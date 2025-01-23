Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,421 in the last 365 days.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results: Solid Loan Growth; Net Interest Margin Rises to 3.59%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.90% | Tangible Common Equity Ratio of 8.41%

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (on a linked quarter basis)

  • Net income of $24.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $27.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.
  • Core net income1 of $28.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share.

Deposits and Liquidity (following the Election Cycle Conclusion)

  • Total deposits decreased $414.0 million, or 5.5%, to $7.2 billion, including Bank initiated calls of above market rate Brokered CDs which totaled $102.1 million and brought Brokered CD balances to zero.
  • Excluding Brokered CDs, on-balance sheet deposits decreased $311.9 million or 4.2% to $7.2 billion.
  • Political deposits decreased $992.3 million to $969.6 million, resulting in an Election Cycle Conclusion balance of $326.0 million or 50.6% higher than the previous Election Cycle Conclusion balance from fourth quarter 2022.
  • Off-balance sheet deposits peaked at $1.3 billion during the quarter. Election Cycle Conclusion off-balance sheet deposit balance was zero.
  • Average cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs, increased 1 basis point to 152 basis points, where non-interest-bearing deposits comprised 40% of total deposits.
  • Cash and borrowing capacity totaled $2.7 billion (immediately available) plus unpledged securities (two-day availability) of $441 million for total liquidity within two-days of $3.2 billion (86% of total uninsured deposits).

Margin and Assets

  • Net interest margin expanded 8 basis points to 3.59%.
  • Net interest income grew $1.0 million, or 1.4%, to $73.1 million.
  • Net loans receivable increased $126.4 million, or 2.8%, to $4.6 billion.
  • Net loans receivable increased $167.6 million or 3.8%, excluding $36.0 million of predominantly low-yielding performing residential loans moved to held-for-sale.
  • Total multifamily and commercial real estate loan portfolio of $1.8 billion had concentration of 201% to total risk based capital.
  • Total PACE assessments grew $17.9 million, or 1.5% to $1.2 billion.

Capital and Returns

  • Tier 1 leverage ratio grew by 43 basis points to 9.06% and the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.90%
  • Tangible common equity1 ratio of 8.41%, representing a ninth consecutive quarter of improvement.
  • Tangible book value per share1 increased $0.31, or 1.4%, to $22.60.
  • Strong core return on average tangible common equity1 of 16.13% and core return on average assets1 of 1.34%.

Share Repurchase

  • Repurchased approximately 25,000 shares, or $0.8 million of common stock under the Company’s $40 million share repurchase program announced in the first quarter of 2022, with $18.7 million of remaining capacity.

Full Year 2024 Highlights (from year end 2023)

  • Net income of $106.4 million, or $3.44 per diluted share, compared to $88.0 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, an increase of 20.9%.
  • Core net income1 was $107.8 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, as compared to $90.5 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, an increase of 19.1%.
  • Total deposits, excluding Brokered CDs increased by $410.8 million, or 6.1% to $7.2 billion.
  • Net loans receivable increased $354.1 million or 8.3%, excluding $76.8 million of predominantly low-yielding performing residential loans either sold or moved to held-for-sale.
  • Total PACE assessments increased $66.0 million, or 5.8%, to $1.2 billion.
  • Net interest income increased $21.1 million or 8.1%, to $282.4 million compared to $261.3 million.
  • Nonperforming assets were stable, decreasing 12 basis points to $25.9 million or 0.31% of total assets.
  • Classified or criticized assets improved by 42 basis points to 2.06% of total loans.
  • Tangible book value per share increased $3.87, or 20.6%, to $22.60 from $18.74.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our fourth quarter was outstanding, particularly when considering it was an Election Cycle Conclusion quarter. Historically, an Election Cycle Conclusion quarter is one where we see the most pressure on our business due to political deposit outflows and yet in this cycle we performed substantially better across all our key metrics. We enter the new year in an envious position and ready to take advantage of the many opportunities we see to drive value for all our stakeholders.”

Fourth Quarter Earnings

Net income was $24.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $27.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. The $3.4 million decrease during the quarter was primarily driven by a $6.7 million decrease in non-core ICS One Way Sell fee income from the off-balance sheet deposit strategy, offset by a $1.0 million increase in net interest income, a $1.6 million decrease in losses on securities sales, and a $1.7 million decrease in income tax expense.

Core net income1 was $28.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Excluded from core net income, pre-tax, was a $4.1 million reduction in fair value on a pool of lower yielding performing residential loans moved to held for sale, $1.3 million of ICS One-Way Sell fee income, $1.0 million of losses on the sale of securities, and $0.9 million of accelerated depreciation from our solar tax equity investments. Excluded from the prior quarter, pre-tax, was $8.1 million of ICS One-Way Sell fee income, a $4.3 million reduction in fair value on a pool of lower yielding performing residential loans moved to held for sale, $3.2 million of losses on the sale of securities, $1.1 million of accelerated depreciation from solar tax equity investments, $0.7 million of gains on subordinated debt repurchases, and $0.2 million in severance costs.

