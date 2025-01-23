Submit Release
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights

  • Net income of $19.2 million, or $0.80 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $20.9 million, or $0.87 diluted EPS
  • Loan growth and interest expense decline drives 6 basis points of margin expansion
  • Wealth management and insurance combined revenues increase over 11% in the quarter
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share

“Revenue growth and interest expense management helped drive a solid increase in adjusted earnings, despite higher provision expense,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our net interest margin expanded, and noninterest income increased to 31% of revenues. Wealth management and insurance had a strong finish to the year with a combined revenue increase of 26% compared to the fourth quarter last year. Our Ag Services group had a record quarter of farmland sales in the period. Finally, we are pleased with the success of the multiple strategic technology investments we completed this year and continue to execute on for 2025. Collectively, these investments deliver a better customer experience and significant operating efficiency,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $1.4 million, or 2.4% compared to the third quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased by $1.3 million primarily driven by lower interest rates, partially offset by loan growth. Interest expense decreased by $2.7 million primarily due to lower interest rates, reducing wholesale funding, and actively managing existing accounts and promotional pricing with the Fed’s rate cuts.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 2.6%.   Interest income was slightly lower by $0.1 million, while interest expense decreased $1.6 million.   Interest income on loans increased $2.6 million while funding from investment securities and cash were used for loan growth.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was an increase of 6 basis points compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields decreased by 11 basis points, while the average cost of funds decreased by 17 basis points. Accretion income for the quarter was $3.4 million, which was a decrease of $0.2 million from the prior quarter.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 8 basis points, with an average earnings asset increase of 6 basis points versus the average cost of funds decrease of 2 basis points. Higher rates and loan growth helped drive an increase in earnings asset yields, despite a decline in accretion income of $1.2 million. The decrease in funding costs was primarily due to a decline in wholesale funding sources, partially offset by an increase in time deposit rates.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $5.67 billion, representing an increase of $57.9 million, or 1.0% compared to the prior quarter. Loan growth was well diversified primarily in construction and land development and commercial and industrial. The largest decline was in commercial real estate, which included an increase in paydowns due to the sale of several borrowers’ properties. The average rate on new origination and renewed loans in the period was approximately 7.4%.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality metrics continue to be strong compared to historical and industry measures. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $1.4 million to $70.2 million with an ending ACL to total loans ratio of 1.24%. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $3.6 million and the Company had net charge offs of $2.2 million in the period. Also, at the end of the fourth quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.53%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 235%.   The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.43% at quarter end. Non-performing loans increased by $11.6 million in the period to $29.8 million. Substandard loans increased $6.5 million in the period to $35.5 million. For the quarter, the increase in net charge offs, non-performing loans, and substandard loans were all tied to a single borrower who is invested in an organic farming operation that is in the process of dissolving and liquidating. Separately, while special mention loans increased $19.7 million in the quarter to $57.8 million, there are currently no anticipated material losses from the downgrades and the special mention balance was lower than the same period last year.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.06 billion, which represented a decrease of $31.7 million, or 0.52% from the prior quarter. The decline was primarily in noninterest bearing deposits for normal customer cash flow needs. In addition, time deposits were lower primarily due to a decline in wholesale CD’s. In comparison to the prior quarter, the average cost of funds decreased 17 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 1.83%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $26.4 million compared to $23.0 million in the prior quarter.   Wealth management revenues increased $0.5 million primarily due to a record quarter of farmland sales totaling $1.7 million more than offsetting a $0.7 million reduction to farm management income from lower commodity prices. Overall Ag Services revenue was $3.0 million in the quarter. Insurance revenues increased $0.8 million, or 13.4% on a strong finish to the year in sales performance. Other income increased $1.9 million and included a $1.3 million gain on the sale of a property that was held in other real estate owned.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased $4.6 million, or 21.1%. The increase was primarily driven by growth in wealth management and insurance, and the sale of a property.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $56.3 million compared to $53.9 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily in legal and professional fees due to $2.2 million in expenses tied to the retail and core system technology projects. In addition, other expenses included a $1.2 million loss on the sale of a portion of property connected to a branch location. Expenses were higher in salaries and benefits driven by higher incentive compensation tied to the strong quarter of revenue growth in wealth management and insurance.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expenses decreased $0.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the nonrecurring expenses tied to the Blackhawk acquisition totaling $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year, while the current quarter of 2024 included $2.2 million of nonrecurring expense tied to the technology projects and a $1.2 million loss on the sale of a portion of a property.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the fourth quarter 2024 was 59.5% compared to 61.3% in the prior quarter and 58.9% for the same period last year.

