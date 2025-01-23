Submit Release
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Growth in Deposits, Business Loans and Capital Ratios on a Year-Over-Year Basis

Net Interest Margin Expands by 29 basis points on a Linked Quarter Basis to 2.79%

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $21.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $88.8 million, or $2.29 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Our fourth quarter results were marked by continued core deposit growth and Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) expansion. In addition, we successfully executed on several important initiatives in the fourth quarter, including a follow-on common equity offering. The proceeds from the offering were utilized to re-position our available-for-sale securities portfolio and Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) portfolio and supplement our capital base. These transactions will contribute towards a stronger balance sheet, enhanced earnings power and support future growth. I would like to thank all of our employees for their tremendous efforts throughout the year that led to substantial year-over-year growth in core deposits and business loans as well as the Bank achieving an “Outstanding” rating on our recent Community Reinvestment Act examination.”

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net loss available to common stockholders was $22.2 million, or $(0.54) per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $11.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and net income available to common stockholders of $14.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 results included: $42.8 million of pre-tax loss-on-sale of securities, $1.3 million of pre-tax severance expense and $1.2 million of pre-tax expense related to the termination of a legacy pension plan. In addition, the fourth quarter 2024 results included $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and Modified Endowment Contract Tax (“MEC Tax”) on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) totaled $17.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 52% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 16% versus the year ago quarter (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release). Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) totaled $0.42 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 45% versus the prior quarter and an increase of 8% versus the year ago quarter.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024 Included:

  • Total deposits increased $268.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2024;
  • Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $513.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2024;
  • The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the fourth quarter increased to 30.0%;
  • The cost of total deposits declined by 37 basis points versus the prior quarter;
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.79% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.50% for the prior quarter;
  • The loan to deposit ratio declined to 93.0% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 95.4% for the prior quarter;
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 0.82% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 0.78% for the prior quarter;
  • The Company’s Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increased to 11.07% at the end of the fourth quarter; and
  • The Bank received an “Outstanding” overall rating as well as an “Outstanding” rating on each of the individual components (Lending, Investment and Service tests) for its recently concluded Community Reinvestment Act examination.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $91.1 million compared to $79.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $74.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mr. Lubow commented, “Strong growth in core deposits as well as proactive management of deposit rates led to strong linked quarter growth in our net interest margin. We anticipate the full quarter impact of the securities repositioning (which was completed towards the end of November) to positively benefit the NIM in 2025.”

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

                     
(Dollars in thousands)   Q4 2024   Q3 2024   Q4 2023  
Net interest income   $ 91,098     $ 79,924     $ 74,121    
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")     (1,268 )     (266 )     (55 )  
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)   $ 89,830     $ 79,658     $ 74,066    
                     
Average interest-earning assets   $ 12,974,958     $ 12,734,246     $ 12,828,060    
                     
NIM (1)     2.79   %     2.50   %   2.29   %
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)     2.75   %     2.49   %   2.29   %
                           

(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.26% at December 31, 2024, a 14 basis point decrease compared to the ending WAR of 5.40% on the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2024. The linked quarter decline in the WAR on the loan portfolio was primarily due to floating rate loans adjusting lower as a result of the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

                                 
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands)      Balance      WAR (1)      Balance      WAR (1)      Balance      WAR (1)  
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                                
Business loans (2)   $ 2,726,602   6.56 %   $ 2,653,624   6.82 % $ 2,310,379   6.81 %
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     952,195   4.72     934,209   4.65     889,236   4.47  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (3)(4)     3,820,492   4.49     3,866,931   4.60     4,017,703   4.53  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,231,398   5.13     3,281,923   5.25     3,381,842   5.19  
Acquisition, development, and construction     136,172   7.95     149,299   8.46     168,513   8.71  
Other loans     5,084   10.51     6,058   10.71     5,755   6.75  
Loans held for investment   $ 10,871,943   5.26 %   $ 10,892,044   5.40 % $ 10,773,428   5.29 %
 

(1)    WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2)    Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.
(3)    Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4)    While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

                   
(Dollars in millions)   Q4 2024   Q3 2024      Q4 2023
Loan originations   $ 187.5   $ 122.7   $ 195.9
                   

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at December 31, 2024 were $11.69 billion, compared to $11.42 billion at September 30, 2024 and $10.53 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $608.0 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $508.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023.