Net interest income was $73.1 million compared to $72.1 million for the prior quarter. Loan interest income increased $3.9 million, and loan yields increased 21 basis points mainly as a result of a $126.2 million increase in average loan balances, as well as the recognition of a discrete $1.3 million acceleration of deferred costs on certain loans in the prior quarter. Adjusted for this discrete item, loan interest income increased by $2.6 million in the quarter. Interest income on securities decreased $2.0 million driven by a 13 basis point decrease in securities yield related to interest rate resets as well as a decrease in the average balance of securities of $75.2 million. Interest expense on total interest-bearing deposits decreased $1.5 million driven primarily by a 39 basis point decrease in cost, despite an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposits of $342.2 million. The decrease in cost was primarily related to repricing on money market products and select non-time deposit accounts in tandem with Federal Reserve rate decisions. The increase in average balance was the result of managing $1.1 billion of off-balance sheet deposits to offset expected political deposit outflow. Additionally, the Bank initiated calls of above market rate Brokered CD’s which totaled $102.1 million early in the current quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.59%, an increase of 8 basis points from 3.51% in the prior quarter. As noted above, there was one discrete item that affected the third quarter margin. Excluding this discrete item, net interest margin improved 2 basis points from the prior quarter. Additionally, income from prepayment penalties had a one basis point impact on net interest margin in the current quarter, while there was no impact in the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled an expense of $3.7 million compared to an expense of $1.8 million in the prior quarter. The expense in the quarter was primarily driven by charge-offs on consumer solar and small business portfolios, a $0.5 million charge-off in connection with the note sale of one non-performing multifamily loan, and increases to specific reserves on loans that are individually analyzed, partially offset by updates to CECL model assumptions.

Non-interest income was $4.8 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter. Excluding all non-core income adjustments noted above, core non-interest income1 was $9.5 million, compared to $8.8 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to commercial banking fees, fees from treasury investment services, and modestly higher income from the trust business.

Non-interest expense was $41.1 million, an increase of $0.2 million from the prior quarter. Core non-interest expense1 was $41.1 million, an increase of $0.4 million from the prior quarter. This was mainly driven by a $0.9 million increase in compensation and employee benefits expense mainly related to corporate performance accruals, as well as higher data processing expense related to the digital initiatives that began in the current quarter and are expected to continue in 2025. The already strong core efficiency ratio improved to 49.82% during the quarter.

The provision for income tax expense was $8.6 million, compared to $10.3 million for prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the quarter is 25.9%, compared to 26.9% for the prior quarter. The decrease in the tax rate during the quarter was the result of discrete tax items which resulted in a tax benefit. Excluding these discrete items, the tax rate would have been 26.6%.

Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary

Total assets were $8.3 billion compared to $8.4 billion at September 30, 2024, in keeping with the neutral balance sheet strategy. Notable changes within individual balance sheet line items include a $88.5 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents, a $163.6 million decrease in securities mainly to fund loan originations, and a $126.4 million increase in net loans receivable. On the liabilities side, deposits excluding Brokered CDs decreased by $311.9 million. During the quarter, the Bank initiated calls on all $102.1 million of Brokered CDs that were above market rate. Additionally, $250.7 million of short-term borrowings were utilized to fund deposit runoff late in the quarter mainly related to nonprofit clients making end of year contributions in response to the election as well as regular union pension outflows. The average balance of short-term borrowings in the quarter was $31.6 million.

Total net loans receivable were $4.6 billion, an increase of $126.4 million, or 2.8% for the quarter. The increase in loans was primarily driven by a $117.1 million increase in commercial and industrial loans and a $60.2 million increase in multifamily loans, partially offset by a $3.7 million decrease in the commercial real estate portfolio, a $9.0 million decrease in consumer solar loans, and a $36.7 million decrease in residential loans, primarily due to the noted loan pool sale. During the quarter, criticized or classified loans increased $7.3 million largely related to the downgrades of four commercial and industrial loans totaling $32.7 million and one $5.4 million multifamily loan to substandard and accruing, as well as an additional $0.9 million of small business loans. This was offset by upgrades and payoffs of five commercial and industrial loans totaling $14.7 million, the upgrade of one $7.9 million multifamily loan and one $4.0 million commercial real estate loan, a $2.3 million multifamily loan note sale resulting in a partial charge-off, the charge-off of one $0.4 million commercial and industrial loan, and the charge-off of six additional small business loans totaling $1.0 million.

Total deposits were $7.2 billion, a decrease of $414.0 million, or 5.5%, during the quarter. Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs decreased by $311.9 million to $7.2 billion, or a 4.2% decrease. Most notably, deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $992.3 million during this quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 44% of average total deposits and 40% of ending total deposits for the quarter, contributing to an average cost of total deposits of 153 basis points. Super-core deposits totaled approximately $3.8 billion, had a weighted average life of 18 years, and comprised 54% of total deposits. Total uninsured deposits were $3.7 billion, comprising 52% of total deposits, down from 59% of total deposits in the third quarter.