Taxes

The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $0.9 million increase to taxes due to a reduction in the percentage of income apportioned to Illinois resulting in a lower effective tax rate going forward and a reduction in related deferred tax assets for the period. The reduction was primarily due to the Illinois tax law change in June of 2024 for the apportionment of investment income and the continued diversification of the business with more revenue outside of Illinois.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.37%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.82%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.42%
Leverage ratio 10.33%
   

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on February 28, 2025 for shareholders of record on February 13, 2025.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.5 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
afrank@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

           
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  As of
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
  2024   2024   2023
           
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,216     $ 164,191     $ 143,064  
Investment securities   1,073,510       1,125,774       1,179,402  
Loans (including loans held for sale)   5,672,462       5,614,591       5,580,565  
Less allowance for credit losses   (70,182 )     (68,774 )     (68,675 )
Net loans   5,602,280       5,545,817       5,511,890  
Premises and equipment, net   100,234       101,464       101,396  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   261,906       265,139       264,231  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   170,854       169,635       166,125  
Other assets   189,734       190,469       220,686  
Total assets $ 7,519,734     $ 7,562,489     $ 7,586,794  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing $ 1,329,155     $ 1,387,290     $ 1,398,234  
Interest bearing   4,727,941       4,701,544       4,725,425  
Total deposits   6,057,096       6,088,834       6,123,659  
Repurchase agreements with customers   204,122       204,343       213,721  
Other borrowings   242,520       238,712       263,787  
Junior subordinated debentures   24,280       24,224       24,058  
Subordinated debt   87,472       87,373       106,755  
Other liabilities   57,853       60,506       61,610  
Total liabilities   6,673,343       6,703,992       6,793,590  
           
Total stockholders' equity   846,391       858,497       793,204  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,519,734     $ 7,562,489     $ 7,586,794  
           


               
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024
 		  2023
 		  2024   2023
Interest income:              
Interest and fees on loans $ 81,288     $ 78,676     $ 320,446     $ 262,423  
Interest on investment securities   6,990       8,515       28,836       32,119  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   1,564       2,736       8,097       5,624  
Total interest income   89,842       89,927       357,379       300,166  
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits   26,144       25,900       106,919       77,294  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,333       1,754       6,448       6,565  
Interest on other borrowings   1,917       3,073       8,674       16,789  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   510       545       2,156       1,859  
Interest on subordinated debt   988       1,193       4,454       4,196  
Total interest expense   30,892       32,465       128,651       106,703  
Net interest income   58,950       57,462       228,728       193,463  
Provision for credit losses   3,643       552       5,635       6,104  
Net interest income after provision for loan   55,307       56,910       223,093       187,359  
Non-interest income:              
Wealth management revenues   6,275       4,998       22,818       20,793  
Insurance commissions   6,805       5,398       28,552       24,814  
Service charges   3,058       3,298       12,362       10,881  
Net securities gains/(losses)   0       46       (433 )     3,383  
Mortgage banking revenues   1,104       954       3,957       2,282  
ATM/debit card revenue   4,204       4,233       16,807       14,347  
Other   4,917       2,841       12,223       10,286  
Total non-interest income   26,363       21,768       96,286       86,786  
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   31,957       29,925       124,134       104,962  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   7,285       7,977       30,407       26,946  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   240       800       411       1,862  
FDIC insurance   863       1,015       3,463       3,339  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,314       3,560       13,556       9,127  
Stationary and supplies   642       404       1,885       1,346  
Legal and professional expense   5,386       2,065       12,944       7,379  
ATM/debit card expense   2,043       1,332       6,384       5,322  
Marketing and donations   906       679       3,418       3,005  
Other   3,661       9,268       18,381       22,452  
Total non-interest expense   56,297       57,025       214,983       185,740  
Income before income taxes   25,373       21,653       104,396       88,405  
Income taxes   6,205       3,582       25,498       19,470  
Net income $ 19,168     $ 18,071     $ 78,898     $ 68,935  
               