Mr. Lubow commented, “Over the course of 2024, we made significant progress in re-creating a core-deposit funded balance sheet. Strong growth in core business deposits allowed us to reduce our FHLB advance position by approximately $700 million on a year-over-year basis and our brokered deposit position by approximately $475 million on a year-over-year basis.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was a loss of $33.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to income of $7.6 million during the third quarter of 2024, and income of $8.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 results included $42.8 million of pre-tax loss-on-sale of securities related to the re-positioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $60.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, $57.7 million during the third quarter of 2024, and $53.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, and the FDIC special assessment, adjusted non-interest expense was $57.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, $57.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, and $52.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, “In line with our previous guidance, our adjusted non-interest expense base was relatively flat in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter.”

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.76% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.71% during the linked quarter and 1.58% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.68% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.70% during the linked quarter and 1.54% for the fourth quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 105.9% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 65.9% during the linked quarter and 65.0% during the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, the FDIC special assessment, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 58.0% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 65.6% during the linked quarter and 63.6% during the fourth quarter of 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The fourth quarter of 2024 income tax expense was $3.3 million, inclusive of $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets. Excluding the tax impact of the BOLI surrender, the fourth quarter 2024 effective rate was a tax benefit of 33.5%. This compares to an effective tax rate of 26.9% for the third quarter of 2024, and 35.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $49.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $49.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $29.1 million at December 31, 2023.

A credit loss provision of $13.7 million was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a credit loss provision of $11.6 million during the third quarter of 2024, and a credit loss provision of $3.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Capital Management

Stockholders’ equity increased $170.3 million to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2023. The growth primarily reflects retained earnings and the $135.8 million in net proceeds raised in connection with the November 2024 common equity offering.

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of December 31, 2024. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mr. Lubow commented, “During the fourth quarter we raised $136 million of net proceeds from a common equity offering. Our capital ratios are now best-in-class when compared to other community and regional banks in our footprint with over $10 billion of assets.”

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the fourth and third quarters of 2024, respectively.

Book value per common share was $29.34 at December 31, 2024 compared to $29.31 at September 30, 2024.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $25.68 at December 31, 2024 compared to $25.22 at September 30, 2024 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
                   