Nonperforming assets totaled $25.9 million, or 0.31% of period-end total assets, a decrease of $2.7 million, compared with $28.6 million, or 0.34% on a linked quarter basis. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by a $1.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial nonaccrual loans from a payoff of one nonaccrual loan and charge-offs of two small business loans.

During the quarter, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $1.4 million to $60.1 million. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.29%, a decrease of 6 basis points from 1.35% in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily related to coverage ratio reductions on the multifamily and residential loan portfolios as annually updated assumptions used in the allowance for credit loss model resulted in lower required reserves. The multifamily portfolio reflected stronger forward performance expectations as certain loans repriced or exited the portfolio. Additionally, the composition of the residential portfolio reflected stronger collateral values and borrower profiles.

Capital Quarterly Summary

As of December 31, 2024, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 13.90%, Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 16.26%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital ratio was 9.06%, compared to 13.82%, 16.25% and 8.63%, respectively, as of September 30, 2024. Stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024 was $707.7 million, an increase of $9.4 million during the quarter. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by $24.5 million of net income for the quarter offset by $3.7 million in dividends paid at $0.12 per outstanding share, $0.8 million of common stock repurchases, and a $11.9 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily due to the tax effected mark-to-market on the available for sale securities portfolio.

Tangible book value per share was $22.60 as of December 31, 2024 compared to $22.29 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible common equity improved to 8.41% of tangible assets, compared to 8.14% as of September 30, 2024.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Amalgamated Financial Corp. will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results today, January 23, 2025 at 11:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Financial Corp. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13743057. The telephonic replay will be available until January 30, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country’s oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $8.3 billion, total net loans were $4.6 billion, and total deposits were $7.2 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2024, trust business held $35.0 billion in assets under custody and $14.6 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core non-interest income,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Management utilizes this information to compare the operating performance for December 31, 2024 versus certain periods in 2024 and 2023 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to the core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare the results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, ICS One-Way Sell fee income, changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, acquisition costs, tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance, and acquisitions. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core non-interest income” is defined as total non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, ICS One-Way Sell fee income, changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, gains on the sale of owned property, and tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is non-interest income.

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus “core non-interest income”. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average “tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Super-core deposits” are defined as total deposits from commercial and consumer customers, with a relationship length of greater than 5 years. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total deposits.

“Tangible assets” are defined as total assets excluding, as applicable, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total assets.

“Tangible common equity”, and “Tangible book value” are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

"Traditional securities portfolio" is defined as total investment securities excluding PACE assessments. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total investment securities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “aspire,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “in the future,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  1. uncertain conditions in the banking industry and in national, regional and local economies in our core markets, which may have an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial performance;
  2. deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses;
  3. deposit outflows and subsequent declines in liquidity caused by factors that could include lack of confidence in the banking system, a deterioration in market conditions or the financial condition of depositors;
  4. changes in our deposits, including an increase in uninsured deposits;
  5. our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to meet our deposit and debt obligations as they come due, which may require that we sell investment securities at a loss, negatively impacting our net income, earnings and capital;
  6. unfavorable conditions in the capital markets, which may cause declines in our stock price and the value of our investments;
  7. negative economic and political conditions that adversely affect the general economy, housing prices, the real estate market, the job market, consumer confidence, the financial condition of our borrowers and consumer spending habits, which may affect, among other things, the level of non-performing assets, charge-offs and provision expense;
  8. fluctuations or unanticipated changes in the interest rate environment including changes in net interest margin or changes in the yield curve that affect investments, loans or deposits;
  9. the general decline in the real estate and lending markets, particularly in commercial real estate in our market areas, and the effects of the enactment of or changes to rent-control and other similar regulations on multi-family housing;
  10. changes in legislation, regulation, public policies, or administrative practices impacting the banking industry, including increased minimum capital requirements and other regulation in the aftermath of recent bank failures;
  11. the outcome of legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against us;
  12. our inability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of that growth;
  13. the composition of our loan portfolio, including any concentration in industries or sectors that may experience unanticipated or anticipated adverse conditions greater than other industries or sectors in the national or local economies in which we operate;
  14. inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make and policies that we implement in establishing our allowance for credit losses;
  15. changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments;
  16. any matter that would cause us to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including intangible assets;
  17. limitations on our ability to declare and pay dividends;
  18. the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin;
  19. increased competition for experienced members of the workforce including executives in the banking industry;
  20. a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches;
  21. increased regulatory scrutiny and exposure from the use of “big data” techniques, machine learning, and artificial intelligence;
  22. a downgrade in our credit rating;
  23. “greenwashing claims” against us and our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) products and increased scrutiny and political opposition to ESG and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) practices;
  24. any unanticipated or greater than anticipated adverse conditions (including the possibility of earthquakes, wildfires, and other natural disasters) affecting the markets in which we operate;
  25. physical and transitional risks related to climate change as they impact our business and the businesses that we finance;
  26. future repurchase of our shares through our common stock repurchase program; and
  27. descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.

Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Strategic Communications
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com
800-895-4172


Consolidated Statements of Income

  Three Months Ended
 		  Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
($ in thousands) 2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)      
Loans $ 58,024     $ 54,110     $ 51,551     $ 215,380     $ 191,295  
Securities 43,448     46,432     42,014     177,247     161,003  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,113     2,274     2,419     8,669     5,779  
Total interest and dividend income 102,585     102,816     95,984     401,296     358,077  
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits 28,582     30,105     25,315     113,461     81,124  
Borrowed funds 908     604     3,350     5,405     15,642  
Total interest expense 29,490     30,709     28,665     118,866     96,766  
NET INTEREST INCOME 73,095     72,107     67,319     282,430     261,311  
Provision for credit losses 3,686     1,849     3,756     10,284     14,670  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 69,409     70,258     63,563     272,146     246,641  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                            
Trust Department fees 3,971     3,704     3,562     15,186     15,175  
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,337     12,091     3,102     32,178     10,999  
Bank-owned life insurance income 661     613     828     2,498     2,882  
Losses on sale of securities (1,003 )   (3,230 )   (2,340 )   (9,698 )   (7,392 )
Gain (loss) on sale of loans and changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, net (4,090 )   (4,223 )   2     (8,197 )   32  
Equity method investments income (loss) (529 )   (823 )   3,671     (831 )   4,932  
Other income 442     807     581     2,079     2,708  
Total non-interest income 4,789     8,939     9,406     33,215     29,336  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation and employee benefits 24,691     23,757     21,249     93,766     85,774  
Occupancy and depreciation 3,376     3,423     3,421     13,081     13,605  
Professional fees 2,674     2,575     2,426     9,957     9,637  
Data processing 5,299     5,087     4,568     19,802     17,744  
Office maintenance and depreciation 578     651     700     2,471     2,830  
Amortization of intangible assets 183     183     222     730     888  
Advertising and promotion 314     1,023     750     3,731     4,181  
Federal deposit insurance premiums 715     900     1,000     3,715     4,018  
Other expense 3,313     3,365     3,416     12,519     12,570  
Total non-interest expense 41,143     40,964     37,752     159,772     151,247  
Income before income taxes 33,055     38,233     35,217     145,589     124,730  
Income tax expense 8,564     10,291     12,522     39,155     36,752  
Net income $ 24,491     $ 27,942     $ 22,695     $ 106,434     $ 87,978  
Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.80     $ 0.91     $ 0.75     $ 3.48     $ 2.88  
Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.79     $ 0.90     $ 0.74     $ 3.44     $ 2.86  
                             

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

($ in thousands) December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 4,042     $ 3,946     $ 2,856  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   56,707       145,261       87,714  
Total cash and cash equivalents   60,749       149,207       90,570  
Securities:          
Available for sale, at fair value          
Traditional securities   1,477,047       1,617,045       1,429,739  
Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) assessments   152,011       149,500       53,303  
    1,629,058       1,766,545       1,483,042  
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost:          
Traditional securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $49, $51 and $54 , respectively   542,246       583,788       620,232  
PACE assessments, net of allowance for credit losses of $655, $641 and $667 , respectively   1,043,959       1,028,588       1,076,602  
    1,586,205       1,612,376       1,696,834  
           
Loans held for sale   37,593       38,623       1,817  
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs   4,672,924       4,547,903       4,411,319  
Allowance for credit losses   (60,086 )     (61,466 )     (65,691 )
Loans receivable, net   4,612,838       4,486,437       4,345,628  
           
Resell agreements   23,741       74,883       50,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stock, at cost   15,693       4,625       4,389  
Accrued interest receivable   61,172       54,268       55,484  
Premises and equipment, net   6,386       6,413       7,807  
Bank-owned life insurance   108,026       107,365       105,528  
Right-of-use lease asset   14,231       16,125       21,074  
Deferred tax asset, net   42,437       38,510       56,603  
Goodwill   12,936       12,936       12,936  
Intangible assets, net   1,487       1,669       2,217  
Equity method investments   8,482       11,514       13,024  
Other assets   35,858       32,144       25,371  
Total assets $ 8,256,892     $ 8,413,640     $ 7,972,324  
Liabilities          
Deposits $ 7,180,605     $ 7,594,564     $ 7,011,988  
Borrowings   314,409       68,436       304,927  
Operating leases   19,734       22,292       30,646  
Other liabilities   34,490       30,016       39,399  
Total liabilities   7,549,238       7,715,308       7,386,960  
Stockholders’ equity          
Common stock, par value $.01 per share   308       308       307  
Additional paid-in capital   288,656       287,167       288,232  
Retained earnings   480,144       459,398       388,033  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes   (58,637 )     (46,702 )     (86,004 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (2,817 )     (1,972 )     (5,337 )
Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity   707,654       698,199       585,231  
Noncontrolling interests         133       133  
Total stockholders' equity   707,654       698,332       585,364  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,256,892     $ 8,413,640     $ 7,972,324  
                       

