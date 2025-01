Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the Janney Annual CEO Forum

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Ja Hillebrand, Chairman and CEO, and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and CFO, will participate in the Janney Annual CEO Forum to be held January 29th and 30th, and will participate in a series of meetings with institutional investors.

Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before January 29, 2025.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.86 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

Contact: T. Clay Stinnett Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (502) 625-0890













