Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024 include:

  • An increase in net interest income of $1.0 million (2.4%) over the third quarter of 2024;
  • A net interest margin of 3.45% (eight basis point increase from the linked quarter)
  • A return on average assets and a return on average equity of 1.39% and 16.31%, respectively;
  • Net growth in loans of $96.5 million (or 9.7% annualized) from September 30, 2024; and
  • The payment of a 24 cent per share dividend on common stock on November 15, 2024.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $18.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, versus net income of $13.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $66.8 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $59.1 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, in 2023.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “Our fourth-quarter performance marked the culmination of another remarkable year, with our organization excelling on the fundamentals. I am especially pleased to report a notable 10% annualized growth rate in our loan portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by an impressive 24% annualized growth rate in our commercial loan portfolio. This strong performance enabled us to achieve a $1 million increase in net interest income for the linked quarter, contributing to a healthy net interest margin of 3.45%. Our credit metrics remain outstanding, with watch credits and non-performing assets near historic lows. I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and efforts throughout 2024, which translated into exceptional full-year results. We achieved balanced growth on both sides of the balance sheet, with total loan growth of 7% and core deposit growth of 5%. For the year, we delivered a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.27%, a return on average equity (ROAE) of 15.66%, earnings per share (EPS) growth of 13%, and 13% growth in tangible book value per share (TBVPS). Looking ahead to 2025, we remain optimistic about sustaining these growth trends. Our confidence is bolstered by a robust commercial loan pipeline, the proven track record of our core team of professionals, and our on-going strategic initiative to attract and integrate talented bankers into our organization. Additionally, I am pleased our Board of Directors approved an 8% increase in our quarterly dividend in January, 2025 marking the twelfth consecutive annual increase for our shareholders.”

Significant items impacting comparable 2024 and 2023 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $6.5 million ($0.24 per diluted share, after taxes) and $4.5 million ($0.17 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month and full-year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to $(3.6) million ($(0.14) per diluted share, after taxes) and $(0.3) million ($(0.01) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.
  • The provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.2 million ($0.08 per diluted share, after taxes) and expense of $4.5 million ($0.17 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, as compared to a credit of $(0.6) million ($(0.02) per diluted share, after taxes) and expense of $6.2 million ($0.23 per diluted share, after tax) in the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $42.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.7 million, or 6.8% from the year-ago period, and up $1.0 million, or 2.4%, from the third quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.45% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.26% in the year-ago period, and 3.37% in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the net interest margin and an increase in average earnings assets. Average interest-earning assets were $5.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.93 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.99 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $166.2 million, an increase of $9.9 million, or 6.3% from the prior year ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 3.38% compared to 3.26% in 2023. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2023 reflects an increase in average interest- earning assets as well as an increase in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $19.1 million and $56.4 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, compared to $9.1 million and $50.7 million in the respective, comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, were approximately $1.7 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was due to lower profit margins on mortgage loan sales that was partially offset by an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold. For the full year of 2024, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $6.6 million compared to $7.4 million in 2023. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was due to a combination of a lower loan sale margin on mortgage loan sales and a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a gain of $7.8 million and a loss of $2.4 million in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. For the full year of 2024 and 2023, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $9.4 million and $4.6 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights attributed to an increase in interest rates that resulted in a decrease in prepayment speeds and a higher earnings rate on escrow deposits. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  12/31/2024   12/31/2023   12/31/2024   12/31/2023
  (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:              
Revenue, net $ 2,233     $ 2,216     $ 8,914     $ 8,828  
Fair value change due to price   6,519       (3,644 )     4,540       (280 )
Fair value change due to pay-downs   (991 )     (1,014 )     (4,007 )     (3,922 )
Total $ 7,761     $ (2,442 )   $ 9,447     $ 4,626  
 

On December 5, 2024 the company executed a letter of intent to sell approximately $971 million (27.8% of total servicing portfolio) of mortgage servicing rights to a third party. This sale represents approximately $13.5 million (27.4%) of the total capitalized mortgage loan servicing right asset. This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. There was no financial impact in the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the execution of this letter of intent.

