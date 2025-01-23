Compound Horse Feedstuff Market to Reach US$ 13.05 Billion with a 4.1% CAGR by 2034

Demand for cereals as compound horse feedstuff growing due to their cost-effectiveness, rich nutritional profile, and versatility, says Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revenue from the global compound horse feedstuff market is projected to reach US$ 8.73 billion in 2024, as opined in a recently updated and published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.The animal feed industry is exhibiting significant growth due to the rising demand for energetic and healthy feed products. Among all the feed options, compound horse feed demand is increasing at a steady pace owing to its growing use as an effective energy source, keeping horses more active and energetic. Surging demand for nutrient-rich feed options for horses to match increasing requirements for comprehensive nutrition will open up new opportunities for manufacturers.Growing demand for cereal-based compound horse feedstuff is attributed to its health and nutritional values. This suits horses due to the higher nutritional profile and easy availability compared to other options such as supplements, cakes/meals, and others. Rice, wheat, and corn are some of the main sources that are used as feed cereals for horses in several parts of the world.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=985 Key Takeaway from Market StudyWorldwide sales of compound horse feedstuff are projected to reach US$ 13.05 billion by 2034.Global sales of cereal-based compound horse feedstuff are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% and reach US$ 4.29 billion by the end of 2034.North America is approximated to hold 24.3% share of the global market by 2034.The market in Japan is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.Worldwide demand for powder/mash form of compound horse feedstuff is evaluated to increase at 4.4% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 7.74 billion by 2034.Sales of compound horse feedstuff in South Korea are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.“Rising expenditure on R&D activities to offer customized compound horse feedstuff will create remunerative opportunities for companies in this market over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Presence of Large Base of Horse Racing Enthusiasts in the United StatesDemand for compound horse feedstuff in the United States is approximated to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market value of US$ 1.45 billion by the end of 2034. This country has a high presence of enthusiasts involved in horse racing activities. In addition, five of the 12 more popular horse racing events in the world are held in the United States. More North Americans have taken a keen interest in horse-based recreational activities and passion. As such, demand for high-quality compound horse feedstuff is high in the country.Key Market PlayersLeading compound horse feedstuff manufacturers are Bailey’s Horse Feeds, GAIN Equine Nutrition, Farmvet, Horse Tech Inc., Epol, Omega Fields, Cavalor, Spillers Horse Feeds, Target Feeds Ltd., Nutrena Animal Feeds, Big V Feeds, Triple Crown Horse Feeds, Allen & Page, Dumoulin, West Feeds, and Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.Growth Drivers for the Compound Horse Feedstuff MarketRising Demand for High-Quality Nutrition: Increasing awareness of equine health is pushing the demand for compound feedstuff that offers complete nutritional benefits, boosting performance and preventing ailments in horses.Popularity of Horse Sports: The growing interest in horse racing, polo, and other equine sports is driving the need for specialized, high-energy feed to support performance.Pet Humanization Trends: As more people treat horses as pets, there is a greater focus on providing high-quality, organic feed tailored to the horses' specific needs.Technological Advancements: Innovations in feed formulation and quality control, such as traceability platforms, are enhancing product offerings and meeting consumer expectations for premium feedstuff.Sustainability Trends: Manufacturers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices in feed production, catering to a market that values sustainability in animal care.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=985 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Organic Feed Market : The demand for organic feed is on the rise, particularly in the poultry sector, driven by consumer preferences for organic food products and the growing consumption of poultry meat. To meet this surge, organic feed manufacturers are increasing investments in poultry feed production. This trend reflects a broader shift towards sustainable and natural feeding practices, positioning organic feed as a key component in the evolving food industry. With this demand set to continue growing, organic feed presents a lucrative opportunity for businesses in the agricultural sector. Animal Feed Probiotics Market : The animal feed probiotics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for health-enhancing solutions for livestock. Probiotics, beneficial microorganisms like fungi, yeast, and bacteria, offer a range of health benefits, including improved gut health and immune system support. Their ability to boost digestion and overall well-being makes them an essential ingredient in modern animal feed formulations. 