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31, 
    2024
   2024
   2023
Assets:                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 1,283,571     $ 626,056     $ 457,547  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     690,693       774,608       886,240  
Securities held-to-maturity     637,339       592,414       594,639  
Loans held for sale     22,625       13,098       10,159  
Loans held for investment, net:                  
Business loans (1)     2,726,602       2,653,624       2,310,379  
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment     952,195       934,209       889,236  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)     3,820,492       3,866,931       4,017,703  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,231,398       3,281,923       3,381,842  
Acquisition, development and construction     136,172       149,299       168,513  
Other loans     5,084       6,058       5,755  
Allowance for credit losses     (88,751 )     (85,221 )     (71,743 )
Total loans held for investment, net     10,783,192       10,806,823       10,701,685  
Premises and fixed assets, net     34,858       35,066       44,868  
Premises held for sale                 905  
Restricted stock     69,106       64,235       98,750  
BOLI     290,665       372,367       349,816  
Goodwill     155,797       155,797       155,797  
Other intangible assets     3,896       4,181       5,059  
Operating lease assets     46,193       48,537       52,729  
Derivative assets     116,496       105,636       122,132  
Accrued interest receivable     55,970       54,578       55,666  
Other assets     162,857       93,133       100,013  
Total assets   $ 14,353,258     $ 13,746,529     $ 13,636,005  
Liabilities:                   
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   $ 3,355,829     $ 3,231,160     $ 2,884,378  
Interest-bearing checking     1,079,823       938,070       515,987  
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     1,927,903       1,845,266       2,335,354  
Money market     4,198,784       3,898,509       3,125,996  
Certificates of deposit     1,069,081       1,416,467       1,607,683  
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     11,631,420       11,329,472       10,469,398  
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     54,715       87,841       61,121  
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     6       5       136  
Total mortgage escrow deposits     54,721       87,846       61,257  
FHLBNY advances     608,000       508,000       1,313,000  
Other short-term borrowings     50,000              
Subordinated debt, net     272,325       272,300       200,196  
Derivative cash collateral     112,420       68,960       108,100  
Operating lease liabilities     48,993       51,362       55,454  
Derivative liabilities     108,347       98,108       121,265  
Other liabilities     70,515       66,552       81,110  
Total liabilities     12,956,741       12,482,600       12,409,780  
Stockholders' equity:                   
Preferred stock, Series A     116,569       116,569       116,569  
Common stock     461       416       416  
Additional paid-in capital     624,822       488,607       494,454  
Retained earnings     794,526       827,690       813,007  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes     (45,018 )     (72,970 )     (91,579 )
Unearned equity awards     (7,640 )     (10,111 )     (8,622 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (87,203 )     (86,272 )     (98,020 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,396,517       1,263,929       1,226,225  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 14,353,258     $ 13,746,529     $ 13,636,005  
 

(1)     Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
(2)     Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)     While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
                                   
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
    2024
   2024   2023   2024
   2023
Interest income:                                   
Loans   $ 148,000     $ 151,828     $ 144,744     $ 590,492     $ 554,488  
Securities     10,010       7,766       7,918       33,563       32,179  
Other short-term investments     7,473       4,645       6,094       26,094       22,693  
Total interest income     165,483       164,239       158,756       650,149       609,360  
Interest expense:                                    
Deposits and escrow     64,773       74,025       66,650       284,745       219,045  
Borrowed funds     8,542       8,764       15,617       41,036       66,472  
Derivative cash collateral     1,070       1,526       2,368       6,314       7,272  
Total interest expense     74,385       84,315       84,635       332,095       292,789  
Net interest income     91,098       79,924       74,121       318,054       316,571  
Provision for credit losses     13,715       11,603       3,720       36,113       2,770  
Net interest income after provision     77,383       68,321       70,401       281,941       313,801  
Non-interest income:                                    
Service charges and other fees     3,942       4,267       3,804       16,725       16,437  
Title fees     226       190       466       843       1,295  
Loan level derivative income     491       132       728       2,114       7,081  
BOLI income     2,825       2,606       2,416       10,376       9,748  
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans     22       19       531       407       1,592  
Gain on sale of residential loans     83       38       12       225       115  
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     15       39       321       (1,204 )     (758 )
Net loss on sale of securities     (42,810 )                 (42,810 )     (1,447 )
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets     554       2             7,219       (22 )
Other     791       338       594       2,150       2,165  
Total non-interest (loss) income     (33,861 )     7,631       8,872       (3,955 )     36,206  
Non-interest expense:                                    
Salaries and employee benefits     35,761       36,132       30,383       136,114       117,437  
Severance     1,254             25       1,296       9,093  
Occupancy and equipment     7,569       7,448       7,261       29,794       29,055  
Data processing costs     4,483       4,544       3,730       17,745       16,474  
Marketing     1,897       1,629       1,765       6,660       6,781  
Professional services     2,345       2,036       1,279       8,614       6,155  
Federal deposit insurance premiums (1)     2,116       2,105       3,240       8,710       8,853  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           1             454        
Loss due to pension settlement     1,215                   1,215        
Amortization of other intangible assets     285       286       350       1,163       1,425  
Other     3,688       3,548       5,911       14,782       17,855  
Total non-interest expense     60,613       57,729       53,944       226,547       213,128  
(Loss) income before taxes     (17,091 )     18,223       25,329       51,439       136,879  
Income tax expense (2)     3,322       4,896       9,021       22,355       40,785  
Net (loss) income     (20,413 )     13,327       16,308       29,084       96,094  
Preferred stock dividends     1,821       1,822       1,821       7,286       7,286  
Net (loss) income available to common stockholders   $ (22,234 )   $ 11,505     $ 14,487     $ 21,798     $ 88,808  
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                                    
Basic   $ (0.54 )   $ 0.29     $ 0.37     $ 0.55     $ 2.29  
Diluted   $ (0.54 )   $ 0.29     $ 0.37     $ 0.55     $ 2.29  
                                   