Non-interest expenses totaled $37.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $31.9 million in the year-ago period. For the full year of 2024, non-interest expenses totaled $135.1 million versus $127.1 million in 2023. The increase is primarily due to higher incentive based compensation attributed to higher expected payout levels, salary increases related to adjustments made at the beginning of the year as well as additions to the commercial lending team. The increase in data processing is primarily due to core data processor annual asset growth and CPI related cost increases as well as new solutions implemented during this time frame. 

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $4.3 million and $16.3 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.2 million and $14.6 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, respectively.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

  12/31/2024   12/31/2023   12/31/2022
Loan Type (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 54     $ 28     $ 38  
Mortgage   7,005       6,425       4,745  
Installment   733       970       598  
Sub total   7,792       7,423       5,381  
Less - government guaranteed loans   1,790       2,191       1,660  
Total non-performing loans $ 6,002     $ 5,232     $ 3,721  
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans   0.15 %     0.14 %     0.11 %
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets   0.13 %     0.11 %     0.08 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans   989.32 %     1044.69 %     1409.16 %
 

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.2 million and a credit of $0.6 million in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The provision for credit losses was an expense of $4.5 million and $6.2 million in the full year of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The quarterly provision for credit losses in 2024, was primarily impacted by the growth in commercial loans that was partially offset by a decrease in allocation rates due to subjective factors. The Company recorded loan net charge-offs of $0.3 million and $0.2 million in the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses totaled $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $5.34 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $74.4 million from December 31, 2023. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023. This increase is primarily due to growth in commercial and mortgage loans that were partially offset by a decrease in installment loans. Deposits totaled $4.65 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $31.2 million from December 31, 2023. This increase is primarily due to growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, and time deposit account balances that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing and brokered time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $119.9 million at December 31, 2024, versus $169.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $559.2 million at December 31, 2024, versus $679.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Total shareholders’ equity was $454.7 million at December 31, 2024, or 8.52% of total assets compared to $404.4 million or 7.68% at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity totaled $424.9 million at December 31, 2024, or $20.33 per share compared to $374.1 million or $17.96 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 12/31/2024   12/31/2023   Well
Capitalized
Minimum
           
Tier 1 capital to average total assets 9.58 %   8.80 %   5.00 %
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.74 %   11.21 %   6.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.74 %   11.21 %   8.00 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.99 %   12.46 %   10.00 %
 