Per Share Information              
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.80     $ 0.76     $ 3.31     $ 3.17  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.80       0.76       3.30       3.15  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding   23,818,806       22,220,438       23,800,523       21,086,802  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   23,908,340       22,319,334       23,895,681       21,176,946  
               


                   
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                   
  For the Quarter Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2024
 		  2024   2024   2024   2023
Interest income:                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 81,288     $ 81,775     $ 79,560     $ 77,823     $ 78,676  
Interest on investment securities   6,990       7,036       7,405       7,405       8,515  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   1,564       2,371       1,718       2,444       2,736  
Total interest income   89,842       91,182       88,683       87,672       89,927  
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits   26,144       28,341       26,338       26,096       25,900  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,333       1,444       1,615       2,056       1,754  
Interest on other borrowings   1,917       2,195       2,248       2,314       3,073  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   510       567       537       542       545  
Interest on subordinated debt   988       1,092       1,180       1,194       1,193  
Total interest expense   30,892       33,639       31,918       32,202       32,465  
Net interest income   58,950       57,543       56,765       55,470       57,462  
Provision for credit losses   3,643       1,266       1,083       (357 )     552  
Net interest income after provision for loan   55,307       56,277       55,682       55,827       56,910  
Non-interest income:                  
Wealth management revenues   6,275       5,816       5,405       5,322       4,998  
Insurance commissions   6,805       6,003       6,531       9,213       5,398  
Service charges   3,058       3,121       3,227       2,956       3,298  
Net securities gains/(losses)   0       (277 )     (156 )     0       46  
Mortgage banking revenues   1,104       1,109       1,038       706       954  
ATM/debit card revenue   4,204       4,267       4,281       4,055       4,233  
Other   4,917       2,984       2,096       2,226       2,841  
Total non-interest income   26,363       23,023       22,422       24,478       21,768  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   31,957       31,565       30,164       30,448       29,925  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   7,285       8,055       7,507       7,560       7,977  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   240       107       85       (21 )     800  
FDIC insurance   863       829       902       869       1,015  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,314       3,405       3,340       3,497       3,560  
Stationary and supplies   642       482       370       391       404  
Legal and professional expense   5,386       2,573       2,536       2,449       2,065  
ATM/debit card expense   2,043       1,869       1,281       1,191       1,332  
Marketing and donations   906       836       814       862       679  
Other   3,661       4,212       4,392       6,116       9,268  
Total non-interest expense   56,297       53,933       51,391       53,362       57,025  
Income before income taxes   25,373       25,367       26,713       26,943       21,653  
Income taxes   6,205       5,885       6,968       6,440       3,582  
Net income $ 19,168     $ 19,482     $ 19,745     $ 20,503     $ 18,071  
                   
Per Share Information                  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.80     $ 0.81     $ 0.83     $ 0.86     $ 0.76  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.80       0.81       0.82       0.86       0.76  
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding   23,818,806       23,905,099       23,896,210       23,872,731       23,837,853  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   23,908,340       24,006,647       23,998,152       23,960,335       23,921,758  
                   


