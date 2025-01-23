Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,453 in the last 365 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Income in fee areas of focus(1) increased 38% year-over-year

Strong balance sheet growth with total deposits increasing 13% and total loans growing 10% year-over-year

Book Value and Tangible Book Value(2) per share both increased 8% year-over-year, reaching record levels

Capital ratios continue to be strong, including 11.4% CET1 and 15.4% Total Capital

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

“For the past four years, our team steadily pursued the strategy we laid out in 2021, positioning Texas Capital to serve the best clients in all our markets,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Given full year 2024 financial results, the successful execution of significant strategic milestones and the realization of client adoption trends, the firm has proven that it is poised to deliver in 2025.”

  4th Quarter   3rd Quarter   4th Quarter   Full Year   Full Year
(dollars in thousands except per share data)   2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
OPERATING RESULTS                  
Net income/(loss) $ 71,023     $ (61,319 )   $ 20,150     $ 77,508     $ 189,141  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 66,711     $ (65,632 )   $ 15,838     $ 60,258     $ 171,891  
Pre-provision net revenue(4) $ 111,522     $ (69,993 )   $ 44,465     $ 174,061     $ 318,595  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.43     $ (1.41 )   $ 0.33     $ 1.28     $ 3.54  
Diluted common shares   46,770,961       46,608,742       48,097,517       46,989,204       48,610,206  
Return on average assets   0.88 %   (0.78)        %     0.27 %     0.25 %     0.64 %
Return on average common equity   8.50 %   (8.87)        %     2.25 %     2.04 %     6.15 %
                   
OPERATING RESULTS, ADJUSTED(3)                  
Net income/(loss) $ 71,023     $ 78,654     $ 35,403     $ 225,595     $ 204,394  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 66,711     $ 74,341     $ 31,091     $ 208,345     $ 187,144  
Pre-provision net revenue(4) $ 111,522     $ 114,860     $ 64,351     $ 369,394     $ 338,481  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.43     $ 1.59     $ 0.65     $ 4.43     $ 3.85  
Diluted common shares   46,770,961       46,608,742       48,097,517       46,989,204       48,610,206  
Return on average assets   0.88 %     1.00 %     0.47 %     0.74 %     0.69 %
Return on average common equity   8.50 %     10.04 %     4.41 %     7.05 %     6.70 %
                   
BALANCE SHEET                  
Loans held for investment $ 17,234,492     $ 16,764,512     $ 16,362,230          
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,215,574       5,529,659       3,978,328          
Total loans held for investment   22,450,066       22,294,171       20,340,558          
Loans held for sale         9,022       44,105          
Total assets   30,731,883       31,629,299       28,356,266          
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,485,428       9,070,804       7,328,276          
Total deposits   25,238,599       25,865,255       22,371,839          
Stockholders’ equity   3,367,936       3,354,044       3,199,142          
                   

(1) Fee areas of focus include service charges on deposit accounts, wealth management and trust fee income, investment banking and advisory fees and trading income.
(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(4) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2024

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net income available to common stockholders was $66.7 million, or $1.43 net income per diluted share, compared to net loss available to common stockholders of $65.6 million, or $1.41 net loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $18.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from growth in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and $12.1 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income was $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $240.1 million for the third quarter of 2024, as a decrease in yields on average earning assets and an increase in average interest bearing deposits were partially offset by an increase in average total LHI and a decrease in funding costs. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.93%, a decrease of 23 basis points from the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the impact of decreases in interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 44 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields decreased 47 basis points from the third quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits was 2.81% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a 13 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $168.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the inclusion of a $179.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities recognized during the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by decreases in investment banking and advisory fees and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $23.2 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits resulting from restructuring expenses recognized in the third quarter of 2024, as well as reductions in headcount and adjustments to compensation accruals.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2023

