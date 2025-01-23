ENPH INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Enphase Energy, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) common stock between April 25, 2023 and October 22, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Tuesday, February 11, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit. Captioned The Trustees of the Welfare and Pension Funds of Local 464A - Pension Fund v. Enphase Energy, Inc., No. 24-cv-09038 (N.D. Cal.), the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit charges Enphase Energy and certain of Enphase Energy’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-enphase-energy-class-action-lawsuit-enph.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com .

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Enphase Energy designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry.

The Enphase Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants systematically overstated Enphase Energy’s ability to maintain its pricing levels and market share for microinverter products in Europe in the face of competition from low-cost, Chinese alternatives.

The Enphase Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 26, 2023, Enphase Energy announced that third quarter 2023 “revenue in Europe decreased approximately 34%, compared to the second quarter of 2023 due to . . . softening in demand in our key markets – the Netherlands, France, and Germany.” On this news, the price of Enphase Energy common stock fell nearly 15%, according to the complaint.

Then, the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 22, 2024 Enphase Energy announced its third quarter 2024 financial results and revealed that “revenue in Europe decreased approximately 15% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2024” due to “further softening in European demand.” On this news, the price of Enphase Energy common stock fell nearly 15%, according to the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Enphase Energy common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Enphase Energy class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases. Our Firm has been #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for six out of the last ten years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. We recovered $6.6 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – over $2.2 billion more than any other law firm in the last four years. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.