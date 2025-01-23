AleAnna, Inc. To Celebrates Public Listing With NASDAQ Bell-Ringing Ceremony

AleAnna Celebrates Milestone As It Contributes To Europe’s Access To Secure And Sustainable Energy And Leads In The Transition To Low Carbon Energy Solutions

AleAnna utilizes cutting-edge reservoir characterization technologies and possesses over 140,000 acres of 3D seismic data to optimize reservoir performance and unlock Italy's natural gas reserves. AleAnna owns significant holdings spanning over 2.7 million acres, including Italy’s largest onshore natural gas discovery in two decades.

AleAnna’s RNG portfolio includes over 100 projects, representing $1.1 billion in investment potential, driving renewable energy and sustainability in Europe.

AleAnna’s management team and board of directors is exceptionally qualified, boasting a proven track record of world-class execution and leadership excellence.



DALLAS and ROME, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleAnna, Inc. (“AleAnna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANNA) today will proudly mark its debut on the public market by ringing the closing bell at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, signaling a vital step forward in its mission to lead the energy transition. This milestone underscores AleAnna’s commitment to advancing both conventional natural gas and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production, striking a balance between sustainability and profitability.

In today’s evolving energy landscape, AleAnna is uniquely positioned to bridge the divide between the fossil fuels of the past and the renewable energy of the future. The Company leverages its management talent and expertise in infrastructure, markets, and cutting-edge technologies to deliver low-carbon energy solutions, ensuring economic value for shareholders while addressing the critical need for sustainable energy that supports all stakeholders.

AleAnna Unlocks Growth Potential and Market Leadership with NASDAQ Listing

AleAnna has established itself as an industry leader and key contributor to providing near-term, secure supplies of energy at a time when the EU and Italian energy markets are undergoing significant stress, driven by a sharp decline in Russian natural gas imports and by the transition to higher-cost renewable energy solutions. By offering access to a balanced and innovative energy portfolio, AleAnna combines the reliability and profitability of conventional natural gas assets (with recent natural gas prices in Italy of about $15 / Mcf) with the growing potential of renewable natural gas (RNG) projects (with Italian government floor prices for biomethane of about $39 /Mcf). As a publicly traded entity, AleAnna is poised to leverage its shares as a strategic currency for mergers and acquisitions, accelerating growth through partnerships and operational expansion. The transition to public markets enhances AleAnna’s credibility and visibility, solidifying its role as a thought leader in European energy development and innovation. With an experienced management team and Board that is seasoned in Italy and the EU, the public listing greatly increases AleAnna’s ability to attract human capital, aligning employee incentives with AleAnna’s long-term performance goals and fostering a culture of shared success.

Highly Credentialed Independent Directors

AleAnna is governed by an industry-leading board of directors, featuring Graham van’t Hoff, Duncan Palmer, and Curt Hebert. These independent directors are highly regarded thought leaders with proven track records of building successful and profitable enterprises. Their expertise enhances AleAnna’s governance and compliance processes, ensuring transparency and robust disclosure practices.

Graham van’t Hoff offers decades of experience in global energy markets, sustainability, and innovation. As a former Shell executive, he has a proven track record of driving transformative initiatives and advancing energy transition strategies, positioning AleAnna as a next-generation natural gas leader. Duncan Palmer, a financial and operational expert, brings extensive experience managing multinational organizations. His skills in optimizing financial performance, driving efficiencies, and enhancing shareholder value support AleAnna’s commitment to sustainable and transparent growth. Curt Hebert, former Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), is an expert in energy policy, regulation, and compliance. His focus on governance and transparency will strengthen AleAnna’s compliance and disclosure practices.

Together, these directors bring diverse and complementary perspectives that strengthen AleAnna’s governance framework. Their leadership ensures that AleAnna adheres to the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and ethical practices. Their collective expertise will drive innovation, foster sustainable growth, and enhance stakeholder trust, setting a benchmark for governance excellence in the energy industry.

Executive Statement

“Ringing the bell at NASDAQ is a proud moment for AleAnna and a testament to our team’s dedication and vision,” said Graham van’t Hoff, Chairman of AleAnna. “The energy transition demands more than just innovation -- it requires integration and economies of scale and scope. By combining the best of conventional and renewable energy technologies, we’re meeting today’s energy needs while paving the way for a sustainable future. This milestone offers institutional and retail investors a unique opportunity to participate in the dynamic future of energy in Europe, blending the reliability of conventional natural gas with the growth potential of renewable solutions. Together with our investors, we’re proving that energy companies can lead with both profitability and purpose, driving progress while delivering substantial value.”

About AleAnna

AleAnna is a technology-driven energy company leveraging advanced technologies to optimize reservoir performance and expand its renewable natural gas (RNG) portfolio. AleAnna has over 140,000 acres of owned 3D seismic data to unlock Italy's natural gas reserves, supporting Europe’s sustainability and energy security goals. Centered in the Po Valley, AleAnna has $70 million (PV10) of Proved Reserves; $90 million (PV10) of Probable Reserves; and $115 million (PV10) of Possible Reserves. 18 additional 3D-based prospects and AleAnna’s total oil and gas holdings exceeding 2.7 million acres round out an impressive conventional natural gas portfolio. AleAnna’s holdings include one production concession covering 6,600 acres, 15 applications (which can be converted to licenses at AleAnna’s request) encompassing 1.8 million acres, and 13 permits totaling 940,000 acres. AleAnna owns 33.5% of Longanesi, Italy’s most significant onshore natural gas discovery in over two decades. With three major Po Valley discoveries already made and fourteen natural gas projects planned this decade, AleAnna plays a pivotal role in Italy’s energy transition. The Po Valley's extensive infrastructure, featuring 33,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, three major storage facilities, and over 60% of Italy’s RNG facilities, aligns with AleAnna’s commitment to sustainability. AleAnna’s RNG portfolio includes over 100 projects representing approximately $1.1 billion investment and potential investment, including three operational projects; 8 projects in negotiation with $80 million potential investment; 9 projects in due diligence with $100 million potential investment; 7 projects in advanced evaluation with $90 million potential investment; and 73 projects in early evaluation with $770 million potential investment. AleAnna operates regional headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

Investor Relations Contact

Bill Dirks

wkdirks@aleannagroup.com