Net income available to common stockholders was $66.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $15.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $18.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting growth in total LHI and $12.1 million in net charge-offs, compared to a $19.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income increased to $229.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $214.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in average total LHI and a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was unchanged at 2.93% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 32 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 34 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits decreased 1 basis point compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $22.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in investment banking and advisory fees.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $29.2 million, or 15%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, primarily from lower headcount, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) expense. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $19.9 million in FDIC special assessment expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $12.1 million were recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $6.1 million and $13.8 million during the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $714.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $897.7 million at September 30, 2024 and $738.2 million at December 31, 2023. Non-accrual LHI totaled $111.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $89.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $81.4 million at December 31, 2023. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 0.50%, compared to 0.40% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.45% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.43% and 1.46% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of December 31, 2024. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.4%, 12.8%, 15.4% and 11.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2024, compared to 11.2%, 12.6%, 15.2% and 11.4%, respectively, at September 30, 2024 and 12.6%, 14.2%, 17.1% and 12.2%, respectively, at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 10.0%, compared to 9.7% at September 30, 2024 and 10.2% at December 31, 2023.

On January 22, 2025, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $200.0 million in shares of its outstanding common stock through January 31, 2026. Remaining repurchase authorization under the January 17, 2024 share repurchase program was terminated upon authorization of this new program.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors; increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including its strategic plan and developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services and potential strategic acquisitions; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; TCBI’s ability to use technology to provide products and services to its customers; risks related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
Interest income $ 437,571   $ 452,533   $ 422,068   $ 417,378   $ 417,072  
Interest expense   207,964     212,431     205,486     202,369     202,355  
Net interest income   229,607     240,102     216,582     215,009     214,717  
Provision for credit losses   18,000     10,000     20,000     19,000     19,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   211,607     230,102     196,582     196,009     195,717  
Non-interest income   54,074     (114,771 )   50,424     41,319     31,133  
Non-interest expense   172,159     195,324     188,409     202,393     201,385  
Income/(loss) before income taxes   93,522     (79,993 )   58,597     34,935     25,465  
Income tax expense/(benefit)   22,499     (18,674 )   16,935     8,793     5,315  
Net income/(loss)   71,023     (61,319 )   41,662     26,142     20,150  
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313     4,312  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders $ 66,711   $ (65,632 ) $ 37,350   $ 21,829   $ 15,838  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.43   $ (1.41 ) $ 0.80   $ 0.46   $ 0.33  
Diluted common shares   46,770,961     46,608,742     46,872,498     47,711,192     48,097,517  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $ 30,731,883   $ 31,629,299   $ 29,854,994   $ 29,180,585   $ 28,356,266  
Loans held for investment   17,234,492     16,764,512     16,700,569     16,677,691     16,362,230  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,215,574     5,529,659     5,078,161     4,153,313     3,978,328  
Loans held for sale       9,022     36,785     37,750     44,105  
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,012,307     3,894,537     2,691,352     3,148,157     3,042,357  
Investment securities   4,396,115     4,405,520     4,388,976     4,414,280     4,143,194  
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,485,428     9,070,804     7,987,715     8,478,215     7,328,276  
Total deposits   25,238,599     25,865,255     23,818,327     23,954,037     22,371,839  
Short-term borrowings   885,000     1,035,000     1,675,000     750,000     1,500,000  
Long-term debt   660,346     660,172     659,997     859,823     859,147  
Stockholders’ equity   3,367,936     3,354,044     3,175,601     3,170,662     3,199,142  
           
