateful to start the new year on such a high note. These awards inspire us to continue delivering the most reliable, convenient, and efficient energy solutions to our customers and communities worldwide.”

Designed to provide homeowners with energy independence, the Jackery HomePower Energy System was recognized in the Residential Systems category for its advanced design, seamless integration and unparalleled reliability in delivering energy independence for modern homes. Combining cutting-edge technology with an intuitive, user-friendly design, this revolutionary complete home power backup solution was also recognized in the TWICE category, cementing its position as a frontrunner in sustainable energy storage and management. A permanent, grid-tied energy storage solution, the Jackery HomePower Energy System revolutionizes home energy management, reduces reliance on the grid, cuts down on soaring energy costs, and can operate both with or without rooftop solar.

The Jackery Solar Roof, which made its world debut at CES 2025, was also recognized in the TWICE category for revolutionizing renewable energy with a sleek, eco-friendly, and efficient solar solution that seamlessly integrates into architectural designs. The first-ever curved solar roof tiles available in the U.S., the system eliminates the clash between traditional photovoltaic panels and architectural design. Engineered for peak performance, the tiles deliver a cell conversion efficiency of over 25%. With a sophisticated aesthetics and revolutionary technology, the Jackery Solar Roof provides a sustainable energy solution that enhances home value without compromising visual appeal. Designed to last, the tiles come with a 30-year warranty and advanced durability to withstand extreme weather conditions, including temperatures ranging from -40°F to 185°F, hail impacts, and high winds.

Judged by industry experts, the CES Picks Awards spotlight brands leading the way in consumer and custom technology. These prestigious accolades highlight Jackery’s commitment to revolutionizing energy technology for the home and outdoors.

To learn more about Jackery’s award winning products and all of its CES debuts, head to Jackery.com.

About Jackery:

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products from compact 100W units to robust 123kWh energy storage systems for whole-home backup, Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, Jackery prioritizes convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. As of mid-year 2024, Jackery solar panels sold have saved 760 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and reduced carbon emissions by 758,000 tons—equivalent to the annual carbon emissions of a medium-sized city. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