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS     40,767,161       38,366,619       38,216,476       38,933,054       38,187,477  
                                         

(1)     Fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 included $0.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively, of pre-tax expense related to the FDIC special assessment for the recovery of losses related to the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
(2)     Fourth quarter of 2024 includes $9.1 million of income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
                                         
    At or For the Three Months Ended   At or For the Year Ended  
       December 31,    September 30,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31,   
    2024
 		  2024   2023   2024   2023  
Per Share Data:                                        
Reported EPS (Diluted)   $ (0.54 )   $ 0.29     $ 0.37     $ 0.55     $ 2.29    
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.25       0.25       0.25       1.00       0.99    
Book value per common share     29.34       29.31       28.58       29.34       28.58    
Tangible common book value per share (1)     25.68       25.22       24.44       25.68       24.44    
Common shares outstanding     43,622       39,152       38,823       43,622       38,823    
Dividend payout ratio     (46.30 ) %     86.21   %   67.57   %   181.82   %   43.23   %
                                         
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                                         
Return on average assets     (0.59 ) %     0.39   %   0.48   %   0.21   %   0.71   %
Return on average equity     (6.02 )     4.19       5.32       2.27       7.91    
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     (8.16 )     4.70       6.20       2.24       9.59    
Net interest margin     2.79       2.50       2.29       2.48       2.46    
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.76       1.71       1.58       1.66       1.56    
Efficiency ratio     105.9       65.9       65.0       72.1       60.4    
Effective tax rate     (19.44 )     26.87       35.62       43.46       29.80    
                                         
Balance Sheet Data:                                         
Average assets   $ 13,759,002     $ 13,502,753     $ 13,630,096     $ 13,618,789     $ 13,625,215    
Average interest-earning assets     12,974,958       12,734,246       12,828,060       12,837,416       12,847,238    
Average tangible common equity (1)     1,080,177       996,578       948,024       1,006,390       936,840    
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period (2)     93.0       95.4       102.3       93.0       102.3    
                                         
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                                         
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.89   %     7.27   %   7.04   %                
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)     8.71       8.13       7.91                    
Tier 1 common equity ratio     11.07       10.16       9.84                    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     12.17       11.28       10.94                    
Total risk-based capital ratio     15.65       14.76       13.54                    
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.39       8.76       8.51                    
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio (4)     447       487       538                    
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans     0.82       0.78       0.67                    
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans     179.37       172.29       246.55                    
                                           