End of period shares outstanding   46,233,812     46,207,757     46,188,078     46,986,275     47,237,912  
Book value per share $ 66.36   $ 66.09   $ 62.26   $ 61.10   $ 61.37  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 66.32   $ 66.06   $ 62.23   $ 61.06   $ 61.34  
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Net interest margin   2.93 %   3.16 %   3.01 %   3.03 %   2.93 %
Return on average assets   0.88 % (0.78 )%   0.56 %   0.36 %   0.27 %
Return on average assets, adjusted(4)   0.88 %   1.00 %   0.57 %   0.47 %   0.47 %
Return on average common equity   8.50 % (8.87 )%   5.26 %   3.03 %   2.25 %
Return on average common equity, adjusted(4)   8.50 %   10.04 %   5.31 %   4.11 %   4.41 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   60.7 %   155.8 %   70.6 %   79.0 %   81.9 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(2)(4)   60.7 %   62.3 %   70.4 %   75.1 %   73.8 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets   0.69 % (1.52 )%   0.71 %   0.59 %   0.43 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted(4)   0.69 %   0.86 %   0.71 %   0.59 %   0.43 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets   2.21 %   2.59 %   2.65 %   2.89 %   2.79 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted(4)   2.21 %   2.52 %   2.65 %   2.74 %   2.52 %
Common equity to total assets   10.0 %   9.7 %   9.6 %   9.8 %   10.2 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3)   10.0 %   9.7 %   9.6 %   9.8 %   10.2 %
Common Equity Tier 1   11.4 %   11.2 %   11.6 %   12.4 %   12.6 %
Tier 1 capital   12.8 %   12.6 %   13.1 %   13.9 %   14.2 %
Total capital   15.4 %   15.2 %   15.7 %   16.6 %   17.1 %
Leverage   11.3 %   11.4 %   12.2 %   12.4 %   12.2 %

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
(4) These adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the computations of these adjusted measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
        

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
  December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 176,501   $ 200,493   (12 )%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,012,307     3,042,357   (1 )%
Available-for-sale debt securities   3,524,686     3,225,892   9 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities   796,168     865,477   (8 )%
Equity securities   75,261     51,825   45 %
Investment securities   4,396,115     4,143,194   6 %
Loans held for sale       44,105   (100 )%
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,215,574     3,978,328   31 %
Loans held for investment   17,234,492     16,362,230   5 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   271,709     249,973   9 %
Loans held for investment, net   22,178,357     20,090,585   10 %
Premises and equipment, net   85,443     32,366   164 %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   881,664     801,670   10 %
Goodwill and intangibles, net   1,496     1,496   %
Total assets $ 30,731,883   $ 28,356,266   8 %
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,485,428   $ 7,328,276   2 %
Interest bearing deposits   17,753,171     15,043,563   18 %
Total deposits   25,238,599     22,371,839   13 %
Accrued interest payable   23,680     33,234   (29 )%
Other liabilities   556,322     392,904   42 %
Short-term borrowings   885,000     1,500,000   (41 )%
Long-term debt   660,346     859,147   (23 )%
Total liabilities   27,363,947     25,157,124   9 %
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized shares - 10,000,000      
Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023   300,000     300,000   %
Common stock, $.01 par value:      
Authorized shares - 100,000,000      
Issued shares - 51,520,315 and 51,142,979 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   515     511   1 %
Additional paid-in capital   1,056,719     1,045,576   1 %
Retained earnings   2,495,651     2,435,393   2 %
Treasury stock - 5,286,503 and 3,905,067 shares at cost at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   (301,842 )   (220,334 ) 37 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (183,107 )   (362,004 ) (49 )%
Total stockholders’ equity   3,367,936     3,199,142   5 %
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,731,883   $ 28,356,266   8 %


