Automotive Glass Market Projected to Hit USD 47.8 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global automotive glass market size was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 24.3 billion in 2025 to reach USD 47.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive glass plays a crucial role in ensuring safety, structural integrity, and visibility within vehicles. In recent years, technological advancements in laminated and tempered glass have significantly enhanced their durability and impact resistance, making them suitable for a broader range of vehicle types. This has led to their increased adoption across various segments, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.

As modern automotive designs demand stronger glass technologies, innovations such as acoustic glazing for sound reduction and solar-controlled glazing for energy efficiency have driven the market's growth. These advanced glass solutions not only improve comfort and aesthetic appeal but also contribute to the overall performance and energy efficiency of vehicles.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for lightweight and energy-efficient vehicles drives the global market

The growing demand for lightweight and energy-efficient vehicles is driving the need for advanced materials, particularly in automotive glass industry. This trend is largely fueled by the focus on improving fuel efficiency and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Manufacturers are turning to thinner yet stronger glass to reduce vehicle weight, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering emissions, aligning with the industry’s sustainability goals.

For example, AGC Inc. has developed ultra-thin automotive glass designed specifically for EVs. This innovation reduces vehicle weight while maintaining strength and safety, ultimately improving energy efficiency and extending the driving range of electric vehicles. As the popularity of EVs continues to rise, advancements like these in automotive glass technology are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the industry.

Rising adoption of electric vehicles creates tremendous opportunities

The rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) market presents a significant growth opportunity, particularly for lightweight and energy-efficient materials. Lightweight glass is essential in EV design, helping to reduce vehicle weight, which in turn boosts energy efficiency and extends battery life—critical factors for EV manufacturers.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global EV sales (excluding two- and three-wheelers) are expected to soar from 14 million in 2023 to nearly 45 million by 2030 and almost 65 million by 2035. The EV market share is projected to grow from around 15% in 2023 to nearly 40% by 2030, surpassing 50% by 2035.

This rapid increase in EV adoption is driving demand for innovative glass solutions, such as solar control and lightweight laminated glass. These materials enhance cabin efficiency and passenger comfort while supporting sustainability objectives.

Regional Analysis

North America is witnessing strong growth in commercial vehicle sales, a trend that is expected to continue in the coming years. This growth is anticipated to drive a significant increase in demand for automotive glass as manufacturers strive to meet the expanding market with innovative, value-added features. These include solar control glass to improve energy efficiency, de-icing and demisting capabilities for better visibility, and integrated antennas for seamless connectivity. Moreover, advanced features like rain and light sensors, which automatically activate wipers or headlights, are becoming standard in modern vehicles. These innovations not only help manufacturers differentiate their products but also enhance profitability and consumer appeal.

Key Highlights

and is projected to grow from to reach , growing at a CAGR of during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on glass type, the global market is segmented into laminated and tempered. The laminated glass led the market with the largest revenue share.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into windshield, sidelite, backlite, and others. The windshield segment leads the market with the highest revenue.

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominates the market with the largest market revenue.

North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Saint-Gobain AGC Inc. NSG Group (Nippon Sheet Glass) Fuyao Glass Industry Group Gentex Corporation Magna International Inc. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited Guardian Glass Corning Incorporated PGW (Pittsburgh Glass Works)

Recent Developments

In April 2024, PGW Auto Glass rebranded following the launch of its Everything Autoglass software service, a VIN decoding and point-of-sale platform. The rebrand includes a new logo that incorporates both PGW's name and Everything Autoglass'. This shift aligns with PGW’s strategic goals after acquiring AutoglassCRM’s assets. With over 130 distribution branches in North America, PGW is strengthening its offerings in automotive replacement glass, specialty parts, and digital services.

Market Segmentation

By Glass Type

Laminated

Tempered

By Applications

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By Region

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

Middle East and Africa