(1)    See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)    Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3)    December 31, 2024 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4)   The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The December 31, 2024 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
                            Average                     Average                  Average  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                     
Interest-earning assets:                                                     
Business loans (1)   $ 2,681,953   $ 46,791   6.94 %   $ 2,609,934   $ 46,656   7.11 % $ 2,264,401   $ 38,740   6.79 %
One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop     943,319     11,061   4.66     924,150     11,024   4.75     893,008     9,706   4.31  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use     3,848,579     44,152   4.56     3,902,220     45,790   4.67     4,070,327     46,715   4.55  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,265,906     42,865   5.22     3,297,760     44,804   5.40     3,376,581     45,037   5.29  
Acquisition, development, and construction     139,440     3,101   8.85     147,875     3,505   9.43     188,022     4,459   9.41  
Other loans     4,781     30   2.50     4,891     49   3.99     5,837     87   5.91  
Securities     1,455,449     10,010   2.74     1,493,492     7,766   2.07     1,599,724     7,918   1.96  
Other short-term investments     635,531     7,473   4.68     353,924     4,645   5.22     430,160     6,094   5.62  
Total interest-earning assets     12,974,958     165,483   5.07 %     12,734,246     164,239   5.13 %   12,828,060     158,756   4.91 %
Non-interest-earning assets     784,044                 768,507               802,036            
Total assets   $ 13,759,002               $ 13,502,753             $ 13,630,096            
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                  
Interest-bearing checking (2)   $ 912,645   $ 5,115   2.23 %   $ 798,024   $ 4,635   2.31 % $ 524,573   $ 1,063   0.80 %
Money market     3,968,793     33,695   3.38     3,771,562     36,841   3.89     3,136,891     27,541   3.48  
Savings (2)     1,905,866     14,828   3.10     2,102,282     19,492   3.69     2,295,882     20,979   3.63  
Certificates of deposit     1,126,859     11,135   3.93     1,232,984     13,057   4.21     1,564,817     17,067   4.33  
Total interest-bearing deposits     7,914,163     64,773   3.26     7,904,852     74,025   3.73     7,522,163     66,650   3.52  
FHLBNY advances     509,630     4,241   3.31     528,652     4,455   3.35     1,174,848     13,064   4.41  
Subordinated debt, net     272,311     4,301   6.28     271,450     4,307   6.31     200,210     2,553   5.06  
Other short-term borrowings     543           131     2   6.07            
Total borrowings     782,484     8,542   4.34     800,233     8,764   4.36     1,375,058     15,617   4.51  
Derivative cash collateral     99,560     1,070   4.28     91,305     1,526   6.65     161,535     2,368   5.82  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,796,207     74,385   3.36 %     8,796,390     84,315   3.81 %   9,058,756     84,635   3.71 %
Non-interest-bearing checking (2)     3,396,457                 3,209,502               3,059,289            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     209,712                 223,546               286,373            
Total liabilities     12,402,376                 12,229,438               12,404,418            
Stockholders' equity     1,356,626                 1,273,315               1,225,678            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,759,002               $ 13,502,753             $ 13,630,096            
Net interest income          $ 91,098              $ 79,924             $ 74,121      
Net interest rate spread                 1.71 %               1.32 %             1.20 %
Net interest margin                 2.79 %               2.50 %               2.29 %
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) (2)   $ 11,310,620   $ 64,773   2.28 %   $ 11,114,354   $ 74,025   2.65 % $ 10,581,452   $ 66,650   2.50 %
 

(1)     Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)     Includes mortgage escrow deposits.



DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
       At or For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,       September 30,       December 31, 
Asset Quality Detail   2024
 		  2024
 		  2023
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")                   
Business loans (1)   $ 22,624     $ 25,411     $ 18,574  
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     3,213       3,880       3,248  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     22,960       19,509       6,620  
Acquisition, development, and construction     657       657       657  
Other loans     25       6        
Total Non-accrual loans   $ 49,479     $ 49,463     $ 29,099  
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 49,479     $ 49,463     $ 29,099  
                   
Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")   $     $     $  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent   $ 49,479     $ 49,463     $ 29,099  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.21 %
Net charge-offs ("NCOs")   $ 10,611     $ 4,199     $ 4,555  
NCOs / Average loans (2)     0.39 %     0.15 %     0.17 %
                         

(1)     Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)     Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.



           DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment, loss on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement. The non-GAAP financial measures also include taxes related to the surrender of BOLI assets.  