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)        
(dollars in thousands except per share data)        
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
    2024   2023   2024     2023
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 340,388 $ 325,210 $ 1,377,925   $ 1,300,653
Investment securities   44,102   28,454   148,219     108,294
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   53,081   63,408   203,406     220,976
Total interest income   437,571   417,072   1,729,550     1,629,923
Interest expense        
Deposits   189,061   170,173   736,196     587,775
Short-term borrowings   10,678   18,069   49,994     70,642
Long-term debt   8,225   14,113   42,060     57,383
Total interest expense   207,964   202,355   828,250     715,800
Net interest income   229,607   214,717   901,300     914,123
Provision for credit losses   18,000   19,000   67,000     72,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   211,607   195,717   834,300     842,123
Non-interest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   6,989   5,397   25,546     20,874
Wealth management and trust fee income   4,009   3,302   15,315     13,955
Brokered loan fees   2,519   2,076   8,961     8,918
Investment banking and advisory fees   26,740   6,906   104,965     63,670
Trading income   5,487   3,819   21,635     22,512
Available-for-sale debt securities gains/(losses), net       (179,581 )   489
Other   8,330   9,633   34,205     31,001
Total non-interest income   54,074   31,133   31,046     161,419
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and benefits   97,873   107,970   466,578     459,700
Occupancy expense   11,926   9,483   45,266     38,494
Marketing   4,454   5,686   22,349     25,854
Legal and professional   15,180   17,127   53,783     64,924
Communications and technology   24,007   23,607   93,085     81,262
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   4,454   25,143   23,351     36,775
Other   14,265   12,369   53,873     49,938
Total non-interest expense   172,159   201,385   758,285     756,947
Income before income taxes   93,522   25,465   107,061     246,595
Income tax expense   22,499   5,315   29,553     57,454
Net income   71,023   20,150   77,508     189,141
Preferred stock dividends   4,312   4,312   17,250     17,250
Net income available to common stockholders $ 66,711 $ 15,838 $ 60,258   $ 171,891
         
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.44 $ 0.33 $ 1.29   $ 3.58
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.43 $ 0.33 $ 1.28   $ 3.54


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
Allowance for credit losses on loans:          
Beginning balance $ 273,143   $ 267,297   $ 263,962   $ 249,973   $ 244,902  
Allowance established for acquired purchase credit deterioration loans       2,579              
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial   14,100     6,120     9,997     7,544     8,356  
Commercial real estate   2,566     262     2,111     3,325     5,500  
Consumer       30              
Total charge-offs   16,666     6,412     12,108     10,869     13,856  
Recoveries:          
Commercial   4,562     329     153     105     15  
Commercial real estate   18                 4  
Consumer   15                  
Total recoveries   4,595     329     153     105     19  
Net charge-offs   12,071     6,083     11,955     10,764     13,837  
Provision for credit losses on loans   10,637     9,350     15,290     24,753     18,908  
Ending balance $ 271,709   $ 273,143   $ 267,297   $ 263,962   $ 249,973  
           
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 45,969   $ 45,319   $ 40,609   $ 46,362   $ 46,270  
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses   7,363     650     4,710     (5,753 )   92  
Ending balance $ 53,332   $ 45,969   $ 45,319   $ 40,609   $ 46,362  
           
Total allowance for credit losses $ 325,041   $ 319,112   $ 312,616   $ 304,571   $ 296,335  
Total provision for credit losses $ 18,000   $ 10,000   $ 20,000   $ 19,000   $ 19,000  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment   1.21 %   1.23 %   1.23 %   1.27 %   1.23 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment   1.22 %   1.24 %   1.27 %   1.32 %   1.24 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.22 %   0.11 %   0.23 %   0.22 %   0.27 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1)   0.19 %   0.20 %   0.22 %   0.20 %   0.25 %
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.32 %   0.18 %   0.38 %   0.38 %   0.37 %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.45 %   1.43 %   1.44 %   1.46 %   1.46 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS      
(dollars in thousands)          
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
    2024     2024     2024     2024     2023  
Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 111,165   $ 88,960   $ 85,021   $ 92,849   $ 81,398  
Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)               9,250      
Other real estate owned                    
Total non-performing assets $ 111,165   $ 88,960   $ 85,021   $ 102,099   $ 81,398  
           
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment   0.50 %   0.40 %   0.39 %   0.45 %   0.40 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.36 %   0.28 %   0.28 %   0.35 %   0.29 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.4x   3.1x   3.1x   2.8x   3.1x  
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.9x   3.6x   3.7x   3.3x   3.6x  
           
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 4,265   $ 5,281   $ 286   $ 3,674   $ 19,523  
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment   0.02 %   0.02 %   %   0.02 %   0.10 %
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing $   $   $ 64   $ 147   $  

