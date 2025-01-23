Inteleos Foundation Announces Two New Global Health Leaders to 2025 Board Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inteleos Foundation, an international nonprofit organization driving access to medical imaging, has announced the addition of two esteemed members to the Board of Directors for 2025, further strengthening their leadership in the global health sector.

The Inteleos Foundation is honored to welcome Matthew Harold and Dilly Severin. These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of healthcare delivery experience, global perspectives, and a shared commitment to advancing the mission to improve global patient care. Learn more about their impressive backgrounds and the expertise they bring to the Foundation below:

Matthew Harold

Head of External Affairs and Strategic Partnerships, Novartis Global Health

Matthew Harold is a purpose-driven leader dedicated to improving global health equity. As the Head of External Affairs and Strategic Partnerships for Novartis Global Health, he spearheads strategies to expand patient access to healthcare innovations and building inclusive coalitions to address unmet healthcare needs for underserved populations. Previously, Matt served as Director of Corporate Affairs at Pfizer Rare Disease, where he advanced communications, patient advocacy, and policy initiatives. Before transitioning to healthcare, he held roles in investment banking and corporate strategy. Currently, Matt serves on several boards, including the Swiss Africa Business Circle and the Swiss Alliance Against Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Dilly Severin

Executive Director, Universal Access Project

Dilly Severin is a dynamic leader and strategic communications and advocacy expert with over 15 years of experience in international development, sexual and reproductive health and rights and gender equality. Before coming to UAP, she served as Senior Director of Advocacy and Communications for Data2X, working to improve the use of gender data to drive gender equality and the Sustainable Development Goals. Dilly also served as the director of communications at PAI and worked at the Consortium on Race, Gender, and Ethnicity and at the International Youth Foundation. Dilly holds a Master of Public Policy in International Development from the University of Maryland and a Master of Communication from American University.

With the addition of these influential board members, the Inteleos Foundation is poised to accelerate their impact and advance global access to medical diagnostics in 2025.

More about the Inteleos Foundation

The Inteleos Foundation is a global nonprofit organization that fosters community-led, outcomes-driven technology interventions that transform patient care in low-resourced communities. Our work is guided by three key priorities: enriching healthcare provider training and certification in medical imaging, catalyzing workforce development with ultrasound to advance economic opportunities in healthcare, and addressing gaps in diagnostic service delivery across health systems through network collaboration.

Contact: Lisa Jordan lisa.jordan@inteleos.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.