At December 31, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.08 billion and $501.8 million, respectively. We also had approximately $517.2 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at December 31, 2024 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $483.8 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin A. Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 213949). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/519785754.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 178534). The replay will be available through January 30, 2025.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
    December 31,
      2024       2023  
    (unaudited)
    (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 56,984     $ 68,208  
Interest bearing deposits     62,898       101,573  
Cash and Cash Equivalents     119,882       169,781  
Securities available for sale     559,182       679,350  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $301,860 at December 31, 2024 and $318,606 at December 31, 2023)     339,436       353,988  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost     16,099       16,821  
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value     7,643       12,063  
Loans        
Commercial     1,937,364       1,679,731  
Mortgage     1,516,726       1,485,872  
Installment     584,735       625,298  
Total Loans     4,038,825       3,790,901  
Allowance for credit losses     (59,379 )     (54,658 )
Net Loans     3,979,446       3,736,243  
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net     938       569  
Property and equipment, net     37,492       35,523  
Bank-owned life insurance     53,855       54,341  
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value     46,796       42,243  
Other intangibles     1,488       2,004  
Goodwill     28,300       28,300  
Accrued income and other assets     147,547       132,500  
Total Assets   $ 5,338,104     $ 5,263,726  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
Deposits        
Non-interest bearing   $ 1,013,647     $ 1,076,093  
Savings and interest-bearing checking     1,995,314       1,905,701  
Reciprocal     907,031       832,020  
Time     628,285       524,325  
Brokered time     109,811       284,740  
Total Deposits     4,654,088       4,622,879  
Other borrowings     45,009       50,026  
Subordinated debt     39,586       39,510  
Subordinated debentures     39,796       39,728  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     104,939       107,134  
Total Liabilities     4,883,418       4,859,277  
Shareholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024 and 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023     318,777       317,483  
Retained earnings     205,853       159,108  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (69,944 )     (72,142 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     454,686       404,449  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 5,338,104     $ 5,263,726  
 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
      December 31,
2024		       September 30,
2024		       December 31,
2023		       December 31,    
                        2024       2023    
    (unaudited)  
INTEREST INCOME   (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest and fees on loans   $ 58,346     $ 58,410     $ 54,333     $ 228,585     $ 197,725    
Interest on securities                      
Taxable     4,417       4,502       5,646       18,883       23,314    
Tax-exempt     2,905       3,404       3,434       13,100       13,209    
Other investments     1,310       2,018       1,948       6,208       5,429    
Total Interest Income     66,978       68,334       65,361       266,776       239,677    
INTEREST EXPENSE                      
Deposits     22,546       24,462       23,111       92,694       75,075    
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures     1,581       2,018       2,139       7,834       8,273    
Total Interest Expense     24,127       26,480       25,250       100,528       83,348    
Net Interest Income     42,851       41,854       40,111       166,248       156,329    
Provision for credit losses     2,217       1,488       (617 )     4,468       6,210    
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses     40,634       40,366       40,728       161,780       150,119    
NON-INTEREST INCOME                      
Interchange income     3,294       4,146       3,336       13,992       13,996    
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,976       3,085       3,061       11,870       12,361    
Net gains (losses) on assets                      
Mortgage loans     1,705       2,177       1,961       6,579       7,436    
Equity securities at fair value           (8 )           2,685          
Securities available for sale     (14 )     (145 )           (428 )     (222 )  
Mortgage loan servicing, net     7,761       (3,130 )     (2,442 )     9,447       4,626    
Other     3,399       3,383       3,181       12,217       12,479    
Total Non-interest Income     19,121       9,508       9,097       56,362       50,676    
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                      
Compensation and employee benefits     22,886       20,048       19,049       84,955       78,965    
Data processing     3,688       3,379       2,909       13,579       11,862    
Occupancy, net     1,953       1,893       1,933       7,806       7,908    
Interchange expense     1,131       1,149       1,110       4,504       4,332    
Furniture, fixtures and equipment     928       932       974       3,762       3,756    
Advertising     1,198       581       879       3,058       2,165    
FDIC deposit insurance     729       664       796       2,870       3,005    
Legal and professional     849       687       585       2,566       2,208    
Loan and collection     606       657       456       2,474       2,174    
Communications     462       519       535       2,095       2,406    
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments     303       113       348       (373 )     424    
Other     2,254       1,961       2,304       7,800       7,914    
Total Non-interest Expense     36,987       32,583       31,878       135,096       127,119    
Income Before Income Tax     22,768       17,291       17,947       83,046       73,676    
Income tax expense     4,307       3,481       4,204       16,256       14,609    
Net Income   $ 18,461     $ 13,810     $ 13,743     $ 66,790     $ 59,067    
Net income per common share                      
Basic   $ 0.88     $ 0.66     $ 0.66     $ 3.20     $ 2.82    
Diluted   $ 0.87     $ 0.65     $ 0.65     $ 3.16     $ 2.79    
 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
 
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended                  
Net interest income $ 42,851     $ 41,854     $ 41,346     $ 40,197     $ 40,111  
Provision for credit losses   2,217       1,488       19       744       (617 )
Non-interest income   19,121       9,508       15,172       12,561       9,097  
Non-interest expense   36,987       32,583       33,333       32,193       31,878  
Income before income tax   22,768       17,291       23,166       19,821       17,947  
Income tax expense   4,307       3,481       4,638       3,830       4,204  
Net income $ 18,461     $ 13,810     $ 18,528     $ 15,991     $ 13,743  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.88     $ 0.66     $ 0.89     $ 0.77     $ 0.66  
Diluted earnings per share   0.87       0.65       0.88       0.76       0.65  
Cash dividend per share   0.24       0.24       0.24       0.24       0.23  
                   
Average shares outstanding   20,893,820       20,896,019       20,901,741       20,877,067       20,840,680  
Average diluted shares outstanding   21,122,096       21,115,273       21,105,387       21,079,607       21,049,030  
                   
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets   1.39 %     1.04 %     1.44 %     1.24 %     1.04 %
Return on average equity   16.31       12.54       17.98       15.95       14.36  
Efficiency ratio (1)   59.09       62.82       61.49       60.26       64.27  
                   