(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
           
  4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
  2024   2024   2024 2024 2023
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 340,388 $ 361,407   $ 345,251 $ 330,879 $ 325,210
Investment securities   44,102   38,389     33,584   32,144   28,454
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   53,081   52,737     43,233   54,355   63,408
Total interest income   437,571   452,533     422,068   417,378   417,072
Interest expense          
Deposits   189,061   190,255     181,280   175,600   170,173
Short-term borrowings   10,678   13,784     12,749   12,783   18,069
Long-term debt   8,225   8,392     11,457   13,986   14,113
Total interest expense   207,964   212,431     205,486   202,369   202,355
Net interest income   229,607   240,102     216,582   215,009   214,717
Provision for credit losses   18,000   10,000     20,000   19,000   19,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   211,607   230,102     196,582   196,009   195,717
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts   6,989   6,307     5,911   6,339   5,397
Wealth management and trust fee income   4,009   4,040     3,699   3,567   3,302
Brokered loan fees   2,519   2,400     2,131   1,911   2,076
Investment banking and advisory fees   26,740   34,753     25,048   18,424   6,906
Trading income   5,487   5,786     5,650   4,712   3,819
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net     (179,581 )      
Other   8,330   11,524     7,985   6,366   9,633
Total non-interest income   54,074   (114,771 )   50,424   41,319   31,133
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and benefits   97,873   121,138     118,840   128,727   107,970
Occupancy expense   11,926   12,937     10,666   9,737   9,483
Marketing   4,454   5,863     5,996   6,036   5,686
Legal and professional   15,180   11,135     11,273   16,195   17,127
Communications and technology   24,007   25,951     22,013   21,114   23,607
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   4,454   4,906     5,570   8,421   25,143
Other   14,265   13,394     14,051   12,163   12,369
Total non-interest expense   172,159   195,324     188,409   202,393   201,385
Income/(loss) before income taxes   93,522   (79,993 )   58,597   34,935   25,465
Income tax expense/(benefit)   22,499   (18,674 )   16,935   8,793   5,315
Net income/(loss)   71,023   (61,319 )   41,662   26,142   20,150
Preferred stock dividends   4,312   4,313     4,312   4,313   4,312
Net income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 66,711 $ (65,632 ) $ 37,350 $ 21,829 $ 15,838