                     
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2024   2024   2024   2024   2023
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Construction and land development   $ 236,093     $ 190,857     $ 195,389     $ 186,851     $ 205,077  
Farm real estate loans     390,760       384,620       387,015       388,941       391,132  
1-4 Family residential properties     496,597       505,342       507,517       518,641       542,469  
Multifamily residential properties     332,644       338,167       334,446       312,758       319,129  
Commercial real estate     2,417,585       2,440,120       2,406,955       2,396,092       2,384,704  
Loans secured by real estate     3,873,679       3,859,106       3,831,322       3,803,283       3,842,511  
Agricultural operating loans     239,671       233,414       213,997       213,217       196,272  
Commercial and industrial loans     1,335,920       1,283,631       1,268,646       1,227,906       1,266,159  
Consumer loans     53,960       63,222       70,841       79,569       91,014  
All other loans     169,232       175,218       175,811       175,320       184,609  
Total loans     5,672,462       5,614,591       5,560,617       5,499,295       5,580,565  
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,329,155     $ 1,387,290     $ 1,393,336     $ 1,448,299     $ 1,398,234  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,907,733       1,834,123       1,909,993       1,974,857       1,837,296  
Savings deposits     636,427       648,582       673,381       704,777       710,586  
Money Market     1,196,537       1,183,594       1,127,699       1,107,177       1,129,950  
Time deposits     987,244       1,035,245       1,011,370       1,007,826       1,047,593  
Total deposits     6,057,096       6,088,834       6,115,779       6,242,936       6,123,659  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 29,835     $ 18,242     $ 19,079     $ 20,064     $ 20,128  
Non-performing assets     32,030       20,076       20,557       21,471       21,292  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     2,235       804       708       381       118  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     235.23 %     377.01 %     358.05 %     338.60 %     341.19 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding     1.24 %     1.22 %     1.23 %     1.24 %     1.23 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.53 %     0.32 %     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.36 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.43 %     0.27 %     0.27 %     0.28 %     0.28 %
Special Mention loans     57,848       38,151       30,767       65,693       74,050  
Substandard and Doubtful loans     35,516       29,037       27,594       29,296       28,945  
                     
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     23,895,807       23,904,051       23,895,868       23,888,929       23,827,137  
Book value per common share   $ 35.42     $ 35.91     $ 34.05     $ 33.40     $ 33.29  
Tangible book value per common share(1)     24.46       24.82       23.28       22.49       22.20  
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end(1)     30.42       29.70       29.43       28.67       27.93  
Market price of stock     36.82       38.91       32.88       32.68       34.66  
                     
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 6,775,075     $ 6,786,458     $ 6,812,574     $ 6,923,742     $ 6,780,160  
Average earning assets     6,884,303       6,857,070       6,815,932       6,884,855       6,948,309  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)     5.24 %     5.35 %     5.27 %     5.16 %     5.18 %
Average rate on cost of funds     1.83 %     2.00 %     1.91 %     1.91 %     1.85 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(1)     3.41 %     3.35 %     3.36 %     3.25 %     3.33 %
Return on average assets     1.01 %     1.03 %     1.05 %     1.07 %     0.93 %
Adjusted return on average assets(1)     1.10 %     1.05 %     1.07 %     1.17 %     1.16 %
Return on average common equity     9.04 %     9.40 %     9.92 %     10.37 %     9.76 %
Adjusted return on average common equity(1)     9.80 %     9.58 %     10.11 %     11.28 %     12.11 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)(1)     59.51 %     61.33 %     59.61 %     59.09 %     58.91 %
Full-time equivalent employees     1,198       1,207       1,185       1,188       1,187  
                     
                     
1Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
                     


 
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
  QTD Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS          
Interest bearing deposits $ 120,744     $ 1,522     5.01 %
Federal funds sold   49       -     0.00 %
Certificates of deposits investments   3,500       42     4.77 %
Investment Securities:          
Taxable (total less municipals)   855,006       5,145     2.41 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals)   270,899       2,336     3.45 %
Loans (net of unearned income)   5,634,105       81,564     5.76 %
           
Total interest earning assets   6,884,303       90,609     5.24 %
           
NONEARNING ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks   98,020          
Premises and equipment   101,449          
Other nonearning assets   590,928          
Allowance for loan losses   (69,580 )        
           
