Infinidat’s InfiniBox™ SSA G4 All-Flash System Wins TechTarget’s Silver Award as One of the Best Enterprise Storage Arrays of 2024

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that TechTarget awarded Infinidat’s InfiniBox™ SSA G4 system the Silver Award as one of the “Best Enterprise Storage Arrays of 2024” in its annual industry competition. This prestigious award adds to the two Gold Awards that TechTarget had previously awarded to the InfiniBox SSA all-flash 3rd generation system, marking three consecutive years of top-tier recognition of Infinidat’s innovative enterprise storage solution.

The newest all-flash storage array in Infinidat’s InfiniBox® G4 family, the InfiniBox SSA G4 F4416T, is a breakthrough in enterprise data storage performance, delivering up to 2.5x improvement in a scale-up architecture, combined with built-in cyber storage resilience capabilities, hybrid multi-cloud support, increased energy efficiency, and 100% availability. The InfiniBox SSA G4 is the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency, and it provides flexible, scale-up options of 60%, 80% and 100% populated models.

Launched in May 2024, the newest generation of InfiniBox SSA all-flash solution introduced a new controller node platform, powered by the AMD EPYC™ CPU, which helps the G4 system significantly reduce overall power consumption per core. Its implementation of PCI Express 5.0 supports faster devices with massive bandwidth and blistering I/O speeds.

The InfiniBox SSA G4 solution earned high marks from TechTarget on several key factors that are mission-critical for high-end enterprises: “The judges touted the product for its scalability, high performance and reliability based on its 100% data availability guarantee. Infinidat said the switch from Intel to AMD processors and an all-flash PCIe 5.0 architecture gives the InfiniBox SSA G4 line twice the performance of the previous generation.”

“With the InfiniBox G4, Infinidat is delivering powerful, innovative solutions to the enterprise storage market,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “The Silver Award in TechTarget’s Storage Product of the Year competition affirms the unparalleled features and advanced functionality of our all-flash next-generation InfiniBox G4 family. The InfiniBox SSA G4 has set a new standard for real-world application performance, backed by guaranteed SLAs, masterfully handling highly demanding workloads in flexible, all-flash configurations.”

TechTarget highlighted additional value that the G4 solution offers: “Infinidat debuted InfiniVerse Mobius, a controller upgrade program, to prolong the lifespan of customer systems. The company added support for Microsoft Azure in Infinidat InfuzeOS, providing an additional cloud for backup and recovery besides AWS. Infinidat also expanded its data protection technology to VMware.”

InfiniVerse™ Mobius is a new lifecycle management controller upgrade option. Over the lifecycle of an array, the customer will have the option to upgrade the controllers to level up the storage system and seamlessly extend its life in their data infrastructure.

The InfiniBox G4 also extends the InfiniBox experience into Microsoft Azure, adding to the existing support for AWS. This support for cloud-native/hybrid multi-cloud deployments, made possible by Infinidat’s InfuzeOS™ Cloud Edition, has brought all of the industry acclaimed data services and associated benefits of Infinidat to the cloud, including ease of use, automation and cyber storage resilience. Infinidat also expanded access to InfiniSafe® cyber resilience capabilities into VMware environments to combat cyberattacks.

To read TechTarget’s article entitled “The best enterprise data storage products of 2024,” click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