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
  4th Quarter 2024   3rd Quarter 2024   2nd Quarter 2024   1st Quarter 2024   4th Quarter 2023
  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate
Assets                                      
Investment securities(2) $ 4,504,101 $ 44,102 3.79 %   $ 4,314,834 $ 38,389 3.34 %   $ 4,427,023 $ 33,584 2.80 %   $ 4,299,368 $ 32,144 2.77 %   $ 4,078,975 $ 28,454 2.48 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   4,472,772   53,081 4.72 %     3,958,843   52,737 5.30 %     3,273,069   43,233 5.31 %     4,051,627   54,355 5.40 %     4,637,374   63,408 5.42 %
Loans held for sale     %     23,793   565 9.44 %     28,768   683 9.55 %     51,164   1,184 9.31 %     29,071   672 9.17 %
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance(4)   5,409,980   50,685 3.73 %     5,152,317   54,371 4.20 %     4,357,288   42,722 3.94 %     3,517,707   31,455 3.60 %     3,946,280   33,709 3.39 %
Loans held for investment(3)(4)   16,919,925   289,916 6.82 %     16,792,446   306,541 7.26 %     16,750,788   301,910 7.25 %     16,522,089   298,306 7.26 %     16,164,233   290,897 7.14 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   272,975         266,915         263,145         249,936         244,287    
Loans held for investment, net   22,056,930   340,601 6.14 %     21,677,848   360,912 6.62 %     20,844,931   344,632 6.65 %     19,789,860   329,761 6.70 %     19,866,226   324,606 6.48 %
Total earning assets   31,033,803   437,784 5.59 %     29,975,318   452,603 5.96 %     28,573,791   422,132 5.86 %     28,192,019   417,444 5.88 %     28,611,646   417,140 5.69 %
Cash and other assets   1,178,284         1,239,855         1,177,061         1,058,463         1,120,354    
Total assets $ 32,212,087       $ 31,215,173       $ 29,750,852       $ 29,250,482       $ 29,732,000    
                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Transaction deposits $ 2,141,739 $ 15,403 2.86 %   $ 1,988,688 $ 15,972 3.20 %   $ 2,061,622 $ 16,982 3.31 %   $ 2,006,493 $ 16,858 3.38 %   $ 1,972,324 $ 15,613 3.14 %
Savings deposits   12,932,458   144,393 4.44 %     12,240,616   147,770 4.80 %     11,981,668   143,173 4.81 %     11,409,677   136,790 4.82 %     11,043,155   132,801 4.77 %
Time deposits   2,331,009   29,265 4.99 %     2,070,537   26,513 5.09 %     1,658,899   21,125 5.12 %     1,719,325   21,952 5.14 %     1,716,812   21,759 5.03 %
Total interest bearing deposits   17,405,206   189,061 4.32 %     16,299,841   190,255 4.64 %     15,702,189   181,280 4.64 %     15,135,495   175,600 4.67 %     14,732,291   170,173 4.58 %
Short-term borrowings   883,326   10,678 4.81 %     1,012,608   13,784 5.42 %     927,253   12,749 5.53 %     912,088   12,783 5.64 %     1,257,609   18,069 5.70 %
Long-term debt   660,270   8,225 4.96 %     660,098   8,392 5.06 %     778,401   11,457 5.92 %     859,509   13,986 6.54 %     858,858   14,113 6.52 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   18,948,802   207,964 4.37 %     17,972,547   212,431 4.70 %     17,407,843   205,486 4.75 %     16,907,092   202,369 4.81 %     16,848,758   202,355 4.76 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,319,711         9,439,020         8,647,594         8,637,775         9,247,491    
Other liabilities   522,641         558,368         537,754         509,286         541,162    
Stockholders’ equity   3,420,933         3,245,238         3,157,661         3,196,329         3,094,589    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,212,087       $ 31,215,173       $ 29,750,852       $ 29,250,482       $ 29,732,000    
Net interest income   $ 229,820       $ 240,172       $ 216,646       $ 215,075       $ 214,785  
Net interest margin     2.93 %       3.16 %       3.01 %       3.03 %       2.93 %

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.
(4)In the first quarter of 2024, enhancements were made to our methodology for applying relationship pricing credits to mortgage client loans. To conform to the current period presentation, certain prior period interest income amounts have been reclassified from loans held for investment, mortgage finance to loans held for investment and related yields have been adjusted accordingly.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following items are non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest income to average earning assets and adjusted non-interest expense to average earning assets. These are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The table below provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for certain items, listed below, that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to assist management and investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, business performance and capital position. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. As such, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
(dollars in thousands except per share data) 4th Quarter
2024 		3rd Quarter
2024 		2nd Quarter
2024 		1st Quarter
2024 		4th Quarter
2023 		Full Year
2024		 Full Year
2023
Net interest income $ 229,607   $ 240,102   $ 216,582   $ 215,009   $ 214,717   $ 901,300   $ 914,123  
               
Non-interest income   54,074     (114,771 )   50,424     41,319     31,133     31,046     161,419  
Available-for-sale debt securities losses, net       179,581                 179,581      
Non-interest income, adjusted   54,074     64,810     50,424     41,319     31,133     210,627     161,419  
               
Non-interest expense   172,159     195,324     188,409     202,393     201,385     758,285     756,947  
FDIC special assessment       651     (462 )   (3,000 )   (19,886 )   (2,811 )   (19,886 )
Restructuring expenses       (5,923 )       (2,018 )       (7,941 )    
Legal Settlement               (5,000 )       (5,000 )    
Non-interest expense, adjusted   172,159     190,052     187,947     192,375     181,499     742,533     737,061  
               