Select Financial Data

  As of and for the   As of and for the
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
(Shares in thousands) 2024
 		  2024
 		  2023
 		  2024
 		  2023
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:                  
Earnings per share                  
Basic $ 0.80     $ 0.91     $ 0.75     $ 3.48     $ 2.88  
Diluted   0.79       0.90       0.74       3.44       2.86  
Core net income (non-GAAP)                  
Basic $ 0.91     $ 0.91     $ 0.73     $ 3.52     $ 2.96  
Diluted   0.90       0.91       0.72       3.48       2.94  
Book value per common share (excluding minority interest) $ 23.07     $ 22.77     $ 19.23     $ 23.07     $ 19.23  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 22.60     $ 22.29     $ 18.74     $ 22.60     $ 18.74  
Common shares outstanding, par value $.01 per share(1)   30,671       30,663       30,428       30,671       30,428  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic   30,677       30,646       30,418       30,588       30,555  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   30,976       30,911       30,616       30,926       30,785  
                   
(1) 70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,809,484, 30,776,163, and 30,736,141 shares issued for the periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 respectively, and 30,670,982, 30,662,883, and 30,428,359 shares outstanding for the periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 respectively.
 

Select Financial Data

  As of and for the   As of and for the
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Selected Performance Metrics:                  
Return on average assets   1.17 %     1.32 %     1.13 %     1.29 %     1.12 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)   1.34 %     1.33 %     1.10 %     1.30 %     1.15 %
Return on average equity   13.83 %     16.63 %     16.23 %     16.39 %     16.57 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   16.13 %     17.04 %     16.22 %     16.99 %     17.55 %
Average equity to average assets   8.48 %     7.96 %     6.95 %     7.86 %     6.74 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.41 %     8.14 %     7.16 %     8.41 %     7.16 %
Loan yield   5.00 %     4.79 %     4.68 %     4.81 %     4.49 %
Securities yield   5.12 %     5.25 %     5.21 %     5.20 %     4.93 %
Deposit cost   1.53 %     1.58 %     1.43 %     1.53 %     1.17 %
Net interest margin   3.59 %     3.51 %     3.44 %     3.51 %     3.41 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   52.83 %     50.54 %     49.20 %     50.62 %     52.04 %
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   49.82 %     50.35 %     49.73 %     50.33 %     51.33 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.45 %     0.61 %     0.75 %     0.45 %     0.75 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.31 %     0.34 %     0.43 %     0.31 %     0.43 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans(2)   286.00 %     222.30 %     197.97 %     286.00 %     197.97 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans(2)   1.29 %     1.35 %     1.49 %     1.29 %     1.49 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans   0.36 %     0.61 %     0.51 %     0.36 %     0.51 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   9.06 %     8.63 %     8.07 %     9.06 %     8.07 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   13.90 %     13.82 %     12.98 %     13.90 %     12.98 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   16.26 %     16.25 %     15.64 %     16.26 %     15.64 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   13.90 %     13.82 %     12.98 %     13.90 %     12.98 %
                   
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.
(2) In accordance with the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 are calculated under the current expected credit losses model. For December 31, 2023, the allowance on loans presented is the allowance for loan losses calculated using the incurred loss model.
 

Loan and PACE Assessments Portfolio Composition

(In thousands) At December 31, 2024   At September 30, 2024   At December 31, 2023
  Amount   % of total
loans		   Amount   % of total
loans		   Amount   % of total
loans
Commercial portfolio:                      
Commercial and industrial $ 1,175,490       25.2 %   $ 1,058,376       23.3 %   $ 1,010,998       22.9 %
Multifamily   1,351,604       28.9 %     1,291,380       28.4 %     1,148,120       26.1 %
Commercial real estate   411,387       8.8 %     415,077       9.1 %     353,432       8.0 %
Construction and land development   20,683       0.4 %     22,224       0.5 %     23,626       0.5 %
Total commercial portfolio   2,959,164       63.3 %     2,787,057       61.3 %     2,536,176       57.5 %
                       
Retail portfolio:                      
Residential real estate lending   1,313,617       28.1 %     1,350,347       29.7 %     1,425,596       32.3 %
Consumer solar   365,516       7.8 %     374,499       8.2 %     408,260       9.3 %
Consumer and other   34,627       0.8 %     36,000       0.8 %     41,287       0.9 %
Total retail   1,713,760       36.7 %     1,760,846       38.7 %     1,875,143       42.5 %
Total loans held for investment   4,672,924       100.0 %     4,547,903       100.0 %     4,411,319       100.0 %
                       