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)                  
Interest income   5.37 %     5.48 %     5.45 %     5.34 %     5.29 %
Interest expense   1.92       2.11       2.05       2.04       2.03  
Net interest income   3.45       3.37       3.40       3.30       3.26  
                   
Average Balances                  
Loans $ 3,994,661     $ 3,909,954     $ 3,849,199     $ 3,810,526     $ 3,764,752  
Securities   912,073       933,750       944,435       999,140       1,027,240  
Total earning assets   5,007,566       4,985,842       4,893,367       4,910,669       4,928,697  
Total assets   5,300,368       5,275,623       5,181,317       5,201,452       5,233,666  
Deposits   4,655,091       4,616,119       4,531,917       4,561,645       4,612,797  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,717,483       3,689,684       3,611,972       3,627,446       3,635,771  
Shareholders' equity   450,214       438,077       414,549       403,225       379,614  

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 
  December 31,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period                  
Capital                  
Tangible common equity ratio   8.00 %     8.08 %     7.63 %     7.41 %     7.15 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss   9.10       8.99       8.76       8.57       8.31  
Average equity to average assets   8.49       8.30       8.00       7.75       7.25  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   14.24       14.25       14.21       13.85       13.71  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   12.07       12.06       12.01       11.65       11.50  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   11.19       11.16       11.09       10.73       10.58  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)   9.86       9.63       9.59       9.29       9.03  
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 21.76     $ 21.65     $ 20.60     $ 19.88     $ 19.41  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock   20.33       20.22       19.16       18.44       17.96  
Total shares outstanding   20,895,714       20,893,800       20,899,358       20,903,677       20,835,633  
                   
Selected Balances                  
Loans $ 4,038,825     $ 3,942,287     $ 3,851,889     $ 3,839,965     $ 3,790,901  
Securities   898,618       932,312       936,194       963,577       1,033,338  
Total earning assets   5,024,083       4,964,784       4,979,555       4,949,496       4,954,696  
Total assets   5,338,104       5,259,268       5,277,500       5,231,255       5,263,726  
Deposits   4,654,088       4,626,875       4,614,328       4,582,414       4,622,879  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,764,832       3,682,482       3,694,025       3,677,060       3,676,050  
Shareholders' equity   454,686       452,369       430,459       415,570       404,449  

(2) December 31, 2024 are Preliminary.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")              
               
Net interest income $ 42,851     $ 40,111     $ 166,248     $ 156,329  
Add: taxable equivalent adjustment   389       178       902       900  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 43,240     $ 40,289     $ 167,150     $ 157,229  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)   3.42 %     3.25 %     3.36 %     3.24 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.45 %     3.26 %     3.38 %     3.26 %

(1) Quarter to date are Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

  December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity $ 454,686     $ 452,369     $ 430,459     $ 415,570     $ 404,449  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,488       1,617       1,746       1,875       2,004  
Tangible common equity   424,898       422,452       400,413       385,395       374,145  
Addition:                  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes   64,146       52,454       65,030       65,831       66,344  
Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 489,044     $ 474,906     $ 465,443     $ 451,226     $ 440,489  
                   
Total assets $ 5,338,104     $ 5,259,268     $ 5,277,500     $ 5,231,255     $ 5,263,726  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,488       1,617       1,746       1,875       2,004  
Tangible assets   5,308,316       5,229,351       5,247,454       5,201,080       5,233,422  
Addition:                  
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax   64,146       52,454       65,030       65,831       66,344  
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,372,462     $ 5,281,805     $ 5,312,484     $ 5,266,911     $ 5,299,766  
                   
Common equity ratio   8.52 %     8.60 %     8.16 %     7.94 %     7.68 %
Tangible common equity ratio   8.00 %     8.08 %     7.63 %     7.41 %     7.15 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss   9.10 %     8.99 %     8.76 %     8.57 %     8.31 %
                   
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
                   
Common shareholders' equity $ 454,686     $ 452,369     $ 430,459     $ 415,570     $ 404,449  
Tangible common equity $ 424,898     $ 422,452     $ 400,413     $ 385,395     $ 374,145  
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)   20,896       20,894       20,899       20,904       20,836  
                   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 21.76     $ 21.65     $ 20.60     $ 19.88     $ 19.41  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 20.33     $ 20.22     $ 19.16     $ 18.44     $ 17.96  
 

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