Provision for credit losses   18,000     10,000     20,000     19,000     19,000     67,000     72,000  
               
Income tax expense/(benefit)   22,499     (18,674 )   16,935     8,793     5,315     29,553     57,454  
Tax effect of adjustments       44,880     104     2,262     4,633     47,246     4,633  
Income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted   22,499     26,206     17,039     11,055     9,948     76,799     62,087  
               
Net income/(loss)(1) $ 71,023   $ (61,319 ) $ 41,662   $ 26,142   $ 20,150   $ 77,508   $ 189,141  
Net income/(loss), adjusted(1) $ 71,023   $ 78,654   $ 42,020   $ 33,898   $ 35,403   $ 225,595   $ 204,394  
               
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313     4,312     17,250     17,250  
               
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders(2) $ 66,711   $ (65,632 ) $ 37,350   $ 21,829   $ 15,838   $ 60,258   $ 171,891  
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders, adjusted(2) $ 66,711   $ 74,341   $ 37,708   $ 29,585   $ 31,091   $ 208,345   $ 187,144  
               
PPNR(3) $ 111,522   $ (69,993 ) $ 78,597   $ 53,935   $ 44,465   $ 174,061   $ 318,595  
PPNR(3), adjusted $ 111,522   $ 114,860   $ 79,059   $ 63,953   $ 64,351   $ 369,394   $ 338,481  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted   46,770,961     46,608,742     46,872,498     47,711,192     48,097,517     46,989,204     48,610,206  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share $ 1.43   $ (1.41 ) $ 0.80   $ 0.46   $ 0.33   $ 1.28   $ 3.54  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share, adjusted $ 1.43   $ 1.59   $ 0.80   $ 0.62   $ 0.65   $ 4.43   $ 3.85  
               
Average total assets $ 32,212,087   $ 31,215,173   $ 29,750,852   $ 29,250,482   $ 29,732,000   $ 30,613,195   $ 29,537,344  
Return on average assets   0.88 % (0.78 )%   0.56 %   0.36 %   0.27 %   0.25 %   0.64 %
Return on average assets, adjusted   0.88 %   1.00 %   0.57 %   0.47 %   0.47 %   0.74 %   0.69 %
               
Average common equity $ 3,120,933   $ 2,945,238   $ 2,857,661   $ 2,896,329   $ 2,794,589   $ 2,955,467   $ 2,794,964  
Return on average common equity   8.50 % (8.87 )%   5.26 %   3.03 %   2.25 %   2.04 %   6.15 %
Return on average common equity, adjusted   8.50 %   10.04 %   5.31 %   4.11 %   4.41 %   7.05 %   6.70 %
               
Efficiency ratio(4)   60.7 %   155.8 %   70.6 %   79.0 %   81.9 %   81.3 %   70.4 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4)   60.7 %   62.3 %   70.4 %   75.1 %   73.8 %   66.8 %   68.5 %
               
Average earning assets $ 31,033,803   $ 29,975,318   $ 28,573,791   $ 28,192,019   $ 28,611,646   $ 29,449,530   $ 28,457,737  
Non-interest income to average earning assets   0.69 % (1.52 )%   0.71 %   0.59 %   0.43 %   0.11 %   0.57 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets, adjusted   0.69 %   0.86 %   0.71 %   0.59 %   0.43 %   0.72 %   0.57 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets   2.21 %   2.59 %   2.65 %   2.89 %   2.79 %   2.57 %   2.66 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets, adjusted   2.21 %   2.52 %   2.65 %   2.74 %   2.52 %   2.52 %   2.59 %

(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit). On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted, provision for credit losses and income tax expense/(benefit), adjusted.
(2) Net income/(loss), less preferred stock dividends. On an adjusted basis, net income/(loss), adjusted, less preferred stock dividends.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income, less non-interest expense. On an adjusted basis, net interest income plus non-interest income, adjusted, less non-interest expense, adjusted.
(4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. On an adjusted basis, non-interest expense, adjusted, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, adjusted.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com
 
MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more