Allowance for credit losses   (60,086 )         (61,466 )         (65,691 )    
Loans receivable, net $ 4,612,838         $ 4,486,437         $ 4,345,628      
                       
PACE assessments:                      
Available for sale, at fair value                      
Residential PACE assessments   152,011       12.7 %     149,500       12.7 %     53,303       4.7 %
                       
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost                      
Commercial PACE assessments   268,692       22.5 %     256,128       21.7 %     258,306       22.8 %
Residential PACE assessments   775,922       64.8 %     773,101       65.6 %     818,963       72.5 %
Total Held-to-maturity PACE
assessments		   1,044,614       87.3 %     1,029,229       87.3 %     1,077,269       95.3 %
Total PACE assessments   1,196,625       100.0 %     1,178,729       100.0 %     1,130,572       100.0 %
                       
Allowance for credit losses   (655 )         (641 )         (667 )    
Total PACE assessments, net $ 1,195,970         $ 1,178,088         $ 1,129,905      
                       
                       
Loans receivable, net and total PACE assessments, net as a % of Deposits   81 %         74.6 %         78.1 %    
Loans receivable, net and total PACE assessments, net as a % of Deposits excluding Brokered CDs   81 %         75.6 %         80.9 %    
                                   

Net Interest Income Analysis

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(In thousands) Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense
 		  Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense
 		  Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense
 		  Yield /
Rate
                                   
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 105,958     $ 1,113       4.18 %   $ 182,981     $ 2,274       4.94 %   $ 190,994     $ 2,419       5.02 %
Securities(1)   3,313,349       42,632       5.12 %     3,388,580       44,678       5.25 %     3,175,784       41,741       5.21 %
Resell agreements   50,938       816       6.37 %     104,933       1,754       6.65 %     16,848       273       6.43 %
Loans receivable, net (2)(3)   4,619,723       58,024       5.00 %     4,493,520       54,110       4.79 %     4,370,946       51,551       4.68 %
Total interest-earning assets   8,089,968       102,585       5.04 %     8,170,014       102,816       5.01 %     7,754,572       95,984       4.91 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                                  
Cash and due from banks   6,291               6,144               5,357          
Other assets   214,868               217,332               220,580          
Total assets $ 8,311,127             $ 8,393,490             $ 7,980,509          
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 3,971,128     $ 26,329       2.64 %   $ 3,506,499     $ 26,168       2.97 %   $ 3,629,658     $ 19,808       2.17 %
Time deposits   220,205       2,085       3.77 %     223,337       2,148       3.83 %     183,225       1,423       3.08 %
Brokered CDs   11,822       169       5.69 %     131,103       1,789       5.43 %     309,378       4,084       5.24 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,203,155       28,583       2.71 %     3,860,939       30,105       3.10 %     4,122,261       25,315       2.44 %
Other borrowings   98,768       908       3.66 %     71,948       604       3.34 %     304,869       3,350       4.36 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,301,923       29,491       2.73 %     3,932,887       30,709       3.11 %     4,427,130       28,665       2.57 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand and transaction deposits   3,239,251               3,721,398               2,921,961          
Other liabilities   65,580               70,804               76,588          
Total liabilities   7,606,754               7,725,089               7,425,679          
Stockholders' equity   704,373               668,401               554,830          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,311,127             $ 8,393,490             $ 7,980,509          
                                   
Net interest income / interest rate spread     $ 73,094       2.31 %       $ 72,107       1.90 %       $ 67,319       2.34 %
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,788,045           3.59 %   $ 4,237,127           3.51 %   $ 3,327,442           3.44 %
                                   
Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs / total cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs $ 7,430,584           1.52 %   $ 7,451,234           1.51 %   $ 6,734,844           1.25 %
Total deposits / total cost of deposits $ 7,442,406           1.53 %   $ 7,582,337           1.58 %   $ 7,044,222           1.43 %
Total funding / total cost of funds $ 7,541,174           1.56 %   $ 7,654,285           1.60 %   $ 7,349,091           1.55 %
                                                           
(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income.
(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs. With the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the average balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans was reclassified for all presented periods to other assets to allow for comparability.
(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 4Q2024, 3Q2024, and 4Q2023 of $121, $0, and $167, respectively (in thousands).
                                                           

Net Interest Income Analysis

  Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(In thousands) Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense
 		  Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Income /
Expense
 		  Yield /
Rate
                       
