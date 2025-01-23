[Latest] Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Size/Share Worth USD 3,452.5 Million by 2033 at a 9.25% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1,320 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,423.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 3,452.5 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.25% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are 3M, Advanced Safety System Integrators, Cannon Fire Protection, Carrier, Danfoss Group, Encore Fire Protection, Fike Corporation, Firetrace, Honeywell, inControl Systems, Instor, Johnson Controls, Lifeline Data Centers, Marioff, Minimax, ORR Protection, Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (DELTA), Siemens, State Systems Inc, Kidde, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Size, Trends and Insights By Systems (Fire Detection, Fire Suppression), By Deployment Location (In Data Cabinet, Technical Space/ Room Level, Building Level), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,320 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,423.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3,452.5 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.25% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033."

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market: Overview

The implementation of fire detection and suppression systems in data centers is increasing worldwide due to increasing fire incidences in the data centers. Various causes of fires at the data centers are electrical failures, short circuits, overheating of data center servers and equipment, and an increasing lack of preventive measures in the data centers.

Various factors, such as the accelerated adoption of emerging technologies across various business verticals, growing demand for cloud-based solutions, an increasing number of data centers, and growing investment in the integration of advanced fire detection and suppression technologies in the data centers, are mainly driving the market growth of data center fire detection and suppression systems during the forecast period.

However, the lack of a skilled workforce, the high implementation cost of fire detection and suppression solutions, the death of proper enforcement mechanisms regarding fire safety worldwide, and the less implementation of these solutions in many developing and underdeveloped countries are some of the factors restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Adopting and integrating various emerging and advanced technologies in fire detection and suppression solutions are expected to create lucrative market opportunities during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the market are integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, remote sensing technologies, and laser air analysis devices into fire detection and suppression systems, thereby enhancing their efficiency and productivity. This, in turn, will create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence-based technologies such as machine learning and predictive analytics are helping to analyse and anticipate fire patterns and incidences in data centers, thereby enhancing the productivity and efficacy of these systems. This, in turn, is creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

The Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression market is segmented by systems, deployment locations, and regions. By Systems, fire suppression systems dominated the global market and are expected to continue dominating during the forecast period owing to the growing installation of fire suppression systems in data centers worldwide.

By region, North America dominated the global data center fire detection and suppression market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to growing investment in data center management and infrastructure in the region.

Major countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period. Various factors, such as the presence of a well-established IT and telecom industry, the increasing number of data centers, and growing investment in emerging technologies, are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing digitalization and increasing supportive government policies. Major countries and subregions such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1,423.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 3,452.5 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 1,320 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.25% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Systems, Deployment Location and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth market scenario. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period have been duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-adding prospects. In addition, this report covers key players’ profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression market forward?

What are the Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market: Regional Analysis

The global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression market is segmented by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Of these, the North American region held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to its large number of data centers.

Major countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period. Various factors, such as the presence of a well-established IT and Telecom industry in the region, increasing investment in emerging technologies, and implementation of stringent regulatory policies about data centers, are mainly driving the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

The U.S. dominated the North American data center fire detection and suppression market due to supportive government policies and growing emphasis on data center infrastructure advancement by private and government organizations.

For instance, by March 2024, the U.S. had 5,600 data centers, expected to increase by 160% during the next couple of years. This creates a necessity for advanced data center infrastructure, which drives the market growth of data center fire detection and suppression systems.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of emerging technologies and digital practices, creating new data centers in the region. Many emerging economies and sub-regions, such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, ASEAN, and Australia, are heavily investing in the data center infrastructure due to rapidly expanding various end-use industries and increasing implementation of stringent regulations about the security of data centers.

Various factors, such as the increasing adaption of edge computing, growing investment in emerging technologies, the growing adaption of cloud computing solutions by various end-user industries, and growing emphasis by many governments on the adaption of digital practices, are generating a large volume of data, thereby increasing the establishment of new data centers. Thus, a growing number of data centers is expected to create demand for well-equipped fire detection and suppression systems, driving market growth.

China held the largest market share in the Asia Pacific data center fire detection and suppression market in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period owing to stringent regulations about data center infrastructure. The growing number of data centers is due to the increasing implementation of emerging technologies in the region.

Furthermore, growing investment in data centers, the presence of many global technology leaders, increasing digitalization, supportive government policies, the growing number of data-driven businesses, and the growing adaption of cloud computing-based solutions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in this region.

For instance, the Chinese government has launched a three-year action plan to promote and bolster the national data center rack scale and increase computing power. Through this plan, the government of China is promoting the implementation of the high-level application of data-based services, ensuring the quality of data supply, improving the environment of data circulation, and strengthening data security. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the market growth of this region during the forecast period.

The European region is expected to hold a substantial market share of global data center fire detection and suppression systems during the forecast period owing to the increasing establishment of data centers across government and private organizations. Key countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, Spain, and Italy are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

List of the prominent players in the Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market:

3M

Advanced Safety System Integrators

Cannon Fire Protection

Carrier

Danfoss Group

Encore Fire Protection

Fike Corporation

Firetrace

Honeywell

inControl Systems

Instor

Johnson Controls

Lifeline Data Centers

Marioff

Minimax

ORR Protection

Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (DELTA)

Siemens

State Systems Inc

Kidde

Others

The Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market is segmented as follows:

By Systems

Fire Detection

Fire Suppression

By Deployment Location

In Data Cabinet

Technical Space/ Room Level

Building Level

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

