The Hemp Doctor Unveils Solventless THCA Bubble Hash in Seven Strains





MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor is thrilled to introduce its latest THCA innovation: THCA Bubble Hash. A solventless concentrate with pure 68.86% THCA available in seven strains: Astronaut Status, Jack Herer, Watermelon Z, Skywalker OG, Island Sweet Skunk, Crunch Berries, and Pineapple Express.

“Our THCA Bubble Hash represents the next evolution in hemp concentrates,” said Robert Shade, CEO of The Hemp Doctor. “We have carefully crafted this product to offer a clean, flavorful, and powerful experience that meets the needs of every cannabis consumer. With seven exceptional strains, there is something here for everyone.”

Hashish, a time-honored cannabis traditional product, is celebrated for its purity and potent effects. The Hemp Doctor has reimagined this classic with solventless extraction techniques, freeing hash from harmful chemicals and compounds.

Available in a 2-gram container, THCA Bubble Hash delivers a premium, customizable cannabis experience.

People can order the product through The Hemp Doctor's online retail website and have it delivered to their address or get it directly in The Hemp Doctor's selected stores: Huntersville, Mooresville, and Concord, North Carolina.

Raving Features of the THCA Bubble Hash

With 68.86% THCA, this product is one of the most potent market concentrates.

Free from solvents, it is crafted to be at its most pristine formulation.

Add it to your flower, roll it into a pre-roll, or enjoy it solo in a hash pipe.

Enhanced by terpenes for a rich flavor profile.

Explore THCA Bubble Hash in Seven Strains

The Hemp Doctor’s THCA Bubble Hash is available in a variety of Indica-dominant and Sativa-dominant strains, each tailored to suit different moods and needs:

Astronaut Status (Indica): Sweet and citrusy strain for a creativity boost.

Sweet and citrusy strain for a creativity boost. Jack Herer (Sativa): A legendary strain offering energetic, cerebral effects.

A legendary strain offering energetic, cerebral effects. Watermelon Zkittles (Indica): Delight in fruity, earthy notes perfect for deep relaxation.

Delight in fruity, earthy notes perfect for deep relaxation. Skywalker OG (Indica): A bold, herbal experience leaving you couch-locked.

A bold, herbal experience leaving you couch-locked. Island Sweet Skunk (Sativa): A sweet, skunky strain delivering energy and a lifted mood.

A sweet, skunky strain delivering energy and a lifted mood. Crunch Berries (Indica): A smooth, fruity blend of OG gas and berry undertones for total tranquility.

A smooth, fruity blend of OG gas and berry undertones for total tranquility. Pineapple Express (Sativa): An energizing, creative high with tropical vibes and a focus-inducing buzz.



About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 3,730 genuine reviews, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

tara@thehempdoctor.com

+1 917-797-8347

Boxes of Solventless THCA Bubble Hash in Seven Strains Seven boxes of several THCA bubble hash strains