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 176,830     $ 8,669       4.90 %   $ 142,053     $ 5,779       4.07 %
Securities(1)   3,295,597       171,308       5.20 %     3,250,788       160,298       4.93 %
Resell agreements   89,312       5,939       6.65 %     10,233       705       6.89 %
Loans receivable, net (2)(3)   4,479,038       215,380       4.81 %     4,259,195       191,295       4.49 %
Total interest-earning assets   8,040,777       401,296       4.99 %     7,662,269       358,077       4.67 %
Non-interest-earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   5,970               5,140          
Other assets   218,033               208,902          
Total assets $ 8,264,780             $ 7,876,311          
                       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 3,699,972     $ 99,362       2.69 %   $ 3,344,407     $ 59,818       1.79 %
Time deposits   210,599       7,706       3.66 %     167,167       3,452       2.07 %
Brokered CDs   122,035       6,393       5.24 %     364,833       17,854       4.89 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,032,606       113,461       2.81 %     3,876,407       81,124       2.09 %
Other borrowings   140,539       5,405       3.85 %     350,039       15,642       4.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,173,145       118,866       2.85 %     4,226,446       96,766       2.29 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and transaction deposits   3,373,047               3,045,013          
Other liabilities   69,245               73,770          
Total liabilities   7,615,437               7,345,229          
Stockholders' equity   649,343               531,082          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,264,780             $ 7,876,311          
                       
Net interest income / interest rate spread     $ 282,430       2.14 %       $ 261,311       2.38 %
Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,867,632           3.51 %   $ 3,435,823           3.41 %
                       
Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs / total cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs $ 7,283,618           1.47 %   $ 6,556,587           0.96 %
Total deposits / total cost of deposits $ 7,405,653           1.53 %   $ 6,921,420           1.17 %
Total funding / total cost of funds $ 7,546,192           1.58 %   $ 7,271,459           1.33 %
                                       
(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income. 
(2) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs. With the adoption of the CECL standard on January 1, 2023, the average balance of the allowance for credit losses on loans was reclassified for all presented periods to other assets to allow for comparability.
(3) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in December YTD 2024 and December YTD 2023 of $0.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively.
                                       

Deposit Portfolio Composition

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
(In thousands) Ending
Balance		   Average
Balance		   Ending
Balance		   Average
Balance		   Ending
Balance		   Average
Balance
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,868,506     $ 3,239,251     $ 3,801,834     $ 3,721,398     $ 2,940,398     $ 2,921,961  
NOW accounts   179,765       174,963       186,557       188,250       200,382       191,889  
Money market deposit accounts   3,564,423       3,471,242       2,959,264       2,986,434       3,100,681       3,090,805  
Savings accounts   328,696       324,922       327,935       331,816       340,860       346,964  
Time deposits   239,215       220,205       216,901       223,337       187,457       183,225  
Brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs")         11,822       102,073       131,103       242,210       309,378  
Total deposits $ 7,180,605     $ 7,442,405     $ 7,594,564     $ 7,582,338     $ 7,011,988     $ 7,044,222  
                       
Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs $ 7,180,605     $ 7,430,583     $ 7,492,491     $ 7,451,235     $ 6,769,778     $ 6,734,844  
                                               


  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average
Rate Paid(1) 		  Cost of
Funds		   Average
Rate Paid(1) 		  Cost of
Funds		   Average
Rate Paid(1) 		  Cost of
Funds
                       
Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
NOW accounts   0.72 %     0.81 %     0.90 %     1.09 %     0.99 %     1.00 %
Money market deposit accounts   2.67 %     2.85 %     3.00 %     3.24 %     2.89 %     2.35 %
Savings accounts   1.32 %     1.37 %     1.42 %     1.64 %     1.20 %     1.15 %
Time deposits   3.54 %     3.77 %     3.83 %     3.83 %     3.01 %     3.08 %
Brokered CDs   0.00 %     5.69 %     4.89 %     5.43 %     5.09 %     5.24 %
Total deposits   1.52 %     1.53 %     1.43 %     1.58 %     1.62 %     1.43 %
                       
Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered CDs   2.54 %     2.70 %     2.80 %     3.02 %     2.65 %     2.21 %
                       
(1) Average rate paid is calculated as the weighted average of spot rates on deposit accounts as of the period indicated.
 

Asset Quality

(In thousands) December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Loans 90 days past due and accruing $     $     $  
Nonaccrual loans held for sale   4,853       989       989  
Nonaccrual loans - Commercial   16,041       17,108       23,189  
Nonaccrual loans - Retail   4,968       10,542       9,994  
Nonaccrual securities   8       8       31  
Total nonperforming assets $ 25,870     $ 28,647     $ 34,203  
           
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial $ 872     $ 1,849     $ 7,533  
Multifamily                
Commercial real estate   4,062       4,146       4,490  
Construction and land development   11,107       11,113       11,166  
Total commercial portfolio   16,041       17,108       23,189  
           
Residential real estate lending   1,771       7,578       7,218  
Consumer solar   2,827       2,848       2,673  
Consumer and other   370       116       103  
Total retail portfolio   4,968       10,542       9,994  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 21,009     $ 27,650     $ 33,183  
           

Credit Quality

  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
($ in thousands)              
Criticized and classified loans              
Commercial and industrial $ 62,614     $ 45,329       69,843  
Multifamily   8,573       13,386       10,306  
Commercial real estate   4,062       8,186       8,637  
Construction and land development   11,107       11,113       11,166  
Residential real estate lending   6,387       7,578       7,218  
Multifamily   2,827       2,848       2,673  
Consumer and other   370       116       103  
Total loans $ 95,940     $ 88,556       109,946  
                       