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,    December 31,   
    2024
   2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
  
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders                                
Reported net (loss) income available to common stockholders   $ (22,234 )   $ 11,505     $ 14,487     $ 21,798     $ 88,808    
Adjustments to net income (1):                                 
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     (15 )     (39 )     (321 )     1,204       758    
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets     42,256       (2 )           35,591       1,469    
Severance     1,254             25       1,296       9,093    
FDIC special assessment     126             999       126       999    
Loss on extinguishment of debt           1             454          
Loss due to pension settlement     1,215                   1,215          
Income tax effect of adjustments noted above (1)     (14,258 )     13       (208 )     (12,684 )     (1,193 )  
BOLI tax adjustment (2):     9,073                   9,073          
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 17,417     $ 11,478     $ 14,982     $ 58,073     $ 99,934    
                                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net (Loss) Income as calculated above)                                
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.42     $ 0.29     $ 0.39     $ 1.46     $ 2.58    
Adjusted return on average assets     0.56   %     0.39   %   0.49   %   0.48   %   0.79   %
Adjusted return on average equity     5.67       4.18       5.48       5.09       8.82    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     6.52       4.69       6.41       5.85       10.77    
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets     1.68       1.70       1.54       1.63       1.48    
Adjusted efficiency ratio     58.0       65.6       63.6       63.4       56.8    
                                           

(1)    Adjustments to net (loss) income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.
(2)    Reflects income tax expense related to the taxable gain and MEC Tax on the surrender of legacy BOLI assets.


The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                               
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended
       December 31,      September 30,      December 31,      December 31,         December 31,   
    2024     2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported     1.76   %     1.71   %   1.58   %   1.66   %     1.56   %
Severance     (0.04 )                 (0.01 )     (0.06 )  
FDIC special assessment                 (0.03 )           (0.01 )  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                                
Loss due to pension settlement     (0.04 )                 (0.01 )        
Amortization of other intangible assets           (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)     1.68   %     1.70   %   1.54   %   1.63   %   1.48   %
 


The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,    December 31,   
    2024
   2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
  
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)        105.9   %     65.9   %   65.0   %   72.1   %     60.4   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $ 60,613     $ 57,729     $ 53,944     $ 226,547     $ 213,128    
Severance     (1,254 )           (25 )     (1,296 )     (9,093 )  
FDIC special assessment     (126 )           (999 )     (126 )     (999 )  
Loss on extinguishment of debt           (1 )           (454 )        
Loss due to pension settlement     (1,215 )                 (1,215 )        
Amortization of other intangible assets     (285 )     (286 )     (350 )     (1,163 )     (1,425 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 57,733     $ 57,442     $ 52,570     $ 222,293     $ 201,611    
Net interest income - as reported   $ 91,098     $ 79,924     $ 74,121     $ 318,054     $ 316,571    
Non-interest (loss) income - as reported   $ (33,861 )   $ 7,631     $ 8,872     $ (3,955 )   $ 36,206    
Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale     (15 )     (39 )     (321 )     1,204       758    
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets     42,256       (2 )           35,591       1,469    
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 8,380     $ 7,590     $ 8,551     $ 32,840     $ 38,433    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 99,478     $ 87,514     $ 82,672     $ 350,894     $ 355,004    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)     58.0   %     65.6   %   63.6   %   63.4   %     56.8   %
 

(1)   The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)   The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.


The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

                     
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,   
    2024
   2024
   2023
  
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 14,353,258     $ 13,746,529     $ 13,636,005    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (3,896 )     (4,181 )     (5,059 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 14,193,565     $ 13,586,551     $ 13,475,149    
                     
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,396,517     $ 1,263,929     $ 1,226,225    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (3,896 )     (4,181 )     (5,059 )  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)     1,236,824       1,103,951       1,065,369    
Preferred stock, net     (116,569 )     (116,569 )     (116,569 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,120,255     $ 987,382     $ 948,800    
                     
Common shares outstanding     43,622       39,152       38,823    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.89   %   7.27   %   7.04   %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     8.71       8.13       7.91    
                     
Book value per common share   $ 29.34     $ 29.31     $ 28.58    
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)     25.68       25.22       24.44    
                           

