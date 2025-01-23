Beam Therapeutics to Encore Data from BEACON Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of BEAM-101 in Sickle Cell Disease at 2025 Tandem Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced the company will encore data from the BEACON Phase 1/2 clinical trial of BEAM-101 in sickle cell disease in an oral presentation at the 2025 Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) taking place February 12 – 15, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Data from seven patients treated with investigational base-editing therapy BEAM-101 were previously presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in December 2024. Treatment with BEAM-101 demonstrated robust and durable increases in fetal hemoglobin (HbF) and reductions in sickle hemoglobin (HbS), rapid neutrophil and platelet engraftment, and normalized or improved markers of hemolysis. The safety profile of BEAM-101 was consistent with busulfan conditioning and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Beam expects to present updated data from the BEACON trial in mid-2025.

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Autologous CD34+ Base Edited Hematopoietic Stem Cells (BEAM-101) for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease with Severe Vaso-Occlusive Crises: Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Beacon Study

Oral Session: Session M - Gene Therapy and Editing and Study Design and Statistics

Presentation Time: Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 3:15 p.m. HST

Presenter: Ashish Gupta, M.D., Ph.D., University of Minnesota

About BEAM-101

BEAM-101 is an investigational genetically modified cell therapy for the treatment of severe sickle cell disease (SCD). The one-time therapy consists of autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) that have been base-edited in the promotor regions of the HBG1/2 genes and are administered via a hematopoietic stem cell transplant procedure. The BEAM-101 edit is designed to inhibit the transcriptional repressor BCL11A from binding to the promoter without disrupting BCL11A expression, leading to increased production of non-sickling and anti-sickling fetal hemoglobin (HbF) and thus mimicking the effects of naturally occurring variants seen in hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin. HbF is the predominant hemoglobin variant during development and early life. The safety and efficacy of BEAM-101 is being evaluated in the ongoing BEACON Phase 1/2 study, an open-label, single-arm, multicenter trial in adult patients with SCD with severe vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs).

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform with integrated gene editing, delivery and internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