Criticized and classified loans to total loans          
Commercial and industrial   1.34 %     1.00 %     1.58 %
Multifamily   0.18 %     0.29 %     0.23 %
Commercial real estate   0.09 %     0.18 %     0.20 %
Construction and land development   0.24 %     0.24 %     0.25 %
Residential real estate lending   0.14 %     0.17 %     0.16 %
Consumer solar   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %
Consumer and other   0.01 %     %     %
Total loans   2.06 %     1.94 %     2.48 %
                       


  December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Annualized
net charge-offs
(recoveries) to
average loans		   ACL to total
portfolio
balance		   Annualized
net charge-offs
(recoveries) to
average loans		   ACL to total
portfolio
balance		   Annualized
net charge-offs
(recoveries) to
average loans		   ACL to total
portfolio
balance
Commercial and industrial   0.53 %     1.15 %     2.14 %     1.01 %     %     1.81 %
Multifamily   0.15 %     0.21 %     %     0.37 %     %     0.19 %
Commercial real estate   %     0.39 %     %     0.40 %     %     0.36 %
Construction and land development (7.19 )%     6.06 %     %     3.73 %     71.82 %     0.04 %
Residential real estate lending   0.28 %     0.71 %   (0.03 )%     0.91 %   (0.04 )%     0.93 %
Consumer solar   1.71 %     7.96 %     1.58 %     7.68 %     0.99 %     6.85 %
Consumer and other   0.86 %     6.83 %     1.05 %     6.44 %     0.05 %     6.48 %
Total loans   0.36 %     1.29 %     0.61 %     1.35 %     0.51 %     1.49 %
                                               

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

  As of and for the   As of and for the
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
(in thousands) December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Core operating revenue                  
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 73,095     $ 72,107     $ 67,319     $ 282,430     $ 261,311  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,789       8,939       9,406       33,215       29,336  
Add: Securities loss   1,003       3,230       2,340       9,698       7,392  
Less: ICS One-Way Sell Fee Income(1)   (1,347 )     (8,085 )           (17,194 )      
Less: Changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale   4,117       4,265             8,383        
Less: Subdebt repurchase gain(2)         (669 )           (1,076 )     (1,417 )
Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments(3)   920       1,089       (3,251 )     2,016       (3,251 )
Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 82,577     $ 80,876     $ 75,814     $ 317,472     $ 293,371  
                   
Core non-interest expense                  
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 41,143     $ 40,964     $ 37,752     $ 159,772     $ 151,247  
Add: Gain on settlement of lease termination(4)                     499        
Less: Severance costs(5)   (1 )     (241 )     (47 )     (472 )     (665 )
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 41,142     $ 40,723     $ 37,705     $ 159,799     $ 150,582  
                   
Core net income                  
Net Income (GAAP) $ 24,491     $ 27,942     $ 22,695     $ 106,433     $ 87,979  
Less: Securities (gain) loss   1,003       3,230       2,340       9,698       7,392  
Less: ICS One-Way Sell Fee Income(1)   (1,347 )     (8,085 )           (17,194 )      
Less: Changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale   4,117       4,265             8,383        
Less: Gain on settlement of lease termination(4)                     (499 )      
Less: Subdebt repurchase gain(2)         (669 )           (1,076 )     (1,417 )
Add: Severance costs(5)   1       241       47       472       665  
Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments(3)   920       1,089       (3,251 )     2,016       (3,251 )
Less: Tax on notable items   (1,217 )     (19 )     227       (473 )     (909 )
Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 27,968     $ 27,994     $ 22,058     $ 107,760     $ 90,459  
                   
Tangible common equity                  
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 707,654     $ 698,332     $ 585,364     $ 707,653     $ 585,364  
Less: Minority interest         (133 )     (133 )           (133 )
Less: Goodwill   (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible   (1,487 )     (1,669 )     (2,217 )     (1,487 )     (2,217 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 693,231     $ 683,594     $ 570,078     $ 693,230     $ 570,078  
                   
Average tangible common equity                  
Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 704,373     $ 668,401     $ 554,830     $ 649,343     $ 531,082  
Less: Minority interest   (132 )     (133 )     (133 )     (133 )     (133 )
Less: Goodwill   (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )     (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible   (1,575 )     (1,759 )     (2,325 )     (1,848 )     (2,656 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 689,730     $ 653,573     $ 539,436     $ 634,426     $ 515,357  
                   
(1) Included in service charges on deposit accounts in the Consolidated Statements of Income
(2) Included in other income in the Consolidated Statements of Income
(3) Included in equity method investments income in the Consolidated Statements of Income
(4) Included in occupancy and depreciation in the Consolidated Statements of Income
(5) Included in compensation and employee benefits in the Consolidated Statements of Income
                   

____________________________
1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results: Solid Loan Growth; Net Interest Margin Rises to 3.59%

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more