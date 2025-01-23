Sunrun Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2024 Earnings Report

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for February 27, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at https://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 407-5989 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8434 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month. A transcript of the conference call will also be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at www.sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer

investors@sunrun.com

Media Contact:

Wyatt Semanek

Director, Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com

Legal Disclaimer:

