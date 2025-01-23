Tintina Mines Limited files NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report on Mineral Resource Estimate for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, Atacama Region, Chile

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an initial Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) titled “NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, Atacama Region, Chile”.

Highlights

Inferred resources: 320 Mt in the sulfide zone, with grades of 0.36% Cu and 0.26 ppm Au (Cueq: 0.51%).



At the Dos Amigos target, the mineralization remains open to the north and southeast. As a result, the full extent of the known mineralization is still unclear. Further investigation is required to assess the continuity of the high-grade zone.



The project includes several porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) targets located within a north-south-elongated hydrothermal alteration zone measuring 6 x 1.5 km in surface dimensions. These targets are peripherally associated with skarn, mantos, and breccia pipe deposits.



Mr. Juan Enrique Rassmuss, Tintina’s President and Chairman, comments, “We are delighted to announce the completion of our first NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for the (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project. The outcomes of this initial estimate mark a major step toward advancing the project as one of the best Cu-Au assets in Chile.”

Domeyko Sulfuros Project - Mineral Resources Inventory (January 2025) Target Classification

(at 0.20% Cu cut-off) Tonnes

(Mt) Grade Metal Contained Cueq

(%) Cu

(%) Au

(ppm) Cu

(Mt) Au

(Moz) Dos Amigos Inferred 320.60 0,51 0.36 0.26 1,16 2,62

Table 1: Mineral resources estimate for the Dos Amigos Deposit at the Domeyko Sulfuros Project. The cut-off used was 0.2% Cu. Extracted from NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, Atacama Region, Chile (SRK Consulting, January 2025).

The Technical Report has been prepared by SRK Consulting Chile SpA (“SRK”) in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), and is available electronically on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under TTS’s issuer profile.

This NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report (January 2025) provides a more comprehensive geological database than the previous report and represents the first mineral resource estimate for the project. Based on recent insights and with full financing secured, a comprehensive work program is currently under development, which includes technical studies and additional drilling, targeted for completion in the first half of 2025. Results will be incorporated into a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), expected to be published as part of a NI 43-101 Technical Report in the second half of 2025.

“The Domeyko Sulfuros Project is a high-priority asset in the company’s portfolio. We remain committed to maximizing shareholder value by advancing its exploration and development, with the goal of launching operations as soon as possible,” said Eugenio Ferrari, Director and CEO of Tintina Mines.

Domeyko Sulfuros Project

The Domeyko Sulfuros Project is an exploration property situated in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. The project encompasses 75 mining concessions, covering an area of 10,056 hectares within the Dos Amigos mining district.

Strategically positioned 53 kilometers south of Vallenar, the property offers exceptional accessibility, located just 60 kilometers from the Pacific coast and less than one kilometer from the Pan-American Highway, and adjacent to the town of Domeyko. This advantageous positioning significantly enhances its logistical potential. Its low-altitude setting, combined with excellent connectivity and access to critical infrastructure such as electrical power, water, and logistical support, provides substantial operational advantages.

From 1997 to 2015, the enrichment blanket at the Dos Amigos target was the focus of open-pit mining operations. During this period, approximately 12 million tonnes of ore, with copper grades exceeding 0.85% (predominantly secondary sulfides), were extracted and processed using heap leaching and solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX/EW) methods at an on-site facility.

In February 2024, Tintina completed a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project (see news release dated February 15, 2024), providing a comprehensive overview of the technical characteristics of the property.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information and the mineral resources estimate results described in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joled Nur Paredes (CCCRRM, No. 181) Principal Mining Engineer, and Sophia Bascuñán Moraga (MAIG, No. 9289) Senior Geologist, both of SRK Consulting Chile SpA. They are independent of Tintina Mines and are “qualified persons” for the purposes of NI 43-101.

QP verification included a site visit to the project to inspect site geology, mineralized core, logging, density measurement and sampling procedures, and a review of the control sample results used to assess laboratory assay quality. In addition, the digitalization procedures of the exploration database and the validation process of historical drilling database results have been compared against original paper and digital records.

About SRK Consulting SpA

Established in 1994, SRK Consulting Chile SpA is a distinguished consulting firm renowned for its expertise in the mining sector. As the oldest SRK office in South America, it offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from geotechnical and environmental assessments to mine closure planning, contributing to the success of many companies in Chile.

Technical Report

The Technical Report “NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for the Domeyko Sulfuros Project, Atacama Region, Chile” with effective date January 15, 2025 supports the Mineral Resources Estimate on the Domeyko Sulfuros Project. Reference should be made to the full text of the Technical Report for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations set forth therein, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Tintina Mines Limited’s issuer profile.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eugenio Ferrari, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tintina Mines Limited

About Tintina Mines Limited

Tintina Mines is a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focused in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in South America and Canada. Recently, Tintina expanded its portfolio with the addition of five new projects in Chile, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources. Tintina is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. Tintina Mines Limited’s common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol TTS.

For further information about Tintina Mines Ltd., please contact:

Mr. Jing Peng

82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1 - CANADA

Email: jpeng@marrellisupport.ca