Total assets $ 7,605,120          
           
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits $ 3,103,831     $ 16,538     2.12 %
Savings deposits   643,575       182     0.11 %
Time deposits   1,007,663       9,424     3.72 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,755,069       26,144     2.19 %
Repurchase agreements   214,174       1,333     2.48 %
FHLB advances   213,634       1,917     3.57 %
Federal funds purchased   1       -     0.00 %
Subordinated debt   87,407       988     4.50 %
Jr. subordinated debentures   24,251       510     8.37 %
Other debt   2       -     0.00 %
Total borrowings   539,469       4,748     3.50 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,294,538       30,892     2.32 %
           
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits   1,406,989     Average cost of funds     1.83 %
Other liabilities   51,029          
Stockholders' equity   852,564          
           
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 7,605,120          
           
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 59,717     2.92 %
           
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.49 %
           
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets       3.41 %
           


                   
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                   
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023
                   
Net interest income as reported $ 58,950     $ 57,543     $ 56,765     $ 55,470     $ 57,462  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)   59,717       58,627       57,361       56,086       58,255  
Average earning assets   6,884,303       6,857,070       6,815,932       6,884,855       6,948,309  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   3.41 %     3.35 %     3.36 %     3.25 %     3.33 %
                   
                   
Common stockholder's equity $ 846,391     $ 858,497     $ 813,645     $ 797,952     $ 793,204  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   261,906       265,139       257,377       260,699       264,231  
Common shares outstanding   23,896       23,904       23,896       23,889       23,827  
Tangible Book Value per common share $ 24.46     $ 24.82     $ 23.28     $ 22.49     $ 22.20  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)   (142,383 )     (116,692 )     (146,998 )     (147,667 )     (136,427 )
Adjusted tangible book value per common share $ 30.42     $ 29.70     $ 29.43     $ 28.67     $ 27.93  
                   


                   
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                   
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation                  
Net Income - GAAP $ 19,168     $ 19,482     $ 19,745     $ 20,503     $ 18,071  
Adjustments (post-tax):(1)                  
Nonrecurring technology project expenses   1,710       -       -       -       -  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales   -       219       123       -       (36 )
Integration and acquisition expenses   -       137       250       1,804       4,385  
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 1,710     $ 356     $ 373     $ 1,804     $ 4,348  
                   
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 20,878     $ 19,838     $ 20,118     $ 22,307     $ 22,419  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.87     $ 0.83     $ 0.84     $ 0.93     $ 0.94  
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP   1.10 %     1.05 %     1.07 %     1.17 %     1.16 %
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP   9.80 %     9.58 %     10.11 %     11.28 %     12.11 %
                   
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                  
Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 56,297     $ 53,933     $ 51,391     $ 53,362     $ 57,025  
Other real estate owned property income (expense)   (240 )     (107 )     (85 )     21       (800 )
Amortization of intangibles   (3,314 )     (3,405 )     (3,340 )     (3,497 )     (3,560 )
Nonrecurring severance expense   (2,164 )     -       -       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses   -       (174 )     (316 )     (2,283 )     (5,550 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 50,579     $ 50,247     $ 47,650     $ 47,603     $ 47,115  
                   
Net interest income -GAAP $ 58,950     $ 57,543     $ 56,765     $ 55,470     $ 57,462  
Effect of tax-exempt income(1)   (323 )     1,084       596       616       793  
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 58,627     $ 58,627     $ 57,361     $ 56,086     $ 58,255  
                   
Noninterest income - GAAP $ 26,363     $ 23,023     $ 22,422     $ 24,478     $ 21,768  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales   0       277       156       0       (46 )
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 26,363     $ 23,300     $ 22,578     $ 24,478     $ 21,722  
                   
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 84,990     $ 81,927     $ 79,939     $ 80,564     $ 79,977  
                   
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   59.51 %     61.33 %     59.61 %     59.09 %     58.91 %
                   
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.
 

